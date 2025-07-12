Indus Battle Royale Adds New Player Abilities and Custom Room Features

Indus Battle Royale is leveling up with fresh updates aimed at expanding gameplay options. These additions introduce new player abilities, anti-gravity spires, and the highly requested custom rooms feature, enhancing both strategy and customization for players. SuperGaming, the developer behind Indus, continues to shape the game based on player feedback, creating an evolving experience that’s fun and immersive.

Key Takeaways:

Player Abilities: New character abilities are now live, giving players more tactical options and adding depth to each match.

Anti-Gravity Spires: These floating stone structures offer players the chance to quickly reposition, gain height, or avoid combat with ease.

Custom Rooms: Players can now create private matches with full control over game modes, maps, squad sizes, and other settings.

Continued Evolution: Indus Battle Royale is regularly updated based on player input, making sure the game remains dynamic and engaging.

According to Roby John, CEO and Co-Founder of SuperGaming, these additions allow players to express themselves in new ways while adding layers to the gameplay. He pointed out that the new abilities offer depth to each encounter, without slowing down the fast pace of the game. John emphasized that this update is part of SuperGaming’s strategy to provide players more options for shaping their hero’s playstyle, all while maintaining the core fun of the game. Players can see these new abilities in action through a video posted on YouTube.

In addition to the abilities, Indus introduces Anti-Gravity Spires, floating stone obelisks scattered across the map. These spires launch players into the air upon activation, providing a controlled dive that helps them quickly relocate or gain an elevation advantage. The spires are clearly marked on the map, giving players the opportunity to use them for strategic repositioning or to avoid combat. With this feature, players can quickly traverse the map of Virlok, making it easier to outmaneuver opponents or reach new areas.

Another major update is the Custom Rooms feature, which gives players the freedom to create their own matches and tournaments. Custom Rooms provide hosts with full control over various match settings. Players can choose from game modes like Battle Royale or Team Deathmatch (TDM), select the map, set squad sizes (Solo, Duo, Squad), and adjust settings such as aim assist or auto-fire. This also supports private lobbies and scrims, allowing players to host community events in a way that fits their preferred playstyle.

Indus Battle Royale continues to evolve, and these updates mark another step in offering players more control and creative freedom. Whether you’re a new player or a battle-hardened veteran, the game now presents more strategic opportunities, combining accessible design with more complex gameplay mechanics.

FAQ

Q1: What are “Abilities” in Indus Battle Royale?

A1: Abilities are new character-specific powers or skills that provide players with additional tactical options and depth during gameplay.

Q2: How do Anti-Gravity Spires work?

A2: Anti-Gravity Spires are floating structures across the map. When activated, they launch players into the air, allowing for fast repositioning or gaining height advantages.

Q3: Can players create their own matches in Indus Battle Royale?

A3: Yes! With the new Custom Rooms feature, players can create and host their own matches, selecting game modes, maps, and other settings to customize their experience.

Q4: Who developed Indus Battle Royale?

A4: Indus Battle Royale was developed by SuperGaming, an Indian game company known for titles like MaskGun and Battle Stars.

Q5: What is SuperPlatform?

A5: SuperPlatform is an in-house gaming platform developed by SuperGaming. It powers their games and is used by other game publishers as well.