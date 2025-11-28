Infinix GT Series Powers 2025 Global Championship as India’s True Rippers Reach Global Stage

Infinix has officially announced that the GT 30 Pro will serve as the tournament device for the 2025 Global Championship, which is now underway in Thailand. The news arrives alongside something that feels especially meaningful for Indian esports. True Rippers, a team owned by Infinix itself, has qualified for the world stage and is now preparing to compete against an international lineup for a share of the 3 million dollar prize pool. It is a remarkable moment, perhaps even more significant when you think about how rapidly mobile esports has grown in the country.

Key Takeaways

Infinix is the title partner for the 2025 Global Championship in Thailand.

All qualifying teams will compete using the Infinix GT 30 Pro.

India’s True Rippers has qualified and is placed in Group Red.

The total prize pool stands at 3 million dollars.

The GT 30 Pro includes the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate processor and a 144Hz display.

Infinix Introduces the Official Tournament Device

This year’s championship will be played entirely on the Infinix GT 30 Pro, a device created with competitive gaming at the center of its design philosophy. It comes with a 6.78 inch 1.5K AMOLED display that runs at 144Hz, which should help teams maintain fluid visuals during their most intense matchups. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 ULTIMATE processor, which has crossed an AnTuTu benchmark score of more than 1.5 million. That detail alone positions it well within the high performance bracket.

There is also the Cyber Mecha design, which adds customizable RGB lighting and a slightly futuristic aesthetic that gamers often appreciate. Infinix has included a dedicated esports mode to ensure stable and consistent frame rates under load. Anish Kapoor, CEO of Infinix India, explained that this partnership reinforces the brand’s commitment to the global gaming community. He also said that having True Rippers represent India makes the whole event a little more special for the company, something that many fans might agree with.

True Rippers Step Into the Global Arena

India’s True Rippers will now be competing on an international platform that carries significant prestige. The team is led by in game leader Gunjan “Jelly” Thakur, who explained that the roster has spent the past several weeks analyzing the playstyles of their competitors. They are placed in Group Red, which includes strong teams from China and Southeast Asia. It is not an easy group, and perhaps that makes the challenge more exciting.

This will be the team’s first appearance in this particular global championship format. Their matches for Group Red are lined up for early December. For Indian esports fans, this qualification represents a meaningful opportunity for local talent to earn visibility and respect on a global stage that is still evolving.

Tournament Structure and Schedule

The 2025 Global Championship is being held across four structured stages in Thailand. It began with The Gauntlet, conducted from November 24 to 26 at Imperial World Samrong. Here, sixteen regional teams competed for seven direct qualification spots in the Grand Finals.

The Group Stage runs from November 28 to 30 and then continues again from December 2 to 4. True Rippers are scheduled to play during the second half of this phase. Teams that fail to qualify during the group rounds will move into the Last Chance stage on December 6 and 7. Everything culminates with the Grand Finals, which are set to take place from December 12 to 14 at Siam Paragon in Bangkok. It is a neatly structured format, although the back to back stages might turn out to be physically demanding for many teams.

