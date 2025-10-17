News

Infinix Launches Diwali Smartphone Lineup in India, Blending Gaming Power with Affordable 5G

Gift joy this Diwali with Infinix 5G phones. Explore the new GT, Note, Hot, and Smart series lineup, from the GT 30 Pro gaming flagship to the budget HOT 60i.

By Swayam Malhotra
6 Min Read
Infinix Launches Diwali Smartphone Lineup in India Blending Gaming Power with Affordable 5G

Infinix has rolled out a vibrant lineup of 5G smartphones in India ahead of the Diwali festival, catering to different types of users—from serious gamers to those seeking reliable everyday performance at a lower cost. The new series spans from the premium GT Series to the affordable SMART Series, with each phone designed to balance speed, durability, and value. Infinix is pitching these models as ideal festive gifts that blend modern tech with celebration.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G+ headlines the lineup with a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate chip, a 144Hz 1.5K AMOLED display, and a 108MP dual rear camera setup.
  • Infinix Note 50s 5G+ offers a curved 144Hz AMOLED display, 64MP Sony camera, and sleek design starting at ₹19,999.
  • Infinix Hot 60i 5G features a 6000mAh battery, 120Hz display, and Dimensity 6400 chipset, priced from ₹11,999.
  • All models carry an IP64 dust and splash resistance rating for enhanced durability.

Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G+

Sitting at the top of the Diwali lineup, the Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G+ is built for gaming enthusiasts. It runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate processor and features a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a super-smooth 144Hz refresh rate, ideal for high-frame-rate gaming.

The device also includes GT gaming triggers and customizable LED lighting for a more immersive experience. Its 108MP + 8MP dual rear camera setup handles photography duties, while the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration ensures ample performance headroom. Priced from ₹34,999, it’s clearly aimed at the serious mobile gamer.

A slightly more affordable variant, the Infinix GT 30 5G+, starts at ₹24,999. It retains the 144Hz AMOLED display but uses the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor. It also includes GT Shoulder Triggers, a 64MP + 8MP camera system, and a 5500mAh battery with 45W fast charging. Both GT models are Krafton-certified for 90FPS BGMI gameplay, signaling a strong gaming pedigree.

Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G+

Infinix Note 50s 5G+

Infinix positions the Note 50s 5G+ as a stylish mid-range option that blends elegance with solid performance. It features a 6.78-inch Curved AMOLED display, also running at 144Hz, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate processor.

The phone’s 64MP Sony dual camera setup includes AI-driven enhancements, while its Gorilla Glass 5 protection and MIL-STD-810H certification offer durability that’s rare in this price range. Priced at ₹19,999, the Note 50s 5G+ delivers a refined experience for those who want flagship-like touches without paying flagship prices.

Infinix Note 50s 5G+

Infinix Hot 60 5G+

The Infinix Hot 60 5G+, starting at ₹13,999, is crafted for users who want dependable performance without stretching their budget. It comes with a 6.7-inch HD+ 120Hz display and runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7020 chipset.

With a 50MP main camera and a 5200mAh battery, it offers just the right mix of daily usability and all-day endurance. It’s not flashy, but it feels practical, something many users will appreciate.

Infinix HOT 60 5G+

Infinix Hot 60i 5G

Then comes the Infinix Hot 60i 5G, starting at ₹11,999, which pushes the brand’s value proposition further. It sports a massive 6000mAh battery, a 120Hz display, and runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chipset.

It’s equipped with a 50MP primary camera and ships with Android 15 out of the box, giving it a clean and modern interface. It’s hard to ignore the combination of 5G connectivity and battery life at this price point, it’s clearly aimed at budget users who still want a taste of the latest tech.

Infinix Hot 60i 5G

Infinix SMART 10

At the entry level, the Infinix SMART 10 starts at ₹8,999 and focuses on essential smartphone features. It has a smooth 120Hz display and a 5000mAh battery, offering reliable performance for everyday use.

Infinix SMART 10

While it’s not packed with cutting-edge hardware, it’s an appealing option for anyone looking for a dependable and affordable Diwali gift simple, practical, and long-lasting.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Which Infinix smartphone is best for mobile gaming from this new Diwali list?

A: The Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G+ is the top choice for gaming, offering a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate processor, a 144Hz AMOLED display, and physical gaming triggers.

Q: What is the price range of the new Infinix 5G phones?

A: The prices range from the most affordable Infinix HOT 60i 5G starting at ₹11,999, up to the premium Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G+ at ₹34,999.

Q: Do these phones have an IP rating for water resistance?

A: Yes, all listed models from the GT, Note, and Hot series, including the Infinix SMART 10, feature an IP64 rating, which provides protection against dust and splashes.

Q: Does the Infinix Note 50s 5G+ have a curved display?

A: Yes, the Infinix Note 50s 5G+ features India’s slimmest curved AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate.

Q: Which Infinix phone in the new lineup has the largest battery?

A: The Infinix HOT 60i 5G has the largest battery with a capacity of 6000mAh, providing long-lasting performance.

Samsung Begins Local Manufacturing of Bespoke AI Washer Dryer in Chennai
OnePlus Launches AI-Powered OxygenOS 16 With Gemini Integration and Cross-Device Connectivity
Tata Nexon Tops Sales Charts, Adds ADAS Safety Tech and Exclusive Red #DARK Edition
OPPO Find X9 Series India Launch Announced, Targets Mobile Photography Lead
FAU-G Bharat League 2.0 Launches with INR 1 Crore Prize Pool and Major Game Updates
TAGGED:
Share This Article
BySwayam Malhotra
Follow:
Swayam, a journalism graduate from Panjab University with 5 years of experience, specializes in covering new gadgets and tech impacts. His extensive coverage of software solutions has been pivotal in Tech Bharat's news articles. He specializes in analysing new gadgets, exploring software solutions, and discussing the impact of technology on everyday life.
Previous Article Samsung Begins Local Manufacturing of Bespoke AI Washer Dryer in Chennai Samsung Begins Local Manufacturing of Bespoke AI Washer Dryer in Chennai
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest Reviews

Asus Zenbook S16 Review
Asus Zenbook S16 Review: A Powerful AI Laptop in a Slim Body
Cannon Printer
A Hands-On Review of the Canon Pixma Ink Efficient G3770 Printer
OPPO F31 Pro 5G Review
OPPO F31 Pro 5G Review: A Durable Phone with a Huge Battery
ASUS ExpertBook B3 Review
ASUS ExpertBook B3 Review: A Secure and Powerful Business Laptop
Infinix GT 30 Review
Infinix GT 30 Review: A Budget Gaming Phone That Gets the Job Done

Latest News

Canon Launches New Camera and Printer Lineup Ahead of Diwali Festivities
Canon Launches New Camera and Printer Lineup Ahead of Diwali Festivities
By Aditi Sharma
Hyundai Expands India EV Line-Up to Five Models by 2030
Hyundai Expands India EV Line-Up to Five Models by 2030
By Srishti Gulati
iQOO 15 Confirmed to Launch in India in November
iQOO 15 Confirmed to Launch in India in November: Specs, Expected Price, and More
By Mahak Aggarwal
Microsoft Adds Voice and Vision AI Features to Windows 11 Copilot
Microsoft Adds Voice and Vision AI Features to Windows 11 Copilot
By Aditi Sharma
Samsung Expands India Chip Design Hiring to Boost AI Semiconductor Capabilities
Samsung Expands India Chip Design Hiring to Boost AI Semiconductor Capabilities
By Srishti Gulati
OriginOS 6 Arrives in India, Rollout Starts Soon for Vivo and iQOO Phones
OriginOS 6 Arrives in India, Rollout Starts Soon for Vivo and iQOO Phones
By Shweta Bansal

You Might also Like