Infinix GT 30 5G+ goes on sale on Flipkart from August 14, starts at INR 17,999

The Infinix GT 30 5G+, a fresh entry in the gaming smartphone space, will be available on Flipkart from August 14, 2025, at noon. Positioned in the competitive sub-₹20K category, the phone is making its debut with an introductory price of ₹17,999 on launch day, this includes all available bank and exchange offers.

Key details at a glance

• Sale date: August 14, 2025, at 12:00 noon exclusively on Flipkart.

• Pricing: ₹17,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant and ₹19,499 for the 8GB+256GB variant with launch offers applied. Without offers, prices stand at ₹19,499 and ₹20,999 respectively.

• Launch offers: ₹1,500 instant discount via ICICI Bank debit/credit cards or an equivalent exchange bonus.

• Gaming focus: GT Shoulder Gaming Triggers, MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, 144Hz AMOLED display, and official certification for 90FPS BGMI gameplay.

Design and display

Infinix has given the GT 30 5G+ a distinctive “Cyber Mecha 2.0” design, with sharp geometric accents and a futuristic aesthetic. Buyers can choose from three colors, Cyber Green, Pulse Blue, and Blade White. On the back, there’s a programmable white LED light that reacts to music, charging, and notifications, adding a touch of flair that gamers often appreciate.

The front houses a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, a 2160Hz touch sampling rate, and peak brightness reaching 4500 nits. With a 93.7% screen-to-body ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection, it’s built for both speed and durability. The TÜV Rheinland Eye Care certification also suggests it’s a bit easier on the eyes during extended sessions.

Performance and gaming features

Under the hood, the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 powers the device, boasting an AnTuTu score of over 779,000. RAM options go up to 16GB LPDDR5X with virtual expansion. The segment-first GT Shoulder Gaming Triggers can be customized for in-game actions or even set to launch everyday apps.

For sustained performance, Infinix has added a 6-layer 3D Vapor Chamber Cooling System, which it claims offers 20% better heat dissipation. Gamers will also appreciate that the phone is certified for 90FPS in BGMI, which is still rare in this price range.

Battery and software

The GT 30 5G+ packs a 5500mAh battery with 45W fast charging. Bypass charging is available to minimize heat buildup during gaming, and there’s wired reverse charging to top up other devices. Out of the box, it runs on XOS 15, based on Android 15, with AI tools like AI Note, Writing Assistant, and Folax Voice AI. Infinix promises two major Android updates and three years of security patches.

Cameras

On the rear, there’s a 64MP Sony dual camera setup accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide lens. The 13MP front camera supports screen flash for low-light selfies, and the device can record up to 4K video.

FAQs

Q: Where can I buy the Infinix GT 30 5G+?

A: The Infinix GT 30 5G+ will be sold on Flipkart starting August 14, 2025. You can also purchase it from select retail stores and the official brand website.

Q: What are the launch offers for the Infinix GT 30 5G+?

A: Customers can get a ₹1,500 discount with ICICI Bank Debit/Credit cards or an equivalent exchange bonus. These offers lower the starting price to ₹17,999.

Q: What is the processor in the Infinix GT 30 5G+?

A: The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor.

Q: Does the Infinix GT 30 5G+ have a fast-charging feature?

A: Yes, it has a 5500mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging. It also has bypass charging and wired reverse charging.

Q: What is the display size and refresh rate of the Infinix GT 30 5G+?

A: It features a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate.