Infinix Hot 60i Review: A Budget Phone with a Huge Battery

In the Indian smartphone market, the sub-Rs. 10,000 category is where the real competition happens. It is a space where every brand wants to be, trying to offer the most for the least amount of money. Infinix has a reputation for delivering budget phones with a lot of features, and the Infinix Hot 60i is their newest entrant in this segment. It promises 5G connectivity, a large display, and a huge battery. I have spent some time with the Infinix Hot 60i in the Monsoon Green color, using the 4+128 GB variant to see if it lives up to its claims.

Key Takeaways

The phone’s main selling point is its massive 6000mAh battery, which easily lasts two days on a single charge.

The 120Hz refresh rate is a very good feature at this price, making the experience feel smoother.

The MediaTek Dimensity 6020 chipset provides stable performance for daily use but is not built for heavy gaming.

The 50MP main camera is good for daytime photos, but its performance drops in low light.

The design is fresh and modern, with a large camera module on the back that gives it a unique look.

Software is a mixed bag, with useful AI features but also a lot of pre-installed apps.

Design and How It Feels

The moment I took the Infinix Hot 60i out of the box, I noticed its design. The Monsoon Green color I have is a vibrant, sleek shade that has a subtle, almost textured finish. The phone is made of plastic, which is to be expected at this price, but the build feels solid in hand. Its flat edges and the large camera module at the top of the back give it a look that is different from many other phones in this category. The phone feels well-built and does not feel cheap at all.

However, at 199 grams, the phone is a little on the heavier side. The large screen also makes it a two-handed device for most people. While the design stands out, the plastic build might show signs of wear over time. The phone has an IP64 rating, which means it has some resistance against dust and water splashes. This is a very good feature to have in this price segment, as many competitors do not offer any official water resistance.

Display and Visual Experience

The Infinix Hot 60i has a 6.75-inch IPS LCD display. The screen has a HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. While the large size is great for watching videos and browsing, the HD+ resolution means the display is not as sharp as some of its rivals. You can notice a slight pixelation if you look closely at text or images. The display has a 120Hz refresh rate, which makes a big difference. Scrolling through social media feeds and navigating the user interface feels incredibly smooth. This is a feature you do not often see on phones at this price. The display also gets bright enough for most indoor and outdoor situations, with a peak brightness of 670 nits.

The display’s biggest drawback is its resolution. For a phone with a large screen, the HD+ resolution feels a bit old. Competitors at a similar price sometimes offer Full HD+ displays, which provide a much crisper viewing experience. However, the 120Hz refresh rate balances this out for many users. The phone’s screen is more about smoothness and size than it is about clarity.

Performance and Software

The Infinix Hot 60i runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 6020 chipset. This is a processor designed for budget 5G phones. My unit, with 4 GB of RAM, handled the basic tasks well. Apps opened fairly, and I could switch between a few applications without any lag as such. It is a chipset that is well capable of handling social media, web browsing, and streaming video.

When it comes to gaming, the phone’s limitations become clear. I tried playing some graphics-intensive games and had to reduce the settings to get a decent frame rate. The phone can get warm during gaming sessions. The 4 GB RAM is limited and can feel stretched if you are a power user who keeps many apps open at once.

The phone runs on XOS based on Android 15. The software is full of features, including a lot of AI tools. You get features like AI Eraser for editing photos and AI wallpaper generator. These are nice additions to have at this price. However, the software comes with a lot of pre-installed apps, and the user interface can sometimes feel a little cluttered. There are also occasional ads or notifications that appear. The good news is that many of these can be turned off or uninstalled.

Camera Performance

For photography, the Infinix Hot 60i has a dual camera system on the back, led by a 50MP primary sensor. The secondary camera is a 0.08MP AI lens. In good lighting, the main camera takes decent photos with good detail and accurate colors. The images are good enough for social media. The camera app is also simple to use and has some fun filters and modes.

However, the camera performance drops in low light. Photos taken at night or in dimly lit rooms lack detail and have a lot of noise. The secondary 0.08MP lens does not add much to the experience.

