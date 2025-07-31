Infinix Note 50x Review: A Budget Contender with AI Ambitions

The smartphone world moves fast, especially in the budget segment where brands are constantly racing to pack more features into affordable devices. Infinix has been steadily making its mark in this space, and with the new Note 50x, it’s clearly hoping to push a little further. I spent some time with the Titanium Grey 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage model, and after using it as my daily driver, I’ve gathered some thoughts, both good and not-so-glowing. Right out of the box, it comes with a 45W charger and data cable, which, let’s be honest, feels like a small win these days. And of course, there’s been plenty of buzz around its AI features.

Key Takeaways

Sturdy and practical build with IP64 rating for splash and dust resistance.

Solid day-to-day performance thanks to the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate chip.

A 120Hz HD+ screen that’s fluid, though not the sharpest.

Reliable battery life and impressively quick 45W charging.

The 50MP camera shines in daylight but struggles once the lights go down.

AI tools baked into XOS 15 (on top of Android 15), some handy, others a bit gimmicky.

Bonus points for including the charger.

Design and Build Quality

The unboxing was refreshingly straightforward. The Titanium Grey variant has a mature, understated design that feels far from budget or flashy. There’s a subtle texture on the back that repels fingerprints and helps with grip. In the hand, the Note 50x feels reassuringly solid, which aligns well with its MIL-STD-810H certification and IP64 rating, meaning it should handle the occasional drop or splash with ease. Weight-wise, it’s nicely balanced and didn’t feel tiring to hold, even after extended use.

But perhaps the nicest surprise? That 45W fast charger in the box. With so many brands skipping chargers entirely, it’s honestly a relief not having to hunt down a compatible one separately. It’s small details like this that set expectations on the right foot.

Infinix has taken a pragmatic yet stylish route with the Note 50x. Sure, the rear panel is plastic, but the matte finish does a great job of mimicking a premium material. Plus, it keeps smudges away. The flat edges and gently rounded corners strike a nice balance between form and function, while the camera module is noticeable without being an eyesore.

On the right side of the phone, we find the volume rocker and the power button, which also doubles as a fast and reliable fingerprint sensor. The tactile feedback from these buttons is good, providing a satisfying click with each press. The left side houses the SIM tray, which is a hybrid slot, meaning you can either use two nano-SIM cards or one nano-SIM and a microSD card for expandable storage. While the option for expandable storage is welcome, the hybrid nature means sacrificing a second SIM if you choose to expand memory. At the bottom, there is a USB Type-C port, a speaker grille, and a microphone. A notable omission for some users will be the lack of a 3.5mm headphone jack, a trend we see across many smartphones today, even in the budget segment. However, the phone does offer stereo speakers, which is a pleasant surprise and enhances the multimedia experience. The phone’s dimensions are 165.42 x 76.41 x 7.98 mm, and it weighs 195.4 grams. This makes it a relatively thin and light device for its screen size.

Display

The Infinix Note 50x features a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The size of the screen provides an expansive viewing area, which is beneficial for media consumption, Browse, and gaming. The 120Hz refresh rate is a highlight here, making scrolling through social media feeds, navigating the interface, and playing supported games noticeably smoother.

However, the HD+ resolution (720 x 1600 pixels) does pull things back a bit. At 263 ppi, text and finer visuals don’t look quite as sharp as they would on a Full HD+ panel. Watching YouTube or streaming Netflix was still enjoyable, but if you’re someone who notices pixelation, it might be a sticking point. For general use, though, it holds up just fine.

Brightness levels, rated at 560 nits typical and peaking at 672 nits, are enough for indoor and shaded outdoor use. Direct sunlight? It’s doable, though not perfect. Colors are vibrant, and the punch-hole camera doesn’t intrude much on content. Plus, the inclusion of an adjustable front flash is a neat touch for selfie lovers.

Performance

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate processor, an octa-core chipset built on a 4nm process and Mali-G615 MC2 GPU, performance is one of the Note 50x’s stronger suits. Our review unit came with 6 GB of LPDDR4X RAM, which can be extended virtually up to an additional 6 GB, bringing the total to 12 GB of virtual RAM. The internal storage is 128 GB, utilizing UFS 2.2 technology.

In daily usage, the Dimensity 7300 Ultimate proves to be a capable performer. Navigating the XOS 15 interface, opening and switching between applications, and Browse the web were all smooth and responsive. I rarely encountered any noticeable lag or stutter during routine tasks.

Gaming performance is surprisingly decent for a phone at this price. Games like BGMI and Call of Duty Mobile ran smoothly on medium settings. There was minimal frame drop, and the thermals were well-managed, which is not always a given in this segment. It’s not built for pro-level gaming, but for casual play, it holds its own.

