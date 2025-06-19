Infinix Drops a Game Changer: The New NOTE 50s 5G+ Variant That Will Make You Rethink Your Next Phone!

Infinix Expands NOTE 50s 5G+ Line-Up with New 6GB+128GB Variant Starting at ₹14,999 Infinix, a prominent smartphone brand, is broadening its NOTE 50s 5G+ lineup with the introduction of a more accessible 6GB+128GB variant, priced at ₹14,999. This follows the earlier release of the 8GB+128GB and 6GB+256GB models. The new option is clearly designed to bring India’s slimmest 144Hz curved AMOLED smartphone into the hands of more users. Availability begins June 23, 2025, exclusively on Flipkart.

Key Takeaways

New 6GB+128GB NOTE 50s 5G+ variant launched at ₹14,999.

Sales start on Flipkart from June 23, 2025.

Features include a 6.78-inch FHD+ 3D Curved AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate.

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 ULTIMATE processor.

Equipped with a 5500mAh battery and 45W All-Round Fast Charge 3.0.

64MP Sony IMX682 dual rear camera supports 4K@30FPS video.

Runs Android 15-based XOS 15 with One-Tap Infinix AI.

MIL-STD-810H military-grade certification and IP64 rating.

Comes in Marine Drift Blue (Vegan Leather), Titanium Grey, and Burgundy Red.

The Unveiling

A Deeper Dive into the NOTE 50s 5G+ Since its debut on April 18 this year, the Infinix NOTE 50s 5G+ has stood out for its blend of premium aesthetics and functional specs. Its standout feature, a 6.78-inch FHD+ 3D Curved AMOLED display, offers a smooth 144Hz refresh rate that instantly elevates the user experience—especially during gameplay or high-speed app usage. AMOLED displays, known for their vibrant color profiles and deep contrasts, bring the visuals to life in a way that’s hard not to notice.

Underneath that sleek display is the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 ULTIMATE processor. It’s a chip meant to strike a balance: powerful enough for most tasks and efficient enough to extend battery life. The “ULTIMATE” label usually hints at enhancements over the base model, possibly in clock speed or AI integration. From everyday browsing to casual gaming, this processor keeps things moving smoothly.

Battery life can be a dealbreaker, but the NOTE 50s 5G+ aims to reassure with its 5500mAh battery. It’s large by modern standards and pairs well with 45W All-Round Fast Charge 3.0. Fast charging isn’t just a luxury anymore; it’s almost essential. And this phone delivers on that front, making it easier to get back on track quickly.

The phone runs on XOS 15, based on Android 15. That means not just the latest Android features, but also custom perks from Infinix, like One-Tap Infinix AI. This AI layer potentially improves performance and battery efficiency by learning user behavior—a quiet but meaningful touch that could make daily use feel just a bit smoother.

As for the camera, the 64MP Sony IMX682 dual rear setup brings decent credibility. This sensor is a staple in the mid-range space and usually delivers sharp, detailed images. Add 4K video recording at 30FPS and AIGC (Artificial Intelligence Generated Content) Mode, and you’ve got a versatile imaging suite. The AIGC Mode hints at smarter auto-settings or filters that help users get better results without tinkering too much.

Built to Last

Durability and Design Durability isn’t usually front and center in this price bracket, but Infinix has taken steps to change that. The NOTE 50s 5G+ comes with a military-grade MIL-STD-810H certification and an IP64 rating. Now, it won’t survive a dive in the pool, but it’s clearly built to handle a bit more rough and tumble than your average device. Drops, splashes, dust—all covered to some extent.

Design-wise, the phone has a bit of flair too. It comes in three distinct finishes: Marine Drift Blue with a vegan leather texture, and Titanium Grey and Burgundy Red with metallic finishes. The vegan leather variant in particular feels like a nod toward a more luxurious, tactile experience. These details show an effort to bring both style and substance to the table.

Market Position and Accessibility

By setting the price of this new variant at ₹14,999, Infinix is clearly targeting the value-conscious buyer who still wants some flagship-like features. After the higher-end configurations, this release opens the door for more people to step into the NOTE 50s 5G+ ecosystem. And with Flipkart handling the distribution, access shouldn’t be an issue.

The “India’s slimmest 144Hz curved AMOLED smartphone in its segment” tagline might sound like marketing fluff, but it does point to a rare combination of specs and form factor at this price point. This phone isn’t just about what’s inside; it’s also about how it feels in hand and looks on display. In a market crowded with options, that could be enough to tip the scales for many buyers.

Launching just ahead of mid-year sales cycles, the timing feels right too. For buyers looking to upgrade without crossing the ₹15,000 line, this could be a compelling option. Infinix is banking on that mix of performance, durability, and design to win hearts—and wallets.

The Smartphone Market in India India’s smartphone market is dynamic and highly competitive. Consumers here are price-sensitive, sure, but that doesn’t mean they’re willing to compromise on features. The demand is high for smartphones that can offer good cameras, long-lasting batteries, and solid performance without breaking the bank. The shift to 5G and the growing importance of online shopping platforms have only accelerated this trend.

By launching the NOTE 50s 5G+ 6GB variant at a budget-friendly ₹14,999, Infinix is aligning well with these consumer demands. It’s a strategic move designed to grab attention and, more importantly, market share in one of the world’s most important smartphone arenas.

Understanding Key Specifications and Features

MediaTek Dimensity 7300 ULTIMATE : A balanced 5G processor tuned for both power and efficiency, ideal for multitasking and gaming without overheating.

: A balanced 5G processor tuned for both power and efficiency, ideal for multitasking and gaming without overheating. 144Hz Curved AMOLED Display : Enhances the viewing experience with smoother transitions and richer visuals, perfect for media consumption.

: Enhances the viewing experience with smoother transitions and richer visuals, perfect for media consumption. MIL-STD-810H Certification : A nod to extra durability, tested against multiple real-world stress conditions.

: A nod to extra durability, tested against multiple real-world stress conditions. IP64 Rating : Protection against dust and water splashes, making the device more resilient in everyday situations.

: Protection against dust and water splashes, making the device more resilient in everyday situations. 45W All-Round Fast Charge 3.0: Ensures that even the sizable 5500mAh battery charges quickly and efficiently.

FAQ Section

Q1: When will the new 6GB+128GB variant of the Infinix NOTE 50s 5G+ be available for purchase?

A1: The new 6GB+128GB variant of the Infinix NOTE 50s 5G+ will go on sale starting June 23, 2025.

Q2: Where can I buy the new Infinix NOTE 50s 5G+ 6GB variant?

A2: The new variant will be available on Flipkart.

Q3: What is the price of the new 6GB+128GB Infinix NOTE 50s 5G+?

A3: The new 6GB+128GB variant is priced at ₹14,999.

Q4: What are the key display features of the Infinix NOTE 50s 5G+?

A4: The Infinix NOTE 50s 5G+ features a 6.78-inch FHD+ 3D Curved AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate.

Q5: What processor powers the Infinix NOTE 50s 5G+?

A5: The Infinix NOTE 50s 5G+ is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 ULTIMATE processor.

Q6: What are the battery specifications and charging capabilities of the Infinix NOTE 50s 5G+?

A6: The phone is backed by a 5500mAh battery with 45W All-Round Fast Charge 3.0.

Q7: What kind of camera does the Infinix NOTE 50s 5G+ have?

A7: It has a 64MP Sony IMX682 dual rear camera that supports 4K@30FPS video and AIGC Mode.

Q8: What operating system does the Infinix NOTE 50s 5G+ run on?

A8: The device runs on Android 15-based XOS 15 with One-Tap Infinix AI.

Q9: Is the Infinix NOTE 50s 5G+ durable?

A9: Yes, it is certified with military-grade MIL-STD-810H standards and has an IP64 rating for resistance against dust and splashes.

Q10: What color options are available for the Infinix NOTE 50s 5G+?

A10: The device is available in Marine Drift Blue (Vegan Leather), Titanium Grey (Metallic Finish), and Burgundy Red (Metallic Finish).

Q11: What makes the Infinix NOTE 50s 5G+ special in terms of design?

A11: It is marketed as India’s slimmest 144Hz curved AMOLED smartphone in its segment, combining durable resilience with elegant aesthetics.