The 5MP front camera takes usable selfies but lacks sharpness. Video recording is capped at 2K resolution at 30fps. While 2K is better than 1080p, the video quality is just average. The camera is good for a user who takes photos in good lighting but is not a priority for someone who wants to take great photos in all conditions.

Battery Life and Charging

The phone’s biggest strength is its battery. The Infinix Hot 60i packs a 6000 mAh battery, which is a huge capacity for a phone in this price range. I could easily go two full days on a single charge with my normal use. This is a very important feature for many users, as it means less time worrying about finding a charger. It is the kind of phone you can take on a trip without carrying a power bank.

When it comes to charging, the phone supports 18W fast charging. While this is not the fastest on the market, it is respectable for the price. With a 6000mAh battery, it still takes a little time to fully charge, but the long battery life makes up for the charging speed. The phone also supports reverse charging, which means you can use it to charge other devices. This is a nice bonus.

Audio and Connectivity

The phone has stereo speakers. The audio is loud, but it lacks depth and bass. Though listening to music or watch movies, videos is a fairly good experience. The 3.5mm headphone jack is a welcome feature for those who still prefer wired headphones. The phone has 5G connectivity, which is a key part of its name and a major selling point in this price segment. I had no problems connecting to 5G networks, and the speeds were good.

Key Product Specifications

Display: 6.75-inch IPS LCD, HD+ (720 x 1600 pixels), 120Hz Refresh Rate, 670 nits Peak Brightness

6.75-inch IPS LCD, HD+ (720 x 1600 pixels), 120Hz Refresh Rate, 670 nits Peak Brightness Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6020

MediaTek Dimensity 6020 RAM and Storage: 4+128 GB; expandable with a microSD card

4+128 GB; expandable with a microSD card Rear Cameras: 50MP (Wide, f/1.6), 0.08MP AI Lens

50MP (Wide, f/1.6), 0.08MP AI Lens Front Camera: 5MP

5MP Video Recording: Up to 2K at 30fps

Up to 2K at 30fps Battery: 6000mAh

6000mAh Charging: 18W Fast Charging

18W Fast Charging Operating System: XOS based on Android 15

XOS based on Android 15 Colors: Monsoon Green, Shadow Blue, Sleek Black, Plum Red

Monsoon Green, Shadow Blue, Sleek Black, Plum Red Price in India: Rs. 9499 for 4+128 GB

Verdict

The Infinix Hot 60i is a phone that knows exactly who its audience is. It is not trying to be the fastest or the most stylish phone on the market. Instead, it focuses on the things that matter most to budget-conscious users: a large screen, a very long-lasting battery, and the latest 5G connectivity. The 6000mAh battery is the star here, providing a kind of battery life that removes all charging anxiety. The 120Hz refresh rate is also a great feature that makes the phone feel more responsive and smooth than its price suggests.

However, the phone is not without its compromises. The HD+ screen resolution is a definite downside, and the camera performance is only average, especially in low light. The performance is good for daily tasks but will not hold up for heavy gaming. The software, while functional, could be cleaner.

This phone is a good option for a student, a senior citizen, or anyone who wants a reliable daily driver for social media, calls, and watching videos without having to worry about battery life. If you are looking for a phone for gaming or high-quality photography, you may want to look at other options. But if a massive battery, a smooth display, and affordable 5G are what you are looking for, the Infinix Hot 60i is a solid choice. It is a dependable device that gives you everything you need at a very good price.

Official Website!

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Is the Infinix Hot 60i good for gaming?

A: The phone’s Dimensity 6020 chipset is good for basic tasks and light games. For heavy games, you might experience lag and a drop in performance.

Q: Does the Infinix Hot 60i have a strong battery life?

A: Yes, the phone has a 6000mAh battery that can easily last for two days on a single charge with normal use.

Q: What kind of display does the Infinix Hot 60i have?

A: It has a 6.75-inch IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HD+ resolution.

Q: How is the camera performance of the Infinix Hot 60i?

A: The 50MP main camera takes good photos in good lighting. Its performance is average in low light conditions. The other cameras are not a highlight.

Q: What is the price of the Infinix Hot 60i in India?

A: The Infinix Hot 60i with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs. 9499 in India.