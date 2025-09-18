Infinix Smart 10 Review: A Budget Phone That Focuses on the Basics

In a market where budget phones often look and feel the same, Infinix has always tried to stand out. The company has a reputation for bringing unique designs and features to the entry-level segment. The Infinix Smart 10 is their newest phone in this category. It comes with a big promise: a good user experience for a very low price. My review unit is the 4+64 GB variant in the Iris Blue color. I have used this phone for some time to see if it delivers on its promise and what it is like to use for a person in India.

Key Takeaways

The phone’s biggest selling point is its 120Hz display, which is a rare feature at this price.

The 5000mAh battery provides very good backup that can last for a full day or more.

Its design feels and looks fresh and modern.

The Unisoc T7250 processor is okay for daily tasks but struggles with more demanding use.

The 8MP main camera and 8MP front camera are basic and perform only in good lighting.

The phone has dual speakers and a USB Type-C port, which are good additions.

Design and Build

The Infinix Smart 10 has a design that feels much better than its price. The Iris Blue color on my unit is a nice shade that looks sleek. The phone is made of plastic, which is expected at this price, but the quality of the plastic feels good. The back has a subtle pattern that gives it a nice feel and also helps prevent fingerprints and scratches. The phone has a boxy design with flat sides and rounded corners. It is also quite light at 187 grams, which makes it easy to hold.

The power button and volume buttons are on the right side, and the power button also works as a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It is fast and accurate. The phone has a USB Type-C port at the bottom, which is good to see on a budget phone, as many still use the older micro-USB port. The phone also has an IP64 rating, which means it has some resistance against dust and water splashes.

Display and Visual Experience

The Infinix Smart 10 features a 6.67-inch IPS LCD screen. The screen is a good size for watching videos, and it has a resolution of 720×1600 pixels. This is an HD+ resolution, which means the text and images are not as sharp as on a Full HD+ screen, but for a phone in this price range, it is acceptable. The display is bright enough to be used outdoors, with a peak brightness of 700 nits.

The most interesting thing about this display is its 120Hz refresh rate. This is a feature you do not see in phones that cost this little. The high refresh rate makes everything feel very smooth. Scrolling through menus and social media feeds looks and feels very fluid. It is a big win for this phone. The screen has a punch-hole cutout for the front camera, which is a modern design choice and looks better than a notch.

Performance and Software

The Infinix Smart 10 is powered by a Unisoc T7250 chipset. This is a processor made for budget phones. For daily tasks, the phone performs well. I used it for web browsing, social media, and watching YouTube, and it did not have any problems. Switching between a few apps was also fast enough.

However, the phone’s limitations become clear when you try to do more. I tried playing some games, and the phone struggled. Many apps and games had to be set to a lower graphics setting to run smoothly.

I also noticed some lag and stuttering when I had a lot of apps open at the same time. On forums, some users have said that the phone can be slow and that some apps can crash. Infinix says the phone is guaranteed for four years of lag-free use, but my experience suggests that it is best for light to moderate users. The phone comes with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage, which is fine for the price.

The phone runs on XOS 15.1 based on Android 15. The software is clean and has a lot of features, some of which are AI-powered. You get a voice assistant called Folax AI, and a writing assistant that can help you with your typing. The software also has some features to save battery and make the phone run faster. However, the software comes with some pre-installed apps and a few ads, which can feel a bit cluttered. You can remove some of the extra apps, but not all of them.

Camera Performance

The Infinix Smart 10 has an 8MP dual rear camera setup and an 8MP front camera. For a phone released in 2025, this is a very low megapixel count. The photos you take in good daylight are okay. They are good enough for social media, but they lack fine details. The colors are decent. The camera app is easy to use. The front camera also takes okay selfies in good light.

In low light, the camera’s performance is not good. Photos look noisy and soft. There is a Super Night mode, but it does not improve the quality much. Both the front and back cameras can record video at up to 2K resolution. This is a good feature for a budget phone, but the video quality is just average. The cameras are functional for a person who needs to take a quick photo but are not for someone who cares about photography.

Battery Life and Charging

The Infinix Smart 10 has a 5000mAh battery. This is a big battery for a phone this size. It provides excellent battery life. With normal use, the phone easily lasts for a full day and can even last for a day and a half. This is a big plus for a person who does not want to charge their phone often.

The phone supports 15W charging. While it is not a very fast speed, it is good enough for a phone with a large battery. A full charge takes a few hours, so it is best to charge the phone overnight. The phone has a USB Type-C port, which is a convenient feature for charging.

Audio and Connectivity

The phone has dual speakers that are tuned by DTS. The sound from the speakers is loud and clear. It is good for watching videos and listening to music. The phone also has a 3.5mm headphone jack, which is a good feature for people who still use wired headphones. The phone is a 4G device, and it does not have 5G support. This is a key thing to keep in mind, as many other phones in this price segment now offer 5G.

Key Product Specifications

Display: 6.67-inch IPS LCD, HD+ (720×1600 pixels), 120Hz Refresh Rate, 700 nits Peak Brightness

Processor: Unisoc T7250

RAM and Storage: 4+64 GB, expandable with a microSD card up to 2TB

Rear Cameras: 8MP (Main), 8MP (Front)

Video Recording: Up to 2K at 30fps

Battery: 5000mAh

Charging: 15W wired charging

Operating System: XOS 15.1 based on Android 15

Connectivity: 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 3.5mm headphone jack, USB Type-C

Durability: IP64 dust and splash resistant

Price in India: ₹6,799

Verdict

The Infinix Smart 10 is a phone that is made for a specific user: a person who wants a new phone for a very low price. This phone is a good option for a student, an older person, or someone who needs a secondary device. It gives you a very long battery life, a smooth display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a modern design. The inclusion of a USB Type-C port and dual speakers is also very good for this price.

However, the phone has some clear drawbacks. The camera is basic, and the processor is not powerful enough for anything beyond simple use. If you need a phone for gaming or for taking good photos, you should look elsewhere. But if you are on a very tight budget and you need a dependable phone for calls, social media, and watching videos, the Infinix Smart 10 is a good choice. It is a phone that provides a good experience for its price.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Is the Infinix Smart 10 good for gaming?

A: No, the phone is not very good for gaming. It can handle simple games, but it will struggle with more demanding games.

Q: Does the Infinix Smart 10 have 5G?

A: No, the Infinix Smart 10 is a 4G phone. It does not support 5G networks.

Q: How is the battery life on the Infinix Smart 10?

A: The phone has a 5000mAh battery that provides a very good battery life, lasting for more than a day with normal use.

Q: What kind of display does the Infinix Smart 10 have?

A: It has a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HD+ resolution.

Q: Does the Infinix Smart 10 have a fingerprint sensor?

A: Yes, the Infinix Smart 10 has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.