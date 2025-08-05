Infinix GT 30 5G+ Debuts in India with MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Chipset

Infinix has just launched its latest gaming-focused smartphone, the GT 30 5G+, in India. It’s set to go on sale starting August 8th, and it’s clearly designed with mobile gamers in mind. The phone blends a bold, futuristic design with performance-driven hardware, aiming to appeal to both dedicated gamers and tech enthusiasts. You’ll be able to grab it online via Flipkart.

Key Features of the Infinix GT 30 5G+

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7400

MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Display: 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED screen with 144Hz refresh rate

6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED screen with 144Hz refresh rate RAM: Up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM

Up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM Camera: 64MP Sony dual rear camera system

64MP Sony dual rear camera system Battery: 5500mAh with bypass charging support

5500mAh with bypass charging support Gaming: 90FPS BGMI certification by KRAFTON

90FPS BGMI certification by KRAFTON Design: Cyber Mecha Design 2.0 with customizable white LED lights

What sets the GT 30 5G+ apart at first glance is its Cyber Mecha Design 2.0. It’s a look that’s definitely trying to make a statement, featuring customizable white LED lights to give it that sleek, almost sci-fi edge. The phone comes in three color variants: Cyber Green, Pulse Blue, and Blade White.

For those who like tactile controls, the phone includes GT Shoulder Triggers. These are meant to simulate the feel of console controllers and can even double up as quick-access shortcuts for apps, which is a handy touch.

Under the hood, it runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, which seems well-equipped to handle high-speed gaming. Notably, the GT 30 5G+ has been certified by KRAFTON for 90FPS gameplay on BGMI, a clear nod to mobile gamers looking for smooth, responsive performance. To help maintain that performance over longer sessions, there’s a vapor chamber (VC) cooling system built in to manage heat more efficiently.

The display is another highlight. You’re getting a sizable 6.78-inch AMOLED panel with a crisp 1.5K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate, which should make for fluid scrolling and immersive visuals. Its peak brightness goes all the way up to 4500 nits, which sounds like a lot, and, frankly, it probably is, so visibility in bright light shouldn’t be an issue.

In terms of memory, there’s support for up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, which is more than generous for a phone at this level. On the camera front, the GT 30 5G+ comes with a 64MP Sony dual-camera setup on the back, bolstered by AI features that aim to enhance your shots automatically.

The software experience includes XBoost AI, with a dedicated Esports Mode for a more optimized gaming setup, plus a Magic Voice Changer, likely a fun addition for streamers or anyone who enjoys customizing their audio presence.

Powering all of this is a 5500mAh battery. What’s especially interesting is the bypass charging feature. Basically, when gaming, the power can be routed directly from the charger to the motherboard instead of going through the battery. This helps reduce heat buildup and can even help preserve battery health in the long run.

The Infinix GT 30 5G+ will be available for purchase on Flipkart from August 8th. Additionally, Infinix has confirmed that special pre booking offers will be available through its official Indian website, which might be worth checking out if you’re considering picking one up early.

