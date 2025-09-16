Infinix Hot 60 5G+ Smartphone Review: A Budget-Friendly Performance Focused Phone

I recently got my hands on the Infinix Hot 60 5G+, the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage version in Tundra Green, and after spending a good amount of time with it, I’ve come away with quite a few thoughts. At INR 10,999 in India, this phone clearly targets budget-conscious buyers, with a keen eye on gaming and AI-driven features. Having tested it across various everyday and intensive scenarios, here’s my take, warts and all, on what this device brings to the table.

Key Takeaways

The Infinix Hot 60 5G+ is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7020 processor and hits an AnTuTu score of over 500,000.

Supports up to 90FPS gaming, which is pretty standout for its segment.

Features a convenient “One Tap AI Button” for quick AI access.

Sports a 7.8mm slim body and comes with IP64 rating for splash and dust resistance.

Infinix promises 5 years of lag-free performance, backed by TUV SUD A-Level fluency certification.

Runs on XOS 15, based on Android 15.

Packs a 5200mAh battery with 18W fast charging; charger is included.

Camera setup: 50MP rear and 8MP selfie shooter.

Design and Build Quality

Unboxing the Hot 60 5G+ in Tundra Green, my first impression was quite positive. It’s sleek at just 7.8mm thick and surprisingly light in the hand. The matte gradient finish and dual-tone design offer a slightly upscale aesthetic. The camera layout has also been modernized, it’s subtle but refreshing. What I appreciated most, though, was how the matte back resists fingerprints, which is often an overlooked detail.

Durability isn’t usually a strong point in budget phones, but this one holds its ground. With an IP64 rating, it’ll handle dust and minor water splashes just fine. I wouldn’t recommend dunking it in water, but light rain or an accidental spill shouldn’t be a cause for panic. The TUV SUD A-Level fluency certification further reinforces the brand’s emphasis on longevity, which, frankly, you don’t always expect in this price bracket.

Display Experience

The 6.7-inch HD+ display delivers a decent viewing experience. The 120Hz refresh rate makes a big difference, especially when scrolling through social feeds or gaming. It feels responsive and fluid.

Sure, the HD+ resolution isn’t the sharpest you’ll find. Some users might miss the crispness of a Full HD+ panel, but for daily browsing, video watching, and casual gaming, it holds up well. The punch-hole design keeps things modern, and the Dynamic Bar, a smart UI element that displays notifications around the camera cutout, adds a small but useful touch of flair.

Performance and Gaming

Let’s talk performance. With the MediaTek Dimensity 7020 and LPDDR5x RAM, the phone delivers surprisingly smooth multitasking. Apps load quickly, and juggling between them doesn’t slow things down noticeably.

Gaming is where the Hot 60 5G+ aims to shine. Infinix advertises “90FPS Smooth Gaming,” and I found that claim mostly holds up, depending on the game, of course. Titles optimized for high refresh rates really benefit, and even more demanding games were playable at medium settings without major hiccups. The built-in HyperEngine 5.0 Gaming Technology helps maintain stability and performance under load.

Now, about that “5 Years Lag-Free” claim, obviously, I can’t validate it within weeks. But the device did remain snappy throughout testing. If the TUV certification reflects some level of software optimization commitment, it could very well maintain decent performance over time.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Features

The dedicated “One Tap AI Button” is actually quite practical. A single press brings up AI features like article summarization, real-time Q&A, and app shortcuts. I customized mine for YouTube and Maps quick-access, it sped up my workflow more than I expected.

AI features run deeper than just the button. “Circle To Search,” AI Call Translation, AI Summarization, AI Wallpaper, and Folax (Infinix’s voice assistant) all aim to add functionality. Some still feel like works in progress, but they show promise. The AI Gaming – XArena, for instance, tweaks performance settings for better gameplay, and while it won’t make your phone a gaming beast, it does help in maintaining consistency.

Camera Capabilities

The 50MP main camera delivers decent shots in good lighting. Images had reasonable detail and clarity, especially when shared on social platforms.

Modes like AIGC Portrait and Super Night expand creative possibilities. Night shots do reveal some weaknesses in sharpness and noise, but that’s somewhat expected at this price.

The 8MP front camera does its job for video calls and casual selfies. It even includes Portrait and Filter modes, which add a little extra flair. Just don’t expect high-level detail or dynamic range.

Battery Life and Charging

Battery life is a real highlight. The 5200mAh cell consistently got me through a full day of moderate-to-heavy use. Streaming, browsing, social media, gaming, it handled all of it without breaking a sweat.

Charging is handled via an 18W charger (included thankfully), and while it’s not the fastest on the market, it’s sufficient for regular use. The ByPass Charging feature is particularly clever for gamers: it routes power directly to the phone instead of the battery, helping reduce heat and prolong battery life. It even supports reverse wired charging, which is a nice little bonus in emergencies.

Software Experience

Running on XOS 15 (based on Android 15), the UI is clean, but some bloat is there. Icons and layouts are customizable, and AI tools are thoughtfully integrated. It’s not stock Android, but it’s intuitive enough. If Infinix maintains regular updates, the smooth experience I had during testing should last a while.

Storage and Memory

The 6GB RAM can be extended up to 12GB with MemFusion, which is especially helpful if you’re someone who keeps multiple apps running. 128GB of internal storage is generous for this price, and with up to 2TB of expandable space via microSD, storage shouldn’t be a concern for most users.

Key Specifications

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7020

RAM: 6GB (expandable to 12GB via MemFusion)

Storage: 128GB internal; expandable up to 2TB via microSD

Display: 6.7-inch punch-hole, 120Hz refresh rate, HD+ resolution

Rear Camera: 50MP with Dual LED Ring Flash, 10+ shooting modes

Front Camera: 8MP with LED Flash

Battery: 5200mAh

Charging: 18W Fast Charging, ByPass Charging, 10W Reverse Wired Charging

OS: XOS 15 based on Android 15

Design: 7.8mm slim, Dual Tone, Matte Gradient, refreshed camera design

Durability: IP64 splash/dust resistant, TUV SUD A-Level 60-month fluency certified

Color Options: Shadow Blue, Tundra Green, Sleek Black

Verdict

The Infinix Hot 60 5G+ manages to pack a lot into its modest price tag. With an efficient processor, capable gaming features, and thoughtfully integrated AI, it stands out in the crowded budget segment. While it’s not flawless, especially when it comes to display resolution and low-light photography, it compensates with day-to-day reliability, smart AI tools, and battery longevity.

If you’re looking for a budget-friendly phone in India that doesn’t skimp on features like gaming optimization, expandable storage, and modern software, the Infinix Hot 60 5G+ deserves your attention. Especially for gamers or productivity-minded users, it offers real value.

Official Website.

FAQs

Q1: What is the processor in the Infinix Hot 60 5G+?

A1: The Infinix Hot 60 5G+ is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 7020 processor.

Q2: Does the Infinix Hot 60 5G+ support 5G connectivity?

A2: Yes, the Infinix Hot 60 5G+ supports 5G connectivity.

Q3: What is the AnTuTu score of the Infinix Hot 60 5G+?

A3: The Infinix Hot 60 5G+ has an AnTuTu score of over 500,000.

Q4: How much RAM does the Infinix Hot 60 5G+ have, and can it be expanded?

A4: The Infinix Hot 60 5G+ has 6GB of RAM, which can be expanded up to 12GB using MemFusion technology.

Q5: What is the battery capacity of the Infinix Hot 60 5G+?

A5: The Infinix Hot 60 5G+ has a 5200mAh battery.

Q6: Does the Infinix Hot 60 5G+ come with a charger in the box?

A6: Yes, the Infinix Hot 60 5G+ comes with an 18W fast charger in the box.

Q7: What is ByPass Charging in the Infinix Hot 60 5G+?

A7: ByPass Charging in the Infinix Hot 60 5G+ allows the phone to be powered directly from the charger, bypassing the battery, which minimizes heat and reduces battery stress during intense usage like gaming.

Q8: What kind of display does the Infinix Hot 60 5G+ have?

A8: The Infinix Hot 60 5G+ features a 6.7-inch HD+ punch-hole display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Q9: What is the resolution of the main camera on the Infinix Hot 60 5G+?

A9: The main rear camera on the Infinix Hot 60 5G+ is 50MP.

Q10: What operating system does the Infinix Hot 60 5G+ run on?

A10: The Infinix Hot 60 5G+ runs on XOS 15, which is based on Android 15.

Q11: Is the Infinix Hot 60 5G+ water and dust resistant?

A11: Yes, the Infinix Hot 60 5G+ has an IP64 rating for splash and dust resistance.

Q12: What is the “One Tap AI Button” on the Infinix Hot 60 5G+?

A12: The “One Tap AI Button” is a dedicated button on the Infinix Hot 60 5G+ that provides instant access to AI functions and customizable app shortcuts.

Q13: Does the Infinix Hot 60 5G+ offer expandable storage?

A13: Yes, the Infinix Hot 60 5G+ supports microSD card expansion up to 2TB.

Q14: What colors are available for the Infinix Hot 60 5G+?

A14: The Infinix Hot 60 5G+ is available in Shadow Blue, Tundra Green, and Sleek Black.