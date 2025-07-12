Infinix HOT 60 5G+ Launched in India with One-Tap AI Button

Infinix has officially introduced its latest budget-friendly 5G smartphone, the HOT 60 5G+, in India. The brand seems to be aiming for a solid mix of performance, utility, and affordability with this new release. Positioned at a competitive launch price of INR 9,999 (inclusive of prepaid offers), the HOT 60 5G+ hits the shelves starting July 17 via Flipkart and offline retail outlets.

What stands out immediately is the inclusion of a customizable One Tap AI Button. It’s a rare addition in this segment, designed for ease of access and daily productivity. The phone also boasts the MediaTek Dimensity 7020 processor, a benchmark score exceeding 500K+ on AnTuTu, and 6GB of LPDDR5X RAM, which Infinix touts as the fastest memory configuration available in this price range.

Add to that support for 90FPS gaming and IP64 certification, and it’s clear Infinix is trying to check several boxes here.

Key Highlights:

Special launch price of INR 9,999 (with prepaid offers)

Available from July 17 on Flipkart and retail outlets

Customizable One Tap AI Button

MediaTek Dimensity 7020 chipset with 6GB LPDDR5X RAM

90FPS gaming with XArena Game Mode

IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance

Slimmest 5G smartphone in India at 7.8mm

5-year smooth performance guarantee (TÜV SÜD certified)

One Tap AI Button and AI Suite

This is perhaps the most user-focused feature of the HOT 60 5G+. The One Tap AI Button integrates neatly into the phone’s side and allows users to assign over 30 different apps and actions, thanks to double-press and long-press customization options. A long press also summons Folax, Infinix’s in-house voice assistant. Another feature, Circle to Search, lets users look up information without switching apps.

The button ties deeply into XOS 15, the phone’s custom UI, which powers other AI tools like the AI Wallpaper Generator, AI Notes, Call Assistant for spam filtering, and Social Assistant for managing social notifications. There’s also real-time AI Call Translation and AI Summarization to condense documents—a handy touch for multitaskers.

Performance and Gaming

The 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7020 processor powers the phone, pushing a respectable AnTuTu score north of 500K+. Infinix pairs this with 6GB LPDDR5X RAM—a configuration that’s notably uncommon at this price. It also comes with a 60-month fluency certification (TÜV SÜD A-Level), meaning the phone is expected to perform smoothly for up to five years.

Gamers will appreciate the support for 90FPS gaming. XArena Game Mode is designed to stabilize frames, reduce input lag, and enhance audio. There’s also Image Stabilization Mode and Game Audio Enhancement to round out the experience.

Battery and Charging Features

The HOT 60 5G+ houses a 5200mAh battery with an 18W charger in the box. It supports Reverse Charging—so yes, it can top up other gadgets. A nifty Bypass Charging mode diverts power directly to the motherboard during heavy usage, like extended gaming or binge-watching, which should help keep temperatures in check.

Durability and Connectivity

Infinix claims this is India’s slimmest 5G phone at just 7.8mm thick. It carries an IP64 rating, offering resistance to dust and water splashes. Another standout is UltraLink—a feature that turns the device into a walkie-talkie for communication even in low or no-network zones.

Camera System

Photography isn’t ignored either. The HOT 60 5G+ sports a 50MP AI-powered main camera with over 10 software-enhanced modes including Super Night, AIGC Portrait Mode, Sky Shop, Slow Motion, and Beauty Portraits. The front features an 8MP selfie camera, supported by a dual LED flash for clearer shots in dim conditions.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q1: What is the price of the Infinix HOT 60 5G+ in India?

A1: The special launch day price is INR 9,999, inclusive of prepaid offers.

Q2: When will the Infinix HOT 60 5G+ be available?

A2: Sales begin July 17 via Flipkart and retail stores.

Q3: Where can I buy the Infinix HOT 60 5G+?

A3: It will be available on Flipkart and across retail outlets.

Q4: What color options are available?

A4: The phone is offered in Shadow Blue, Tundra Green, and Sleek Black.

Q5: What is the One Tap AI Button?

A5: It’s a customizable shortcut button with dual-action functionality that can launch apps, trigger settings, and summon the Folax assistant.

Q6: Does the HOT 60 5G+ support 90FPS gaming?

A6: Yes, it supports 90FPS gaming with optimization features via XArena Game Mode.

Q7: How durable is the HOT 60 5G+?

A7: The device has an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance, and a 5-year fluency certification from TÜV SÜD.