Infinix SMART 10 Launches in India, Priced at Rs. 6799

Infinix has just pulled the wraps off its latest budget-friendly offering in India: the SMART 10. Priced at ₹6799, this new smartphone is trying to carve a niche for itself in the ultra-competitive sub-₹7000 segment. And honestly, on paper at least, it brings a lot to the table, especially for students, content creators, and anyone juggling multiple tasks on the go.

The SMART 10 goes on sale starting August 2, both online via Flipkart and through offline retail outlets across India.

Key Takeaways

Infinix SMART 10 launched in India at ₹6799.

Features 25,000+ drop-tested durability and IP64 dust and water resistance.

Comes with a 6.67-inch HD+ punch-hole display and 120Hz refresh rate.

Powered by UniSoc T7250 processor with up to 8GB RAM.

Equipped with a 5000mAh battery supporting reverse charging.

Includes Folax voice assistant and AI Writing Suite.

Available in Iris Blue, Twilight Gold, Titanium Silver, and Sleek Black.

Let’s get into what it packs.

For starters, Infinix is really banking on the durability angle. The SMART 10 has undergone over 25,000 drop tests and comes with IP64 certification for dust and water resistance. Its composite scratch-resistant back panel and TÜV-certified 48-month fluency rating hint at a phone that should age a bit more gracefully than typical entry-level devices. There’s also drop protection from 1.5 meters on all six sides, plus a secure touch-enabled side fingerprint sensor for added convenience.

As for the display, it features a sizable 6.67-inch HD+ punch-hole screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. That’s not something you often see in this price range. Brightness peaks at 700 nits, which should help with readability in direct sunlight. What’s more, the screen remains responsive even if your fingers are wet or a bit greasy, a thoughtful touch for real-world use.

Now, audio. Dual speakers with DTS sound processing and what Infinix is calling “300% Ultra Volume” aim to deliver loud, clear sound without needing external gear. It even keeps the 3.5mm headphone jack, which is slowly becoming a rarity.

Under the hood, the SMART 10 runs on the UniSoc T7250 processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM (thanks to memory fusion) and 64GB of storage. If that’s not enough, you can pop in a microSD card to expand storage up to 2TB. It promises a smooth performance, bolstered by the TÜV-certified 48-month lag-free experience stamp.

Battery life seems solid too, with a 5000mAh unit powering the phone. Reverse wired charging is supported, meaning you can even top up other devices in a pinch. And yes, the charger comes in the box.

Connectivity wise, there’s a new Ultra Link feature and a “Call in No Network” mode designed to help users stay in touch even when signal is spotty. Custom privacy filters help block unwanted Bluetooth connections as well.

Software is handled by Infinix’s XOS 15, based on Android 15. One interesting addition is Folax, the company’s built-in voice assistant. It supports voice, text, and image-based commands, which could be handy for a broad set of tasks. Also bundled in is an AI Writing Suite for document editing, summarizing, and proofreading, which might appeal to students and professionals alike.

Aesthetically, the SMART 10 is available in four shades: Iris Blue, Twilight Gold, Titanium Silver, and Sleek Black. It sports a matte-like finish that gives it a more premium feel, complemented by a redesigned box that highlights key specs right on the packaging.

Specifications: Infinix SMART 10

Display : 6.67-inch HD+ Punch-Hole, 120Hz Refresh Rate, Dynamic Bar

: 6.67-inch HD+ Punch-Hole, 120Hz Refresh Rate, Dynamic Bar Processor : UniSoc T7250, up to 1.8 GHz, six-core Cortex-A55

: UniSoc T7250, up to 1.8 GHz, six-core Cortex-A55 Battery : 5000mAh, includes in-box charger

: 5000mAh, includes in-box charger Audio : Dual Speakers, 300% Ultra Volume, DTS Sound Processing, 3.5mm jack

: Dual Speakers, 300% Ultra Volume, DTS Sound Processing, 3.5mm jack Camera : 8MP Rear + 8MP Front

: 8MP Rear + 8MP Front Storage : Up to 8GB RAM (with Memory Fusion), 64GB ROM, Expandable to 2TB

: Up to 8GB RAM (with Memory Fusion), 64GB ROM, Expandable to 2TB Software : XOS 15 based on Android 15

: XOS 15 based on Android 15 Durability : 25,000+ drop tests, TÜV Certified, IP64 Dust/Water Resistant

: 25,000+ drop tests, TÜV Certified, IP64 Dust/Water Resistant Colors: Iris Blue, Twilight Gold, Titanium Silver, Sleek Black

Related FAQs:

Q1: What is the price of the Infinix SMART 10 in India?

A1: The Infinix SMART 10 is priced at ₹6799 in India.

Q2: When will the Infinix SMART 10 be available for purchase?

A2: The sale for the Infinix SMART 10 starts on August 2, 2025.

Q3: Where can I buy the Infinix SMART 10? A3: The device will be available on Flipkart and at retail stores.

Q4: What are the key durability features of the Infinix SMART 10?

A4: It features 25,000+ drop-tested durability, TÜV-certified 48-month fluency, a composite scratch-resistant back panel, and IP64 dust and water resistance. It also offers 1.5-meter drop protection across six sides.

Q5: What kind of display does the Infinix SMART 10 have?

A5: It has a 6.67-inch HD+ punch-hole display with a 120Hz fast refresh rate and up to 700 nits HBM brightness.

Q6: Does the Infinix SMART 10 support fast charging?

A6: The article mentions a 5000mAh battery with an in-box charger and reverse wired charging support. Specific fast charging wattage is not detailed.

Q7: What operating system does the Infinix SMART 10 run on?

A7: The Infinix SMART 10 runs on XOS 15, which is based on Android 15.

Q8: What is the RAM and storage capacity of the Infinix SMART 10?

A8: It comes with up to 8GB RAM (including memory fusion) and 64GB internal storage, expandable up to 2TB via SD card.

Q9: What is Folax on the Infinix SMART 10?

A9: Folax is Infinix’s proprietary voice assistant, powered by Android 15-based XOS 15, capable of handling voice, text, and image-based commands, and includes an AI Writing and Document Assistant.