Infinix Hosts Major Gaming Event in Ahmedabad, Showcases GT 30 5G+ Smartphone

Infinix, the smartphone brand, recently lit up Ahmedabad with its large-scale gaming event called GT Verse. The gathering brought together gaming fans, esports players, and a young crowd eager for hands-on experiences. Alongside live esports battles and interactive gaming setups, visitors also had the chance to test the new Infinix GT 30 5G+ smartphone.

This was Infinix’s first gaming event in Ahmedabad, and it drew a strong response. Over 1,600 people registered, while nearly 600 turned up in person. More than a product showcase, it was an opportunity for the brand to connect with the city’s youth and show support for India’s growing gaming culture. The event also spotlighted the wider GTVerse lineup of devices.

Key takeaways

Infinix held its first major gaming event in Ahmedabad under the name GT Verse, attracting more than 600 attendees.

Esports tournaments were held for BGMI, Tekken, and Real Cricket with a prize pool of ₹1,00,000.

Attendees could experience the Infinix GT 30 5G+ smartphone and other devices like the GT 30 Pro, GT 30, GT Book, NOTE series, and HOT series.

The GT 30 5G+ comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor, a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, and a 5500mAh battery.

Available in three colors and two storage variants, the phone starts at ₹19,499.

Gaming battles and attractions

The esports tournaments turned out to be a highlight of the event. Popular titles like BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), Tekken, and Real Cricket drew competitive energy, with a total prize pool of ₹1,00,000 at stake. The winner walked away with a ₹50,000 cash prize along with the GT 30 5G+ smartphone, while other participants received GT Buds, smartwatches, and limited-edition merchandise.

Beyond the battles, there was plenty to explore. Visitors got to try VR zones, console gaming stations, and even enjoy cosplay performances. Interactive booths allowed hands-on experiences with multiple Infinix devices including the GT 30 Pro, GT 30, GT Book, NOTE series, and HOT series.

Infinix’s vision for youth and gaming

Speaking at the event, Anish Kapoor, CEO of Infinix India, said that gaming has become a cultural force among the country’s youth. He explained that Ahmedabad is an important market for Infinix, and this event gave the company a way to directly introduce the GT 30 series to the city’s younger audience. Kapoor credited Mehta Agency as a key partner in making the event possible and added that Infinix aims to continue shaping the future of mobile gaming in collaboration with the community.

Spotlight on the GT 30 5G+

At the heart of the event was the new Infinix GT 30 5G+. Built with gaming in mind, it is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor and scored more than 779K on AnTuTu benchmarks. The device supports Krafton-certified 90FPS BGMI gameplay and features GT Shoulder Triggers for precise control.

Its 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate ensures smoother visuals. The Cyber Mecha 2.0 design adds character with programmable LED lighting. With a 5500mAh battery, the phone also offers Bypass and Reverse Charging features for uninterrupted gaming sessions.

The GT 30 5G+ will be available at Mehta stores in Ahmedabad in three color options: Cyber Green, Pulse Blue, and Blade White, all featuring white LED lighting. Buyers can choose between an 8GB + 128GB version priced at ₹19,499 or an 8GB + 256GB version for ₹20,999. As a special launch offer, Mehta agency stores are also giving away a free GT gaming kit with purchases.

Why these matters

GT Verse was more than a product launch. It was an experience that showed how brands like Infinix can engage with customers in meaningful ways. The event highlighted Ahmedabad as a high-potential market and positioned Infinix as a brand willing to invest in the growing gaming community.

For the city’s young gamers, it set the stage for more opportunities to come. And for Infinix, it established a stronger connection with India’s gaming audience while setting a new benchmark for interactive brand experiences.

