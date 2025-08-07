Infinix HOT 60i 5G Arrives in India with 6000mAh Battery and AI Features

Infinix has introduced its new budget smartphone, the HOT 60i 5G, in the Indian market. The device brings a large 6000mAh battery, a 50-megapixel main camera, and a design inspired by more expensive phones to the affordable segment. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 5G chipset and includes several artificial intelligences (AI) based software tools. The Infinix HOT 60i 5G will be available for purchase through the company’s official Indian website and on Flipkart.

Key Takeaways

Large Battery: The phone is equipped with a 6000mAh battery, one of the largest in its price category, for extended usage.

The phone is equipped with a 6000mAh battery, one of the largest in its price category, for extended usage. Camera System: It has a 50MP primary rear camera supported by a dual-LED flash for photography.

It has a 50MP primary rear camera supported by a dual-LED flash for photography. Processor and Connectivity: The device runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chipset and supports True 5G on all Indian telecom networks.

The device runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chipset and supports True 5G on all Indian telecom networks. Design and Durability: The phone has a polished frame and is available in four colors. It also comes with an IP64 rating for dust and water splash resistance.

The phone has a polished frame and is available in four colors. It also comes with an IP64 rating for dust and water splash resistance. AI Software: It incorporates modern AI functions like Circle to Search and AI Eraser for photos.

Design and Display

The Infinix HOT 60i 5G focuses on providing a high-end look at a budget-friendly price point. The phone’s design includes a sleek, polished frame and a distinct rear camera panel. It is available in four color choices: Shadow Blue, Monsoon Green, Sleek Black, and Plum Red. For durability during everyday use, the phone has an IP64 rating, which offers protection against dust ingress and water splashes.

Infinix, a brand of China-based Transsion Holdings, has steadily grown its market share in India by offering feature-rich phones at competitive prices. This new model continues that strategy by focusing on design and battery life.

Performance and Battery Life

At the heart of the HOT 60i 5G is the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 processor. This chipset is built to handle day-to-day multitasking, content streaming, and moderate gaming. The inclusion of True 5G means the device is compatible with the 5G networks of all major Indian carriers, allowing for faster download and upload speeds.

The phone’s main highlight is its 6000mAh battery. A battery of this size is uncommon in the budget segment and should allow users to go more than a day between charges with typical use. The company also states the phone has a TUV certification for 5 years of lag-free performance, a certification that suggests sustained software fluidity over a long period.

Camera and AI Features

The HOT 60i 5G is fitted with a 50MP primary camera on the back, accompanied by a dual-LED flash. The camera software includes High Dynamic Range (HDR) and panorama modes to assist in taking better pictures under different conditions, from well-lit portraits to low-light scenes.

On the software front, the phone comes with several AI-driven tools. It includes Circle to Search, a feature that allows users to search for anything on their screen by simply circling it. Other functions like AI Eraser help remove unwanted objects from photos, while AI call translation and an AI wallpaper generator add to the phone’s utility. These features are designed to simplify common tasks and improve the user experience.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: What is the price of the Infinix HOT 60i 5G in India?

A1: The official price has not been announced yet. It will be revealed on the Infinix India website and Flipkart closer to the sale date. It is expected to be placed in the budget 5G category.

Q2: What processor does the Infinix HOT 60i 5G use?

A2: The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chipset.

Q3: What is the battery capacity of the Infinix HOT 60i 5G?

A3: The Infinix HOT 60i 5G comes with a large 6000mAh battery.

Q4: Is the Infinix HOT 60i 5G water-resistant?

A4: The phone has an IP64 rating, which means it is protected from dust and splashes of water from any direction. It is not fully waterproof and should not be submerged.

Q5: Where can I buy the Infinix HOT 60i 5G?

A5: The smartphone will be sold online through Flipkart and the official Infinix India website.