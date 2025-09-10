Infinix NOTE 50s 5G+ Launches in New Mystic Plum Color for INR 14,999

Infinix has added a fresh touch to its NOTE 50s 5G+ series in India with the launch of a new Mystic Plum color. This variant stands out with a vegan leather finish that leans toward a more premium feel. Priced from ₹14,999, the new model went on sale from September 8 through Flipkart and retail stores. It joins the lineup that already includes Titanium Grey, Burgundy Red, and Marine Drift Blue.

Key Takeaways

New Variant: Mystic Plum edition with vegan leather back.

Mystic Plum edition with vegan leather back. Price and Availability: Starts at ₹14,999, available via Flipkart and retail outlets from September 8.

Starts at ₹14,999, available via Flipkart and retail outlets from September 8. Core Features: 144Hz 3D Curved AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 7300 ULTIMATE processor, 5500mAh battery.

144Hz 3D Curved AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 7300 ULTIMATE processor, 5500mAh battery. Camera and Durability: 64MP Sony main sensor with 4K recording, MIL-STD-810H certification for toughness.

New Color and Design Details

The Mystic Plum is the big design update here, giving users another option besides the metallic finishes of Titanium Grey and Burgundy Red. The Marine Drift Blue, much like the new Plum edition, also sports a vegan leather texture. This might not seem like a huge change at first, but in a market where design and hand feel can sway buyers, it’s a subtle yet thoughtful addition.

The device itself continues to hold the title of India’s slimmest smartphone with a curved AMOLED screen. It features a 6.78-inch FHD+ 3D Curved AMOLED panel, which delivers deep blacks and vibrant colors. The 144Hz refresh rate ensures smoother animations, scrolling, and even a slight edge in gaming, if the titles support it, of course.

Performance and Specifications

Inside, the NOTE 50s 5G+ runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 ULTIMATE processor, a chip that seems well-balanced for both casual users and those who play heavier mobile games. Buyers can choose between two variants: one with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, and another with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Battery performance is backed by a 5500mAh unit, supported by 45W All-Round Fast Charge 3.0. It’s not the fastest in the industry, but it should comfortably handle a day of mixed use. On the software side, it ships with XOS 15, layered on top of Android 15, bringing in One-Tap Infinix AI features for smarter usability.

For photography, the device uses a dual rear setup with a 64MP Sony IMX682 primary sensor. It supports 4K video recording at 30fps, and the built-in AIGC Mode lets users experiment with AI-generated content. On top of that, the device is designed for durability, boasting MIL-STD-810H military-grade certification and an IP64 rating for resistance against dust and splashes.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. What is the price of the new Infinix NOTE 50s 5G+ Mystic Plum variant?

A. The Infinix NOTE 50s 5G+ series, including the new Mystic Plum color, starts at ₹14,999. The final price may vary based on the RAM and storage configuration you choose.

Q. What are the key specifications of the Infinix NOTE 50s 5G+?

A. The phone features a 6.78-inch 144Hz FHD+ Curved AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 7300 ULTIMATE processor, a 5500mAh battery with 45W fast charging, and a 64MP Sony main camera. It runs on Android 15.

Q. Is the Infinix NOTE 50s 5G+ water resistant?

A. The phone has an IP64 rating, which means it is resistant to dust ingress and splashes of water from any direction. It is not fully waterproof and should not be submerged.

Q. Where can I buy the new Mystic Plum color?

A. The Mystic Plum variant, along with other colors, is available for purchase on Flipkart and at major offline retail stores across India.

Q. What are the different color and finish options available for the NOTE 50s 5G+?

A. The phone is available in four colors: Mystic Plum (Vegan Leather), Marine Drift Blue (Vegan Leather), Titanium Grey (Metallic Finish), and Burgundy Red (Metallic Finish).