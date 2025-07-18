India’s AI Market Intensifies as Google and Perplexity Vie for Users

India’s artificial intelligence (AI) market is heating up, and the competition is starting to get really interesting. Global players like Google and Perplexity are both rolling out bold initiatives in an effort to win over users in what’s quickly becoming one of the most promising AI economies. By 2027, India’s AI market is projected to reach $17 billion more than triple its current size positioning the country as a crucial frontier in the global AI race.

Each company is approaching this opportunity a bit differently, but the tactic they’re both leaning into right now is offering premium AI services for free. The goal? Reach as many users as possible, as fast as possible.

Key Takeaways:

India’s AI market is expected to triple, reaching $17 billion by 2027.

Google is giving its ₹19,500-per-year AI Pro plan away for free to university students in India.

Perplexity has partnered with Bharti Airtel to offer its ₹19,900 Pro plan free for one year to Airtel’s 360 million mobile, broadband, and DTH customers.

Both companies are looking to secure long-term user loyalty and valuable data from this massive market.

Let’s start with Google. The tech giant is zeroing in on students, offering its annual Gemini AI Pro subscription completely free to university students across India. Normally priced at ₹19,500, this plan includes access to Gemini 2.5 Pro, Google’s advanced AI model, as well as Deep Research capabilities that help break down complex questions. The plan also works seamlessly with everyday Google apps like Gmail, Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Chrome. Students aged 18 and above can sign up by verifying their status, and the offer remains open until September 15, 2025. It’s a smart move, really, it introduces young users to Google’s AI ecosystem while they’re still forming their digital habits.

Meanwhile, Perplexity AI is taking a broader approach. Known for its real-time answer engine that cites sources, Perplexity is teaming up with Bharti Airtel, one of India’s biggest telecom providers. Through this partnership, Airtel’s massive user base spanning mobile, broadband, and DTH services gets a full year of Perplexity Pro at no cost. Normally, that subscription would run ₹19,900 annually. In return, users get expanded daily search limits, access to premium AI models like GPT-4.1, Claude, and Gemini, as well as document analysis tools and image generation features. It’s a wide-reaching play to bring a huge and diverse audience into the fold quickly.

This head-to-head is more than just a pricing war; it reflects India’s rising importance in global AI strategy. According to a Boston Consulting Group report, AI adoption in India is already at 30%, higher than the global average of 26%. Industries from healthcare to finance to retail are weaving AI into daily operations. For Google and Perplexity, a strong presence here offers not just market share, but also incredibly valuable localized data, which can be used to fine-tune their models and tailor their tools more effectively for Indian users.

The differences in how these tools work also point to the distinct value each company brings. Google’s AI Pro is tightly embedded into its broader ecosystem, making it convenient for those who already use its suite of services. Perplexity, on the other hand, leans into transparency and research. It cites sources, allows users to narrow search results using a “Focus” mode, think scholarly papers or Reddit and recently introduced Comet, an AI-powered web browser.

At the heart of it, both companies are betting that if they can get users to try their platforms now, for free, they’ll be more likely to pay later. Once the promotional period ends, users will need to shell out ₹19,900 annually for Perplexity or ₹19,500 for Google’s AI Pro. Whether these strategies lead to long-term loyalty and paid conversions remains to be seen, but one thing is clear: the battle for India’s AI future is well underway.

