Instagram Introduces Reposts, Location Sharing Map, and Friends Tab for Reels

Instagram, the popular photo and video-sharing app owned by Meta Platforms, has introduced three new features designed to change how users share content and connect with friends. The updates include the ability to repost other users’ content, an interactive map for location sharing with chosen friends, and a new ‘Friends’ tab within Reels to see what people in your circle are watching and creating. These changes point towards making the platform experience more centered around personal connections.

Key Takeaways

You can now repost public Reels and posts from other users, which will appear on your profile in a separate tab.

A new opt-in map feature lets you share your last active location with a select group of friends.

The ‘Friends’ tab in Reels provides a feed of content that your friends have created or interacted with.

These features are built to encourage more direct sharing and discovery among friends, rather than just through the main algorithm.

Resharing with Reposts

Instagram now allows users to repost public Reels and feed posts. This function is similar to the ‘Retweet’ feature on X (formerly Twitter). When you repost something, it is shared with your followers and can be recommended to them in their main feed. All the content you repost is also collected in a new, dedicated ‘Reposts’ tab on your profile. This makes it easy for you and your visitors to see a collection of the content you find interesting.

This is a direct way to share posts you love without having to use the story feature, which disappears after 24 hours. The repost feature works only for public accounts, maintaining the privacy settings of users who keep their profiles private.

Connect with Friends Using the Instagram Map

Another new addition is the updated Instagram Map, which now has a social component. You can choose to share your last active location with friends you select. This feature is strictly opt-in, meaning you have to turn it on yourself, and you have full control over who can see your location. You can also turn it off at any time.

Beyond sharing your own whereabouts, the map lets you explore what your friends and favourite creators are posting from different locations around the world. For instance, you can see Reels posted by a friend from a recent trip or discover popular spots in a city through public posts. This gives users a new way to stay aware of their friends’ activities and find new places.

Find Out What Your Friends Are Enjoying

Instagram is also testing a ‘Friends’ tab within the Reels section. This new tab creates a space dedicated to content your friends are engaging with. Here, you will see public Reels that your friends have either created themselves or have liked and commented on.

This feed offers a different discovery experience from the main ‘For You’ page, which is driven primarily by an algorithm that suggests content based on your past activity. The ‘Friends’ tab helps you see what is popular within your own social circle, making it easier to start conversations about shared interests. The platform may also suggest content based on ‘Blends,’ a feature that creates a private feed of recommended Reels between you and a friend.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Question 1: How do I repost on Instagram?

Answer: To repost, find the post or Reel you want to share, tap the ‘Share’ icon (the paper airplane), and you should see a new ‘Repost’ option.

Question 2: Is sharing my location on the Instagram Map safe?

Answer: The feature is designed with privacy in mind. It is opt-in, so it’s off by default. You control who can see your location, and you can revoke access or turn the feature off completely at any time.

Question 3: Can I choose which friends see my location?

Answer: Yes, you can select specific friends from your followers’ list to share your location with. It is not an all-or-nothing setting.

Question 4: Will everyone see what I repost?

Answer: Your followers may see your reposted content in their feed. Anyone who visits your profile can see all your reposts by navigating to the dedicated ‘Reposts’ tab.

Question 5: What is the difference between the ‘For You’ and ‘Friends’ tab in Reels?

Answer: The ‘For You’ tab shows Reels recommended by Instagram’s algorithm based on your interests. The ‘Friends’ tab shows Reels that your friends have created, liked, or commented on, making it a more socially curated feed.