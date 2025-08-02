Infinix Note 50s Review: A Balanced Mid-Range Smartphone for India

I recently had the opportunity to spend a considerable amount of time with the Infinix Note 50s, specifically the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant in the eye-catching Burgundy Red colour. Priced at INR 15,999 in India, this smartphone aims to carve a niche for itself in the highly competitive sub-INR 16,000 segment. Having used it as my primary device for a few weeks, putting it through daily tasks, intensive gaming, and extensive camera usage, I can offer a thorough and unbiased perspective on what this phone brings to the table.

Key Takeaways

Premium build with vegan leather back and slim, lightweight frame.

6.78-inch curved AMOLED display, 144Hz refresh rate – easily one of the best screens in this bracket.

MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate chipset handles day-to-day performance smoothly.

64MP primary camera delivers good results in daylight; 4K video supported front and back.

5500mAh battery paired with 45W fast charging makes it an endurance champ.

Ships with Android 15 + XOS 15, loaded with functional AI enhancements.

Design and Build: A Refreshingly Premium Touch

Right out of the box, the Note 50s makes a bold statement. The Burgundy Red variant feels a notch above typical mid-range offerings. The vegan leather back is soft, grippy, and adds a touch of uniqueness – plus, it doesn’t attract fingerprints like glossy plastic panels usually do. A minor but interesting touch: there’s a faint scent to the leather finish. Unexpected, but pleasant.

Despite the large screen, the phone stays comfortable to handle thanks to its 7.6mm slim profile and lightweight 180g design. It doesn’t feel bulky during long use. Add to that curved edges and a matte finish on the frame, and the result is a phone that genuinely looks and feels premium for its class.

The “Gem Cut” camera module blends well visually, while the RGB Active Halo ring light on the rear adds flair and functionality by glowing for notifications or charging. It’s subtle but useful when your phone’s screen faces down.

Build-wise, it’s MIL-STD-810H certified, IP64 rated, and Gorilla Glass 5 protects the front. So, while it won’t survive a deep dive, it’s definitely prepped for life’s little spills and scratches.

The placement of the power button and volume rockers on the right edge felt natural, and the under-display optical fingerprint sensor was consistently fast and accurate. The bottom edge houses the SIM tray, USB Type-C port, and a speaker grille, while the top has a secondary speaker and a microphone. Overall, the design and build quality of the Infinix Note 50s punch above its price point, giving it a more premium look and feel than its competitors.

Display: Easily the Highlight

If I had to pick the Note 50s’ biggest selling point, it’s the display. The 6.78-inch curved AMOLED screen is immersive, sharp, and vibrant. Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2436 pixels and DCI-P3 color accuracy deliver a pleasant viewing experience, be it casual YouTube sessions or doom-scrolling social media.

What truly elevates it is the 144Hz refresh rate. That’s not something you see often at this price. The fluidity in UI navigation, animations, and even gaming is immediately noticeable. Add in 1300 nits peak brightness and TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification, and this is a screen built for both comfort and impact. The display also supports 2304Hz PWM dimming, which helps reduce eye strain during prolonged use, a thoughtful inclusion for users who spend many hours looking at their screens.

I used the phone outdoors in direct sunlight on multiple occasions, and content remained legible, though reflections can be a minor distraction. The DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage ensures accurate and rich colour reproduction. Features like eye care mode and various colour style options allow for further customization of the viewing experience. Infinix has done a commendable job with the display on the Note 50s; it’s easily one of the best in its segment.

Performance: Snappy and Satisfying

Under the hood, the Infinix Note 50s is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate chipset, built on a 4nm process. This octa-core processor, with its four Cortex-A78 cores clocked at 2.5 GHz and four Cortex-A55 cores at 2.0 GHz, coupled with the Mali-G615 MC2 GPU, provides a capable performance for daily tasks and a decent gaming experience. The variant I tested came with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, which can be extended virtually with an additional 8GB, bringing the total RAM to 16GB. The 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage offers sufficient space for apps and media.

In day-to-day usage, the Note 50s handled multitasking with ease. Switching between multiple applications, Browse heavy websites, and streaming content felt fluid without any noticeable lag or stuttering.

