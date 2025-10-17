Infinix Launches Diwali Smartphone Lineup in India, Blending Gaming Power with Affordable 5G

Infinix has rolled out a vibrant lineup of 5G smartphones in India ahead of the Diwali festival, catering to different types of users—from serious gamers to those seeking reliable everyday performance at a lower cost. The new series spans from the premium GT Series to the affordable SMART Series, with each phone designed to balance speed, durability, and value. Infinix is pitching these models as ideal festive gifts that blend modern tech with celebration.

Key Takeaways

Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G+ headlines the lineup with a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate chip, a 144Hz 1.5K AMOLED display, and a 108MP dual rear camera setup.

headlines the lineup with a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate chip, a 144Hz 1.5K AMOLED display, and a 108MP dual rear camera setup. Infinix Note 50s 5G+ offers a curved 144Hz AMOLED display, 64MP Sony camera, and sleek design starting at ₹19,999.

offers a curved 144Hz AMOLED display, 64MP Sony camera, and sleek design starting at ₹19,999. Infinix Hot 60i 5G features a 6000mAh battery, 120Hz display, and Dimensity 6400 chipset, priced from ₹11,999.

features a 6000mAh battery, 120Hz display, and Dimensity 6400 chipset, priced from ₹11,999. All models carry an IP64 dust and splash resistance rating for enhanced durability.

Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G+

Sitting at the top of the Diwali lineup, the Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G+ is built for gaming enthusiasts. It runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate processor and features a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a super-smooth 144Hz refresh rate, ideal for high-frame-rate gaming.

The device also includes GT gaming triggers and customizable LED lighting for a more immersive experience. Its 108MP + 8MP dual rear camera setup handles photography duties, while the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration ensures ample performance headroom. Priced from ₹34,999, it’s clearly aimed at the serious mobile gamer.

A slightly more affordable variant, the Infinix GT 30 5G+, starts at ₹24,999. It retains the 144Hz AMOLED display but uses the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor. It also includes GT Shoulder Triggers, a 64MP + 8MP camera system, and a 5500mAh battery with 45W fast charging. Both GT models are Krafton-certified for 90FPS BGMI gameplay, signaling a strong gaming pedigree.

Infinix Note 50s 5G+

Infinix positions the Note 50s 5G+ as a stylish mid-range option that blends elegance with solid performance. It features a 6.78-inch Curved AMOLED display, also running at 144Hz, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate processor.

The phone’s 64MP Sony dual camera setup includes AI-driven enhancements, while its Gorilla Glass 5 protection and MIL-STD-810H certification offer durability that’s rare in this price range. Priced at ₹19,999, the Note 50s 5G+ delivers a refined experience for those who want flagship-like touches without paying flagship prices.

Infinix Hot 60 5G+

The Infinix Hot 60 5G+, starting at ₹13,999, is crafted for users who want dependable performance without stretching their budget. It comes with a 6.7-inch HD+ 120Hz display and runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7020 chipset.

With a 50MP main camera and a 5200mAh battery, it offers just the right mix of daily usability and all-day endurance. It’s not flashy, but it feels practical, something many users will appreciate.

Infinix Hot 60i 5G

Then comes the Infinix Hot 60i 5G, starting at ₹11,999, which pushes the brand’s value proposition further. It sports a massive 6000mAh battery, a 120Hz display, and runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chipset.

It’s equipped with a 50MP primary camera and ships with Android 15 out of the box, giving it a clean and modern interface. It’s hard to ignore the combination of 5G connectivity and battery life at this price point, it’s clearly aimed at budget users who still want a taste of the latest tech.

Infinix SMART 10

At the entry level, the Infinix SMART 10 starts at ₹8,999 and focuses on essential smartphone features. It has a smooth 120Hz display and a 5000mAh battery, offering reliable performance for everyday use.

While it’s not packed with cutting-edge hardware, it’s an appealing option for anyone looking for a dependable and affordable Diwali gift simple, practical, and long-lasting.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Which Infinix smartphone is best for mobile gaming from this new Diwali list?

A: The Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G+ is the top choice for gaming, offering a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate processor, a 144Hz AMOLED display, and physical gaming triggers.

Q: What is the price range of the new Infinix 5G phones?

A: The prices range from the most affordable Infinix HOT 60i 5G starting at ₹11,999, up to the premium Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G+ at ₹34,999.

Q: Do these phones have an IP rating for water resistance?

A: Yes, all listed models from the GT, Note, and Hot series, including the Infinix SMART 10, feature an IP64 rating, which provides protection against dust and splashes.

Q: Does the Infinix Note 50s 5G+ have a curved display?

A: Yes, the Infinix Note 50s 5G+ features India’s slimmest curved AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate.

Q: Which Infinix phone in the new lineup has the largest battery?

A: The Infinix HOT 60i 5G has the largest battery with a capacity of 6000mAh, providing long-lasting performance.