Software and AI Features

The Infinix Note 50x runs on XOS 15, which is based on Android 15. Infinix’s XOS is a heavily customized Android skin that offers a variety of features and personalization options. My experience with XOS 15 on the Note 50x was generally positive, but there’s a lot of scope for improvement. It does come with its share of pre-installed applications, or “bloatware,” which is a common characteristic of many budget-oriented Android phones. While some of these can be uninstalled or disabled, others are integrated into the system. If you like a clean, stock Android feel, XOS might feel overwhelming at first.

Running on XOS 15 (Android 15), the Note 50x brings a slew of AI tools into the mix. While not every feature is a game-changer, some genuinely enhance day-to-day usability.

AI Wallpaper Generator lets you personalize your home screen with algorithm-generated designs. It’s fun, if a bit of a novelty.

lets you personalize your home screen with algorithm-generated designs. It’s fun, if a bit of a novelty. AI Notes is geared toward smart note-taking—organization, summarization, and even sketch-to-art transformations. Handy, though the artistic side felt more like a curiosity.

is geared toward smart note-taking—organization, summarization, and even sketch-to-art transformations. Handy, though the artistic side felt more like a curiosity. AI Gallery Suggestions help quickly tweak photos. Auto-cropping and exposure fixes save time.

help quickly tweak photos. Auto-cropping and exposure fixes save time. AI Eraser and AI Cutout work surprisingly well for simple edits and social media posts.

work surprisingly well for simple edits and social media posts. AI Mosaic is more niche, blurring out sensitive info in screenshots. Still, practical.

is more niche, blurring out sensitive info in screenshots. Still, practical. Folax and DeepSeek R1 assistants are baked in for voice commands and task automation.

are baked in for voice commands and task automation. XBOOST Game Engine subtly improves performance and immersion for gamers.

Cameras

The Infinix Note 50x features a dual camera setup on the rear, consisting of a 50MP primary sensor with an f/1.6 aperture and PDAF, complemented by an AI Lens (effectively a 2MP depth sensor). For selfies, there’s an 8MP front-facing camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

In daylight, the 50MP shooter captures surprisingly detailed and well-balanced photos. Skin tones are mostly accurate, and dynamic range is decent. Push the zoom past 2x, and image sharpness does drop off, as expected. Portrait mode handles subject isolation reasonably well, though hair edges sometimes get fuzzy.

Low light? That’s where things dip. Night mode helps, but noise and blur creep in. It’s usable for casual sharing, but don’t expect miracles.

Video performance is a bit of a hidden gem. The Note 50x supports up to 4K at 30fps, and it handled bright scenes like fireworks fairly well. Slow-motion modes (1080p at 120/240 fps) add fun flexibility. Digital stabilization does a fair job of smoothing handheld pans, though rapid movements can introduce some judder. In low light, video quality at 1080p is usable, but noise becomes more apparent.

Selfies from the 8MP front camera are serviceable in good light. Detail is average, and the default beauty mode may be too aggressive for some tastes. The front flash helps at night, which is more than we can say for some pricier phones.

Battery and Charging

One of the standout features of the Infinix Note 50x is its 5500 mAh battery. With typical usage (social apps, YouTube, light gaming), I regularly got well over a day’s use, sometimes pushing into day two. Screen-on time averaged around 6 hours. During a specific test of watching a 4K video for 30 minutes, the battery dropped by only 8% from a full charge, indicating strong efficiency.

Charging is fast and efficient. With the included 45W charger, I went from 20% to 70% in half an hour, and a full top-up took roughly 55 minutes. That’s very respectable. The phone also supports 10W reverse wired charging, which can be useful for topping up smaller devices like earbuds in a pinch, though it will drain the phone’s battery.

Audio and Connectivity

Stereo speakers really do elevate the media experience here. Unlike many budget phones that feature a single downward-firing speaker, the stereo setup provides much better sound, whether you’re watching videos, listening to music, or playing games. The audio output is clear and sufficiently loud for personal listening, though it may lack some bass depth and richness compared to higher-end devices. They’re not audiophile-grade, but for Netflix or gaming, the soundstage is wide and loud enough.

Connectivity is solid: 5G support with a broad range of bands, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, and even an IR blaster for controlling appliances. No NFC, but USB OTG is supported. GPS performance was accurate, and call quality was consistently clear. The hybrid SIM slot, as mentioned earlier, allows for either dual nano-SIM usage or one nano-SIM with a microSD card for storage expansion. All these connectivity options make the Infinix Note 50x a well-rounded device in terms of staying connected and interacting with other devices.

