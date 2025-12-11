Instagram 2025 Year in Review Highlights Cricket Victories and Viral Cultural Trends in India

Instagram has released its 2025 Year in Review, and it offers a fairly vivid snapshot of what most people in India seemed to care about over the past year. As I read through it, I found myself noticing how the platform captured everything from national sporting highs to oddly heartwarming internet quirks. The report frames 2025 as a year shaped by big cricket wins, a growing global appreciation for Indian creators, and a mix of nostalgia and lighthearted humor that kept the online mood somewhat balanced. In a way, Instagram once again became the place where all these conversations naturally converged, whether intentionally or just because people felt like sharing.

Key Takeaways

Cricket Domination: The Indian men’s team winning the Champions Trophy and the women’s team lifting the World Cup dominated online conversations.

Global Recognition: Rapper Hanumankind’s Coachella performance and appearances by Indian celebrities at the Met Gala signaled a broader global embrace of Indian culture.

Viral Personalities: Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla’s journey to the ISS and creator Ayush’s humorous “Prashant” moment stood out as defining viral moments.

Nostalgia and Aesthetics: Lo fi visuals and throwbacks to films like Wake Up Sid and Rockstar saw a noticeable resurgence.

Cricket Remains the Pulse of the Nation

Cricket continued to be the biggest force on Instagram in India throughout 2025, and perhaps it makes sense given how deeply the sport sits in the culture. India’s Champions Trophy win triggered a wave of posts and celebratory Reels that felt almost impossible to escape. The women’s cricket team added to the national joy with their own World Cup victory, creating one of those rare years when both teams brought home major titles.

There was also an emotional undertone running through the year as fans shared tributes following Virat Kohli’s retirement from Test cricket. And in franchise cricket, Royal Challengers Bangalore finally securing a title gave people a new reason to revisit the long running “Ee Sala Cup Namdu” chant, which quickly turned into one of the most circulated memes of the year. It’s interesting how sports moments seamlessly transform into cultural expressions online.

Indian Culture on the Global Stage

Indian creators and traditions seemed to travel farther globally in 2025. One of the most talked about examples was rapper Hanumankind’s Coachella performance. His decision to include Kerala’s traditional Chenda drummers created a moment people kept referring to as both bold and familiar in equal measure. Clips from the performance circulated widely, often with captions expressing pride or even mild disbelief at how quickly Indian hip hop was evolving.

Fashion also had its own cross cultural moment. Several luxury brands incorporated the Kolhapuri chappal into their collections, a move that sparked conversation around cultural reinterpretation. Meanwhile, celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh appeared at the Met Gala, reinforcing the sense that Indian pop culture was increasingly shaping global aesthetics.

The People and Memes That Went Viral

Instagram’s algorithm in 2025 seemed to favor a blend of inspiring achievements and spontaneous humor. Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, sometimes referred to as Sudhanshu in online chatter, became a national source of fascination as the first Indian in four decades to travel to the International Space Station as part of the Axiom 4 mission. His journey created a wave of admiration and a surprising amount of educational content as people revisited discussions about space exploration.

Comedy also had a strong presence. Samay Raina and his show India’s Got Latent consistently found their way into trending sections, hinting that audiences might have been craving a bit of levity this year. Lighter viral moments included Ayush’s now iconic mispronunciation of “croissant” as “Prashant,” which brands like Swiggy quickly picked up in their marketing. Actor Veer Pahariya unintentionally contributed another trend with his “langdi” hook step from the film Sky Force. The dance was recreated in thousands of Reels, sometimes sincerely and sometimes with a bit of tongue in cheek exaggeration.

Trends: Labubus, Nostalgia, and Lo Fi

One of the more unexpected trends of 2025 was the rise of Labubus collectible toys. These plush characters from Pop Mart’s The Monsters series, created by artist Kasing Lung, suddenly became status symbols after gaining visibility through K pop star Lisa. Indian users embraced the craze with unboxing videos, collection showcases, and even playful competition over which edition was harder to find.

Visually, Instagram leaned into calmer, more reflective aesthetics. The lo fi digi cam look dominated travel and lifestyle content, perhaps because it added a sense of softness or imagined nostalgia. This paired neatly with a broader cultural throwback to films like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Rockstar, as Gen Z rediscovered characters and songs that seemed to age surprisingly well. It created a kind of shared memory space even for people who may not have grown up with those films.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: What was the most viral meme in India in 2025?

A1: The “Prashant” meme, born from creator Ayush’s accidental mispronunciation of “croissant,” ended up being one of the most circulated trends. Veer Pahariya’s “langdi” dance step also drew major engagement.

Q2: Did India win the Champions Trophy in 2025?

A2: Yes. Instagram’s review confirms that India’s Champions Trophy win was one of the main drivers of conversation on the platform this year.

Q3: Who is the Indian astronaut mentioned in the 2025 report

A3: The report highlights Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who traveled to the International Space Station as part of the Axiom 4 mission.

Q4: What are Labubus?

A4: Labubus are collectible plush toys designed by artist Kasing Lung. They belong to Pop Mart’s The Monsters series and became a major trend in India after gaining global popularity.