Instagram Finally Launches Dedicated App for Apple iPad

Instagram has finally launched a dedicated app for the Apple iPad. The new app features a redesigned layout, a dedicated Following tab, and more.

Lakshmi
By Lakshmi Narayanan
5 Min Read
Instagram has finally arrived on the Apple iPad, a release that users have been requesting for years. Until now, iPad owners had to rely on the iPhone version of the app, which always looked slightly off, either stretched too wide or awkwardly cropped. The new iPad app finally fixes that, offering a layout built specifically for the larger display. It creates a smoother, more immersive way to scroll through Reels, reply to messages, and keep up with creators.

This move also reflects a larger shift in how social media platforms are adapting their apps to fit tablets, which have become increasingly popular for watching videos and multitasking.

Key Takeaways

  • The app opens directly to a full-screen Reels feed.
  • A new “Following” tab makes it easier to keep up with posts from accounts you follow.
  • The larger display allows you to view comments and messages without leaving the content you are watching.
  • The release fulfills one of the most requested features from Instagram users.

Optimized for a Bigger Screen

The most noticeable change with the iPad version is the layout. Instead of stretching out the old iPhone interface, the new design takes advantage of the extra space. For example, when watching a Reel, you can open the comments without shrinking the video, which keeps the experience more natural. The same goes for notifications and direct messages, which are easier to handle side by side with the main content.

This might sound like a small adjustment, but it makes the app feel much more practical for multitasking.

A New Way to Follow

One of the most important additions is the “Following” tab. Instagram created it in direct response to user feedback. For a long time, many users felt frustrated with the main feed, which is driven by algorithms and often filled with posts from accounts they never followed. While that sometimes leads to discovering new creators, it also makes it harder to keep track of updates from friends and favorite accounts.

The “Following” tab clears that up by giving users a dedicated place to see posts only from people and brands they actually follow. It is a simple change, but one that may end up being the most valuable part of the iPad experience.

Why It Took So Long

The delay has been a frequent topic of discussion on platforms like Reddit and X (formerly Twitter). Many believed Meta, Instagram’s parent company, focused so heavily on smartphones that a tablet version never felt like a priority. Some assumed the demand for an iPad app was not strong enough to justify the investment.

Now, with tablets becoming a common choice for watching media and with repeated requests from the community, the timing finally made sense. The new app also shows Meta’s continued push toward making Reels the centerpiece of Instagram, a move that keeps it in competition with TikTok, which already has an iPad app.

A Long-Awaited Step Forward

The launch marks a significant improvement for iPad users who have wanted a proper Instagram experience for years. The app is more visually polished, better designed for multitasking, and finally feels like it belongs on a tablet.

It is available now on the Apple App Store, ready for download. For anyone tired of the stretched iPhone version, the new app offers the Instagram experience the iPad was missing.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: Is the new Instagram app for iPad free?

A1: Yes, the new Instagram app for iPad is a free download from the Apple App Store.

Q2: Will my direct messages sync between my phone and iPad?

A2: Yes, all your data, including DMs, posts, and followers, will sync across all your devices once you log in to your account on the new iPad app.

Q3: Can I post photos and videos from my iPad using the app?

A3: Yes, the new iPad app includes the ability to post photos and videos, just like the smartphone version.

Q4: Do I need a specific iPad model to use the app?

A4: The app requires iPadOS 16.0 or later to run. This means it is compatible with a wide range of recent iPad models.

Lakshmi, with a BA in Mass Communication from Delhi University and over 8 years of experience, explores the societal impacts of tech. Her thought-provoking articles have been featured in major academic and popular media outlets. Her articles often explore the broader implications of tech advancements on society and culture.
You Might also Like