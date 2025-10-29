News

Indian Studios Dirtcube and Gods and Heroes Join Forces for 11v11 “Gods of Cricket” Game

Aditi Sharma
By Aditi Sharma
5 Min Read
Indian Studios Dirtcube and Gods and Heroes Join Forces for 11v11 “Gods of Cricket” Game

Two Indian gaming studios, Dirtcube Interactive and Gods and Heroes Studio, have officially joined hands to co-develop and launch Gods of Cricket (GOC). Billed as the world’s first full-scale cricket game to feature real-time multiplayer matches ranging from 1v1 up to a full 11v11 setup, the title marks a major milestone for India’s gaming industry. The public beta is set to kick off on November 23, 2025.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • New Game: Gods of Cricket (GOC) is an upcoming title co-developed by two Indian studios.
  • Main Feature: It will be the first cricket game ever to support complete 11-player versus 11-player online matches.
  • The Studios: Mumbai-based Dirtcube Interactive has partnered with Hyderabad-based Gods and Heroes Studio, the original creator of the game.
  • Beta Date: Beta access begins on November 23, 2025.
  • Technology: The game runs on Dirtcube’s proprietary “Specter” backend platform, which powers its multiplayer systems and in-game economy.

This partnership is more than a business arrangement—it’s a creative and technical collaboration. Gods and Heroes Studio, which came up with the original concept, will drive the creative direction. Meanwhile, Dirtcube Interactive will contribute its development expertise, infrastructure, and operational support to scale the project for a global audience.

At its core, Gods of Cricket aims to deliver something that most cricket fans have probably been waiting for—a game that captures both the spirit of professional cricket and the spontaneity of street (or “gully”) cricket. Players can create custom avatars, form teams, and compete in diverse modes—from casual gully matches to large-scale competitive tournaments—all within one connected online system.

The game’s foundation rests on Specter, Dirtcube’s in-house Backend-as-a-Service (BaaS) platform, designed to handle the demanding technical needs of large multiplayer ecosystems. Specter will manage real-time matchmaking, player progress, achievements, live event scheduling (LiveOps), and the game’s virtual economy.

Shravan Paidipala, founder of Gods and Heroes Studio, shared that their vision was to portray “the full experience of cricket,” from narrow lanes to massive stadiums. He added that Dirtcube’s technical contribution strengthens this ambition significantly.

Echoing that thought, Mikhail Bhuta, founder of Dirtcube Interactive, described the collaboration as a blend of “global ambition with an Indian heart.” He emphasized that the project is not just about technology, but also about capturing the skill, rhythm, and emotional energy that define cricket. Bhuta also mentioned that Gods of Cricket follows Dirtcube’s recent social gaming success, GameStarz.

This joint effort also points to the steady rise of India’s gaming ecosystem. As noted in the India Gaming Report 2025 by Dentsu and IWMBuzz, India’s pure-play gaming market currently stands at over ₹8,248 crore. The report predicts a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) exceeding 23% through 2027. Moreover, the country’s gamer base is expected to surge from 166 million to about 246 million in the next three years—a clear sign that the industry is maturing rapidly.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is Gods of Cricket (GOC)?

Gods of Cricket is an upcoming video game co-developed by Indian studios Gods and Heroes Studio and Dirtcube Interactive. It’s the first cricket game to feature full-scale, real-time 11v11 online matches.

When is Gods of Cricket releasing?

The full release date hasn’t been revealed yet, but the beta is scheduled to begin on November 23, 2025.

Who is making Gods of Cricket?

The title is being co-developed by Hyderabad-based Gods and Heroes Studio, the original creator, and Mumbai-based Dirtcube Interactive, which is providing investment and technical expertise.

What platforms will Gods of Cricket be on?

The platforms haven’t been officially announced. Further details are expected closer to the beta launch.

What is “Specter” technology?

Specter is a proprietary Backend-as-a-Service (BaaS) platform developed by Dirtcube Interactive. It powers the game’s online systems—handling matchmaking, accounts, scoring, achievements, and in-game purchases.

Microsoft rolls out redesigned Windows 11 Start menu to testers
Samsung Galaxy Phones Can Now Unlock Mahindra Electric SUVs in India
HONOR Introduces MagicOS 10 as an AI-Focused Operating System
Sennheiser Showcases Spectera Wireless Audio System at Broadcast India 2025
Trend Micro and NVIDIA Join Forces to Secure AI Factories
Share This Article
Aditi Sharma
ByAditi Sharma
Follow:
Aditi holds a Masters in Science degree from Rajasthan University and has 7 years under her belt. Her forward-thinking articles on future tech trends are a staple at annual tech innovation summits. Her passion for new tech trends ensures that our readers are always informed about the next big thing.
Previous Article Trend Micro Logo Trend Micro and NVIDIA Join Forces to Secure AI Factories
Next Article Sennheiser Sennheiser Showcases Spectera Wireless Audio System at Broadcast India 2025
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest Reviews

Asus Zenbook S16 Review
Asus Zenbook S16 Review: A Powerful AI Laptop in a Slim Body
Cannon Printer
A Hands-On Review of the Canon Pixma Ink Efficient G3770 Printer
OPPO F31 Pro 5G Review
OPPO F31 Pro 5G Review: A Durable Phone with a Huge Battery
ASUS ExpertBook B3 Review
ASUS ExpertBook B3 Review: A Secure and Powerful Business Laptop
Infinix GT 30 Review
Infinix GT 30 Review: A Budget Gaming Phone That Gets the Job Done

Latest News

Paytm Money Lower Margin
Paytm Money Slashes Margin Trading Rates, Offers Loans from 7.99%
By Vishal Jain
Stuffcool Introduces Ultimus 128, a 128W Car Charger in India
Stuffcool Introduces Ultimus 128, a 128W Car Charger in India
By Hardik Mitra
Apple readies iOS 26.1 update to fix battery drain and add features
Apple readies iOS 26.1 update to fix battery drain and add features
By Mahak Aggarwal
ChatGPT Go Free Offer For Indian Users
ChatGPT Go Free Offer For Indian Users: 5 Key Things You Should Know
By Vishal Jain
Adobe Firefly Expands into All-in-One AI Studio with Video and Audio Tools
Adobe Firefly Expands into All-in-One AI Studio with Video and Audio Tools
By Mahak Aggarwal
AMD GameOn 2025 at IndiaJoy Explores AI, Esports, and The Future of Gaming in India
AMD GameOn 2025 at IndiaJoy Explores AI, Esports, and The Future of Gaming in India
By Swayam Malhotra

You Might also Like