Technical Specifications

Variant: 6+128 GB / 8+128 GB

6+128 GB / 8+128 GB Color: Titanium Grey, Purple, Spice Pink, Green

Titanium Grey, Purple, Spice Pink, Green Operating System: Android 15 with XOS 15

Android 15 with XOS 15 Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate (4nm)

MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate (4nm) Display: 6.67-inch IPS HD+ LCD, 120Hz refresh rate

6.67-inch IPS HD+ LCD, 120Hz refresh rate RAM: 6/8 GB LPDDR4X

6/8 GB LPDDR4X Internal Storage: 128 GB UFS 2.2

128 GB UFS 2.2 Rear Camera: Primary: 50 MP, f/1.6 (wide), PDAF Secondary: AI Lens (2 MP depth sensor) Features: Dual LED Flash, HDR, Panorama Video Recording: 4K@30fps, 1080p@30/120/240fps

Front Camera: 8 MP, f/2.0 (wide) Features: Adjustable Front Flash, Face Unlock Video Recording: 1440p@30fps, 1080p@30fps

Battery: 5500 mAh, Lithium Ion (Non-removable)

5500 mAh, Lithium Ion (Non-removable) Charging: 45W Wired Fast Charging (charger included in box), 10W Reverse Wired Charging

45W Wired Fast Charging (charger included in box), 10W Reverse Wired Charging Connectivity: Wi-Fi: Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax), Dual Band, Hotspot Bluetooth: 5.4, A2DP, LE GPS USB: USB Type-C, OTG SIM Slot: Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) Network: GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G (extensive band support) Infrared Port FM Radio

Sensors: Side-mounted Fingerprint Sensor, Accelerometer, Ambient Light Sensor, Compass, Gyroscope, Proximity Sensor

Side-mounted Fingerprint Sensor, Accelerometer, Ambient Light Sensor, Compass, Gyroscope, Proximity Sensor Audio: Stereo Speakers, No 3.5mm headphone jack

Stereo Speakers, No 3.5mm headphone jack Durability: IP64 Dust and Splash Resistant, MIL-STD-810H Certified

IP64 Dust and Splash Resistant, MIL-STD-810H Certified Dimensions: 165.42 x 76.41 x 7.98 mm

165.42 x 76.41 x 7.98 mm Weight: 195.4 grams

195.4 grams In-box accessories: Phone, 45W Charger, Type-C Cable, Case, SIM Ejector Tool

Verdict

Infinix has done a commendable job with the Note 50x. It’s not flawless, there are trade-offs, like the HD+ resolution and middling low-light camera performance, but the overall value it offers is hard to ignore.

Strong performance, a durable build, smooth display, long battery life, fast charging, and a surprisingly deep AI feature set all combine to make it a standout in its price bracket. The MIL-STD-810H certification and IP64 rating indicate a level of durability not always seen in this category. The stereo speakers and included charger are the cherries on top. If you can live with a slightly soft display and don’t rely heavily on night photography, the Note 50x should be on your shortlist.

Official Website.

FAQs

Q1: Does the Infinix Note 50x support 5G connectivity?

A1: Yes, the Infinix Note 50x supports 5G connectivity, allowing for faster mobile data speeds in compatible network areas.

Q2: Is the Infinix Note 50x waterproof?

A2: The Infinix Note 50x has an IP64 rating, which means it is dust resistant and protected against splashes of water, but it is not fully waterproof and should not be submerged.

Q3: What kind of charger comes with the Infinix Note 50x?

A3: The Infinix Note 50x comes with a 45W wired fast charger and a data cable included in the box.

Q4: Can I expand the storage on the Infinix Note 50x?

A4: Yes, the Infinix Note 50x supports microSDXC card expansion, but it uses a hybrid SIM slot, meaning you have to choose between using a second SIM card or a microSD card.

Q5: What is the refresh rate of the Infinix Note 50x’s display?

A5: The Infinix Note 50x features a 120Hz refresh rate display, providing a smoother visual experience.

Q6: Does the Infinix Note 50x have a headphone jack?

A6: No, the Infinix Note 50x does not have a 3.5mm headphone jack. Audio can be routed through the USB Type-C port or Bluetooth.

Q7: What are some of the AI features on the Infinix Note 50x?

A7: The Infinix Note 50x includes AI features such as AI Wallpaper Generator, AI Notes, AI Gallery with auto-edit suggestions, AI Eraser, AI Cutout, and AI Mosaic for privacy.

Q8: How long does the battery of the Infinix Note 50x last?

A8: The Infinix Note 50x features a 5500 mAh battery which typically lasts over a day with moderate usage, and up to 1.5 days for some users.

Q9: What processor is used in the Infinix Note 50x?

A9: The Infinix Note 50x is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate processor.

Q10: Is the Infinix Note 50x suitable for gaming?

A10: Yes, the Infinix Note 50x is suitable for casual and moderately intensive gaming, with its Dimensity 7300 Ultimate processor and 120Hz display providing a smooth experience on medium settings for most popular titles.