For gaming, the Dimensity 7300 Ultimate proved to be a reliable chip for its price point. I tested popular titles like Call of Duty: Mobile and BGMI. Call of Duty: Mobile ran smoothly at high frame rates, and even during extended gaming sessions, the phone maintained good thermal performance indoors. While it’s not a dedicated gaming phone that can push ultra graphics on the most demanding titles, it provides a satisfactory experience for casual and moderately intensive gaming. However, I did notice that when used outdoors in the peak Indian summer heat, the phone could get uncomfortably warm during prolonged gaming sessions or heavy usage, which might be a consequence of its slim design hindering heat dissipation. This is something to consider if you plan on extended outdoor gaming.

The AnTuTu benchmark scores for the Dimensity 7300 Ultimate are around 675,000, which positions it well in the mid-range segment. Geekbench scores were also respectable, with a single-core score of 998 and a multi-core score of 3167. These numbers translate to a smooth and responsive user experience for the target audience.

Software: Evolving Nicely with XOS 15

Running on Android 15 with Infinix’s XOS 15 skin, the phone offers a fairly polished software experience. While XOS was once known for bloat and clutter, the latest version is far more streamlined. The animations are slick, and bloatware has been reduced, though some pre-installed apps are still present. Thankfully, many of these can be uninstalled or disabled.

XOS 15 brings several AI-driven features, such as the Folax AI Assistant, AI Wallpaper Generator, and Smart Translator. While some of these features might not be used by everyone on a daily basis, they add a layer of utility. Features like “Dynamic Bar,” which mimics the Dynamic Island on iPhones for notifications, and “Smart Panel,” similar to quick access panels on other Android skins, are useful for improving productivity. A particularly interesting feature is “Social Assistant,” which is Infinix’s own addition designed to enhance the WhatsApp experience, providing features like voice changer and video call effects.

The customization options within XOS 15 are quite extensive, allowing users to tailor the look and feel of the interface, including colours on the home screen, notification panel, and lock screen. Infinix has also promised two major Android OS upgrades and three years of security updates, which is a welcome commitment for a phone in this price range, ensuring future compatibility and security.

Camera: Strong in Daylight, Just Okay at Night

The camera setup on the Infinix Note 50s is a dual-camera system at the rear, featuring a 64MP primary sensor (f/1.8, 1/1.73″, 0.8µm, PDAF) and a 2MP macro lens (f/2.4). For selfies, it has a 13MP wide-angle front camera (f/2.2). Both the front and rear cameras are capable of recording 4K videos at 30fps, which is a significant advantage in this price segment.

Under daylight or strong indoor lighting, the main camera delivers punchy, well-detailed shots. Colours lean slightly warm, but not unnaturally so. Portrait mode works reasonably well, with decent edge detection, although it occasionally misjudges hair outlines.

Low-light results, however, are more hit-or-miss. There’s a noticeable drop in sharpness and an uptick in noise, especially when light sources like streetlamps or signs are in the frame. The Night Mode helps somewhat, but don’t expect miracles here.

Both front and rear cameras support 4K@30fps video. That’s impressive for this class and will appeal to vloggers or those who shoot a lot of clips. Stabilization is decent, though it’s more software-based than hardware-dependent.

Battery and Charging: Dependable All Day

With a 5500mAh cell, the Note 50s easily lasted me a full day and then some. Even with a couple hours of streaming, gaming, social media, and light photography, it didn’t need a top-up before bedtime. Light users might get close to two days on a single charge.

The 45W All-Round FastCharge 3.0 tech means it charges fully in around 60 minutes, which is quite reasonable given the battery size. Bypass Charging is also here, great for gamers who want to avoid heating up the battery during plugged-in play. Reverse wired charging is a neat bonus if you ever need to juice up another device in a pinch.

Audio and Connectivity: JBL Brings the Boom

Dual stereo speakers tuned by JBL aren’t just marketing fluff, they’re genuinely good. The sound output is loud, clear, and offers a good sense of immersion, whether I was listening to music, watching videos, or playing games. The stereo separation is distinct, enhancing the overall multimedia consumption. The phone also supports 24-bit/192kHz Hi-Res audio, which is a bonus for audiophiles, though it lacks a 3.5mm headphone jack, meaning users will need to rely on USB-C headphones or wireless options.

