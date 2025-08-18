Infinix Launches HOT 60i 5G with Big Battery and AI Features in India

Infinix has introduced its latest smartphone, the HOT 60i 5G, in India. The brand is pitching it as a reliable and performance-focused device that does not stretch the budget. At ₹8,999, including a prepaid offer, the phone goes on sale on August 21, 2025, through Flipkart and retail outlets.

Key Takeaways

The Infinix HOT 60i 5G is priced at ₹8,999 with a prepaid offer and goes on sale from August 21, 2025.

It features a 6000mAh battery, a 6.75-inch HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate, and a 50MP rear camera.

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 processor, the phone runs on XOS 15 based on Android 15.

AI features include AI Eraser, Circle to Search, AI Call Translation, AI Writing Assistant, and Folax voice assistant.

The device has an IP64 rating, Panda Glass protection, and TÜV certification for a claimed 5-year lag-free experience.

Ultra Link technology enables “No Network Call” communication without cellular coverage.

The HOT 60i 5G comes with the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 processor, which has an AnTuTu benchmark score of over 470,000. It is paired with 4GB of RAM that can be virtually expanded to 8GB, along with 128GB of storage expandable up to 2TB via microSD card. The phone runs XOS 15 on top of Android 15, and it includes AI features such as AI Eraser, Circle to Search, AI Call Translation, an AI Writing Assistant, and the Folax voice assistant.

On the design front, the device has a matte-finish back with a dual-tone look and comes in four color choices: Shadow Blue, Monsoon Green, Plum Red, and Sleek Black. It is also designed with durability in mind. The HOT 60i 5G has an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance, Panda Glass protection for the display, and TÜV certification, which Infinix claims will ensure a smooth experience for at least five years.

For cameras, the phone is equipped with a 50MP ultra-clear rear sensor that supports 15x digital zoom and over ten AI photography modes, including AIGC Portrait. The front camera is 5MP. While the rear camera seems well-featured for the price, the selfie camera looks modest and will likely appeal more to casual users.

The real highlight is the 6000mAh battery. According to Infinix, it can deliver up to 128 hours of music playback and 41.2 hours of continuous calling. It supports 18W fast charging through the included Type-C charger and can even perform reverse wired charging to power up other devices. The battery has also been certified for 1600 charging cycles, which the company says should keep it reliable for over four years.

The display is a 6.75-inch HD+ panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 670 nits. The resolution is 720×1600, which may not be the sharpest but strikes a balance between efficiency and performance. The phone also includes a 3.5mm headphone jack, a feature many users still prefer.

Another notable addition is Ultra Link technology, which enables “No Network Call” functionality. It allows direct device-to-device communication in areas where mobile networks fail, such as during concerts or in basements. It is not a feature people will use every day, but it could prove useful in the right circumstances.

In short, the Infinix HOT 60i 5G tries to blend affordability with premium-like features. Its battery life, AI tools, and durability promises are the key highlights. Whether the device delivers on its long-term claims will depend on real-world usage, but at this price point, it presents itself as a strong budget contender.

FAQs

Q1: What is the price of Infinix HOT 60i 5G in India?

A1: The Infinix HOT 60i 5G is priced at ₹8,999 in India, which includes a prepaid offer.

Q2: What are the key specifications of the Infinix HOT 60i 5G?

A2: The phone features a 6.75-inch HD+ 120Hz display, a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 processor, 8GB of effective RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 6000mAh battery.

Q3: What is the “No Network Call” feature on the Infinix HOT 60i 5G?

A3: The “No Network Call” feature uses Ultra Link technology to allow device-to-device communication without a mobile network. It is designed for use in areas without network coverage, such as in basements or during treks.

Q4: How durable is the Infinix HOT 60i 5G?

A4: The phone has an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance, Panda Glass protection, and a TÜV certification for 5 years of lag-free performance.

Q5: Which version of Android does the Infinix HOT 60i 5G run?

A5: The Infinix HOT 60i 5G runs on XOS 15, which is based on Android 15.