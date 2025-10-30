India’s Gaming and Interactive Media Market To Hit $7.7 Billion by 2030, BITKRAFT Report Finds

India’s gaming and interactive media industry is on track for remarkable growth, with its total value expected to triple to $7.7 billion by FY2030, according to a new report released on October 30, 2025, by BITKRAFT Ventures. The research, powered by Redseer Strategy Consultants, highlights how India’s young and tech-savvy population is driving this surge, even as the industry adapts to fresh regulations around real money gaming.

Interestingly, the study points out that the sector is growing 1.5 times faster than India’s broader digital media and entertainment market. This momentum is being fueled by the rise of interactive formats and a shift toward user-driven engagement.

Key Takeaways

Market Projection: The total market is forecast to triple, reaching $7.7 billion by FY2030.

Gaming Growth: The digital gaming segment alone is projected to nearly double to $4.5 billion, while esports could triple to $120 million.

New Segments: Interactive media categories like Astro-tech and Micro Dramas may together hit $3.2 billion.

Monetization Shift: In-app purchases (IAPs) are expected to grow sixfold, surpassing ad-based revenue.

Core Audience: The biggest wave of growth will come from Tier 2 and smaller cities, where local language content continues to gain traction.

Gaming Sector Shows Resilience

BITKRAFT’s report, titled “The Gaming and Interactive Media Opportunity in India,” paints a confident picture of the gaming ecosystem’s resilience. Despite recent regulatory hurdles, the digital gaming market is projected to climb to $4.5 billion by FY2030.

A particularly interesting trend is the rise of ‘Hybrid Casual’ games—a genre blending easy-to-learn gameplay with deeper progression systems and features more typical of mid-core titles. While Battle Royale remains a top performer, the report predicts a significant shift in how games earn revenue.

At present, income is almost evenly split between ads and in-app purchases (IAPs). However, over the next five years, IAPs are expected to increase six times, becoming the primary driver of revenue as players show a growing willingness to spend directly within games.

Surge in New Interactive Formats

The report also sheds light on a wave of “disruptor” segments within interactive media—areas poised for explosive expansion. Together, these formats are forecast to grow from $440 million in FY2025 to a massive $3.2 billion by FY2030.

Among the fastest-growing sectors:

Astro & Devotional Tech: Expected to surge 8x to $1.3 billion, this segment is digitizing India’s offline spiritual and astrological markets through live and personalized online consultations.

Micro Drama: A relatively new but promising category projected to reach $1.1 billion, inspired by successful Chinese models. These short, serialized dramas—designed primarily for mobile—pack emotional storytelling into bite-sized episodes.

Audio Streaming: On track to quadruple to $300 million, thanks to deeper user engagement and locally curated content.

The ‘Bharat’ Audience and the Role of AI

One of the most defining drivers of this boom is the ‘Bharat’ audience—users in Tier 2 and smaller towns who are increasingly consuming content in their native languages. For many of them, gaming and interactive platforms are not just entertainment but also spaces for social connection and self-expression.

Another major enabler is Artificial Intelligence (AI). The report highlights AI’s growing impact on local game development, as it helps cut production costs and accelerates content creation. This democratization of tools is allowing smaller studios and creators to compete more effectively.

As Jens Hilgers, Founding General Partner at BITKRAFT Ventures, put it, “India represents perhaps the most compelling greenfield opportunity globally. The confluence of a digitally native youth demographic, established mobile infrastructure, and massive scale is creating what we believe to be a hyper-growth environment.”

Echoing this sentiment, Anuj Tandon, Partner for India & UAE at BITKRAFT, remarked that the gaming sector is entering a stage of durable growth, driven by “strong momentum in casual and hybrid-core titles, new IP creation, and increasingly accessible payment ecosystems.”

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the total projected size of India’s gaming and interactive media market by 2030?

According to BITKRAFT Ventures, the market is expected to triple to $7.7 billion by FY2030.

What is BITKRAFT Ventures?

BITKRAFT Ventures is a global venture capital firm that invests in gaming, interactive entertainment, and immersive technology companies.

What is ‘Hybrid Casual’ gaming?

A Hybrid Casual game blends simple, accessible mechanics with deeper “meta” systems like upgrades, resource management, or progression—bridging the gap between casual and mid-core audiences.

What is ‘Micro Drama’ content?

Micro Drama refers to ultra-short, serialized video stories—typically one to two minutes per episode—created primarily for mobile viewing, offering dramatic storytelling in a compact format.

Why is the Indian gaming market growing so fast?

The report attributes this to India’s young, digitally native population, high smartphone engagement, and increasing demand for vernacular, community-driven content—especially from the ‘Bharat’ audience.