In terms of connectivity, the Note 50s supports 5G networks, covering a good range of bands for India (1, 3, 5, 8, 28, 38, 40, 41, 77, 78 SA/NSA). I experienced stable and fast 5G connectivity in areas where it was available. It also includes Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6 (dual-band), Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, GLONASS, BEIDOU, GALILEO for navigation, and an infrared port, which can be used as a universal remote control – a handy feature that’s becoming less common on modern smartphones. There is no NFC on this device, which might be a drawback for users who rely on contactless payments.

User Experience and Other Features

Beyond the core specifications, the overall user experience of the Infinix Note 50s is positive. The optical under-display fingerprint sensor is fast and reliable. Face Unlock also works effectively in good lighting conditions. The phone feels light and balanced in hand, which adds to the comfort during extended usage.

The haptics on the device are decent, providing satisfactory feedback for taps and notifications. While not on par with flagship phones, they are certainly acceptable for this price segment. Infinix has also included features like “Wet/Greasy Touch” support, which allows the display to be used even with wet hands, a practical feature for everyday scenarios.

Verdict: Value That Punches Up

After several weeks with the Infinix Note 50s, it’s clear that this is a well-executed mid-ranger that focuses on the right areas: design, display, and performance. The Burgundy Red variant not only turns heads, but the 144Hz AMOLED display and capable internals ensure the phone walks the talk. If you are in the market for a smartphone under INR 16,000 and prioritize a good display, sleek design, and reliable daily performance, the Infinix Note 50s is certainly worth a closer look.

It’s not a camera powerhouse, and there are a few trade-offs like the absence of NFC or a headphone jack. But as a total package, especially at ₹15,999, it offers tangible everyday benefits for users who want a phone that looks and feels premium without spending a fortune.

FAQs

Q1: Is the Infinix Note 50s good for gaming?

A1: The Infinix Note 50s, with its MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate chipset and 8GB of RAM, handles most popular games like Call of Duty: Mobile and BGMI smoothly at high frame rates. While it may get warm during prolonged intense gaming sessions, especially in hot conditions, it offers a satisfactory gaming experience for its price segment.

Q2: Does the Infinix Note 50s have a good camera?

A2: The Infinix Note 50s features a 64MP main camera that captures good, detailed photos with natural colours in daylight. Both the front (13MP) and rear cameras support 4K video recording at 30fps. Its low-light performance is acceptable for the price but not exceptional.

Q3: What is the battery life of the Infinix Note 50s like?

A3: The Infinix Note 50s has a large 5500mAh battery that provides excellent endurance, easily lasting a full day of moderate to heavy use, and sometimes even two days with lighter usage.

Q4: How fast does the Infinix Note 50s charge?

A4: The Infinix Note 50s supports 45W wired All-Round FastCharge 3.0, which can charge the phone from 0% to 100% in about 60 minutes.

Q5: Does the Infinix Note 50s come with a charger in the box?

A5: Yes, the Infinix Note 50s includes the 45W fast charger in the box.

Q6: What kind of display does the Infinix Note 50s have?

A6: The Infinix Note 50s features a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution and a high 144Hz refresh rate, offering vibrant colours, deep blacks, and very smooth scrolling. It also has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Q7: Is the Infinix Note 50s waterproof?

A7: The Infinix Note 50s comes with an IP64 rating, which means it is dust-tight and resistant to splashes of water. It is not designed to be submerged in water.

Q8: Does the Infinix Note 50s have a 3.5mm headphone jack?

A8: No, the Infinix Note 50s does not have a 3.5mm headphone jack. Audio output is via the USB Type-C port or Bluetooth.

Q9: What operating system does the Infinix Note 50s run on?

A9: The Infinix Note 50s runs on XOS 15, which is based on Android 15. Infinix has also committed to providing two major Android OS updates and three years of security updates.

Q10: What is the price of the Infinix Note 50s in India?

A10: The Infinix Note 50s (8GB+128GB variant) is priced at INR 15,999 in India.