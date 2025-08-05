Indian Wearables Brand Boult Rebrands to GOBOULT, Targets Rs. 1,000 Crore Revenue

India’s fast-growing wearables company, Boult, has rebranded itself as GOBOULT, signaling a major shift in its business strategy. The company, which ended FY25 with a revenue of ₹800 crore, is now aiming for ₹1,000 crore in FY26. The new identity comes with a fresh logo, a focus on more premium products, and large investments in technology, design, and a massive retail expansion.

The rebranding is central to the company’s plan to connect with younger, digitally native consumers. The new name adds “Go” to the original brand, aiming to reflect speed and ambition. The new logo combines a screwhead, representing precision and strength, and an arrow, signifying forward movement and transformation.

“We are changing the way we think, operate, and build. GOBOULT is a brand that aligns with and is prepared for the pace and personality of the next generation,” said Varun Gupta, Co-founder of GOBOULT. “The rebrand reflects our commitment to moving faster, thinking bigger, and taking Indian innovation global.”

As part of its new direction, GOBOULT will introduce more products in the ₹2,000+ average selling price (ASP) category. The portfolio will include design-focused wearables, fashion-oriented audio devices, and other personal tech items. This move is supported by a planned investment of ₹25 crore into R&D, with a special focus on developing AI-based features, smarter hardware, and better software integration.

A key part of the strategy is a vast expansion of its physical retail footprint. GOBOULT plans to grow its presence from the current 3,000 stores to over 30,000 stores across general trade and modern retail formats in the next 18 months. This move is expected to make offline sales a much larger part of the company’s revenue.

The company is also setting the stage for its international debut next year, initially targeting markets in the United States, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

“We are coordinating to ensure that all touchpoints of our business deliver a premium experience, including the retail floor, packaging, and product,” stated Tarun Gupta, Co-founder of GOBOULT. “Our expanded retail presence, robust product pipeline, and global expansion strategy position GOBOULT for its next growth chapter.”

The company also intends to pursue partnerships that blend technology with pop culture, similar to its recent collaboration with Mustang. This entire overhaul is designed to position GOBOULT as a top personal technology brand from India and prepare it for a potential future IPO.

