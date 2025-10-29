Indian Studios Dirtcube and Gods and Heroes Join Forces for 11v11 “Gods of Cricket” Game

Two Indian gaming studios, Dirtcube Interactive and Gods and Heroes Studio, have officially joined hands to co-develop and launch Gods of Cricket (GOC). Billed as the world’s first full-scale cricket game to feature real-time multiplayer matches ranging from 1v1 up to a full 11v11 setup, the title marks a major milestone for India’s gaming industry. The public beta is set to kick off on November 23, 2025.

This partnership is more than a business arrangement—it’s a creative and technical collaboration. Gods and Heroes Studio, which came up with the original concept, will drive the creative direction. Meanwhile, Dirtcube Interactive will contribute its development expertise, infrastructure, and operational support to scale the project for a global audience.

At its core, Gods of Cricket aims to deliver something that most cricket fans have probably been waiting for—a game that captures both the spirit of professional cricket and the spontaneity of street (or “gully”) cricket. Players can create custom avatars, form teams, and compete in diverse modes—from casual gully matches to large-scale competitive tournaments—all within one connected online system.

The game’s foundation rests on Specter, Dirtcube’s in-house Backend-as-a-Service (BaaS) platform, designed to handle the demanding technical needs of large multiplayer ecosystems. Specter will manage real-time matchmaking, player progress, achievements, live event scheduling (LiveOps), and the game’s virtual economy.

Shravan Paidipala, founder of Gods and Heroes Studio, shared that their vision was to portray “the full experience of cricket,” from narrow lanes to massive stadiums. He added that Dirtcube’s technical contribution strengthens this ambition significantly.

Echoing that thought, Mikhail Bhuta, founder of Dirtcube Interactive, described the collaboration as a blend of “global ambition with an Indian heart.” He emphasized that the project is not just about technology, but also about capturing the skill, rhythm, and emotional energy that define cricket. Bhuta also mentioned that Gods of Cricket follows Dirtcube’s recent social gaming success, GameStarz.

This joint effort also points to the steady rise of India’s gaming ecosystem. As noted in the India Gaming Report 2025 by Dentsu and IWMBuzz, India’s pure-play gaming market currently stands at over ₹8,248 crore. The report predicts a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) exceeding 23% through 2027. Moreover, the country’s gamer base is expected to surge from 166 million to about 246 million in the next three years—a clear sign that the industry is maturing rapidly.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is Gods of Cricket (GOC)?

Gods of Cricket is an upcoming video game co-developed by Indian studios Gods and Heroes Studio and Dirtcube Interactive. It’s the first cricket game to feature full-scale, real-time 11v11 online matches.

When is Gods of Cricket releasing?

The full release date hasn’t been revealed yet, but the beta is scheduled to begin on November 23, 2025.

Who is making Gods of Cricket?

The title is being co-developed by Hyderabad-based Gods and Heroes Studio, the original creator, and Mumbai-based Dirtcube Interactive, which is providing investment and technical expertise.

What platforms will Gods of Cricket be on?

The platforms haven’t been officially announced. Further details are expected closer to the beta launch.

What is “Specter” technology?

Specter is a proprietary Backend-as-a-Service (BaaS) platform developed by Dirtcube Interactive. It powers the game’s online systems—handling matchmaking, accounts, scoring, achievements, and in-game purchases.