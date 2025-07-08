India’s Gaming Ecosystem Grows with New Initiatives

India has really started to assert itself as a force in the global gaming scene. According to the 2025 India Mobile Gaming Insights Report by Sensor Tower, the country hit a staggering 8.45 billion mobile game downloads in FY 2024-25, the highest worldwide. While casual genres like Simulation and Arcade top the charts in terms of downloads, it’s the competitive games—particularly Shooters—that are raking in the revenue, largely because players stick around longer and tend to spend more in-game.

Key Takeaways:

India leads global mobile game downloads with 8.45 billion in FY 2024-25.

Casual games drive downloads, but competitive shooter games generate most revenue.

New incubator programs from Meta and KRAFTON support Indian game developers.

The Indie Game Utsav showcased over 110 Indian PC games on Steam and 40+ at Comic Con.

PC gaming in India is gaining traction, with over 77% of Indian PC gamers increasing spending in Q1 2024.

Content creators and esports athletes significantly influence game discovery in India.

But it’s not just about playing more games—India is starting to build its own. Meta, for instance, rolled out the Meta Gaming Accelerator, aimed at helping small to mid-sized Indian developers. Meanwhile, the KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator (KIGI) saw its members present homegrown indie titles at the inaugural WAVES Summit, hosted by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. All signs point to a growing recognition of Indian-made intellectual property on the global stage.

Now, while mobile still dominates, there’s a noticeable uptick in PC and console gaming. NODWIN Gaming, a major player in South Asia’s esports landscape, has been instrumental here. At Comic Con India in Mumbai, the Indie Game Utsav x Steam Sale put more than 110 Indian PC games right on the front page of Steam—a first. Add to that, over 40 polished Indian titles were showcased to fans and stakeholders at the same event.

Akshat Rathee, Co-founder and Managing Director of NODWIN Gaming, pointed out that indie developers are deeply shaping the narrative of Indian gaming. These creators are building culturally rich, distinctly Indian experiences that deserve broader visibility. The Indie Game Utsav is meant to spotlight these games and connect them with publishers, content creators, and even investors—with the long-term goal of bringing Indian titles into mainstream youth culture.

Backing this creative push is Specter, a backend platform developed by Dirtcube Interactive. It offers essential tools like live operations, leaderboards, and analytics so studios can focus on making great games without sweating the infrastructure. Pravan Parikh, Co-Founder & Product Lead at Dirtcube Interactive LLP, said it plainly: indie developers are doing the hard part—creating original games—but they still need solid platforms to turn their ideas into profitable ventures.

Meanwhile, PC gaming in India is quietly gathering steam. A growing middle class with a bit more disposable income seems to be fueling this shift. Niko Partners reported that over 77% of Indian PC gamers increased their spending in Q1 2024—outpacing mobile and console growth for that period. Companies like CyberPowerPC are leaning into this, offering custom builds tailored for Indian gamers. Vishal Parekh, COO of CyberPowerPC India, noted that they’re helping to deliver high-performance experiences that make PC gaming more viable, and frankly, more enjoyable.

Of course, we can’t talk about gaming in India without acknowledging the influence of content creators and esports personalities. According to Niko Partners, 57.2% of Indian gamers discover new titles through streamers and influencers. That’s a pretty significant chunk. Animesh Agarwal, Co-founder and CEO of S8UL Esports, likened creators to storytellers who bridge the gap between devs and players. S8UL, incidentally, is the only Indian team currently active in 12 esports titles and is backed by some of the country’s most recognizable gaming creators. These folks are key in turning gaming from a hobby into a legitimate cultural force.

With the government lending more support, developers getting new platforms, and homegrown games finally stepping into the spotlight, India’s gaming future looks more promising than ever. As mobile dominance gradually spills over into PC, console, and indie development, we may just be witnessing the opening chapters of India’s very own gaming revolution.

