iOS 26.3 Enables AirPods-Style Pairing for Third-Party Devices in the EU

European Commission has confirmed that Apple is preparing a fairly significant shift in how iPhones and iPads interact with non-Apple accessories. With the upcoming iOS 26.3 release, Apple will introduce new interoperability features that, until now, were reserved almost entirely for its own ecosystem. These changes are a direct result of the Digital Markets Act, which aims to prevent large technology companies from giving preferential treatment to their own products.

At a practical level, this means that users in the European Union will soon be able to pair third-party earbuds with an iPhone or iPad using the same one-tap, proximity-based setup experience that AirPods users have relied on for years. In addition, third-party smartwatches will gain deeper access to iOS notifications, moving noticeably closer to the behavior people associate with the Apple Watch. It is not a total opening of the gates, but it is a meaningful step in that direction.

Key Takeaways

One-Tap Pairing: Third-party earbuds can now connect using proximity pairing, removing the need to dig through Bluetooth settings.

Enhanced Notifications: Smartwatches from brands such as Garmin or Samsung can view and interact with iPhone notifications.

EU Exclusive: These interoperability features are limited to users and developers within the European Union.

Timeline: Testing begins with the iOS 26.3 beta, with full availability expected by June 2026.

Strategic Limits: Forwarding notifications to a third-party device automatically disables alerts on a paired Apple Watch.

Proximity Pairing for Non-Apple Accessories

The Digital Markets Act is designed to encourage fair competition by limiting how much influence so-called gatekeepers can exert over digital ecosystems. In Apple’s case, that means opening up system-level features that were previously locked to its own hardware.

In the iOS 26.3 beta, this requirement shows up as Proximity Pairing for third-party earbuds. When a compatible pair of non-Apple earbuds is brought close to an iPhone, a pairing prompt appears automatically on the screen. The familiar Bluetooth routine of enabling pairing mode, opening settings, and searching through a list of devices simply disappears.

This experience closely mirrors the AirPods setup process, although there are still some boundaries. Advanced features such as automatic switching between multiple Apple devices are not included at this stage. That limitation feels deliberate, and perhaps even cautious, as Apple balances compliance with retaining some ecosystem differentiation.

Improved Smartwatch Notifications

Another area seeing a notable change is smartwatch notification handling. Historically, rich interaction with iOS notifications, replying to messages, viewing images, or managing alerts in detail, was largely exclusive to the Apple Watch.

With iOS 26.3, third-party smartwatches can now receive and react to iPhone notifications in a much more complete way. For users who prefer Garmin, Samsung, or other wearable brands, this removes a long-standing frustration.

That said, Apple has added a technical constraint that is hard to ignore. Notification forwarding can only be active for one device at a time. If notifications are sent to a third-party smartwatch, alerts will no longer appear on the Apple Watch. This either-or setup is framed as a resource management decision, though it also clearly maintains a line between Apple’s own hardware and external alternatives.

Broader Interoperability and Timeline

According to the European Commission, developers are already testing these interoperability changes across a wider range of devices, including smart TVs and headphones. The broader goal is an interconnected digital environment where choosing different hardware does not automatically limit access to core software features.

Beyond wearables, iOS 26.3 also introduces a new Transfer to Android tool. Developed in cooperation with Google, this feature allows users to wirelessly move photos, messages, and contacts from an iPhone to an Android device. Unlike the pairing and notification updates, this tool is expected to be available globally, not just within the EU.

The public release of iOS 26.3 is scheduled for late January 2026. While developers can begin testing through the beta, the European Commission has set a deadline of June 1, 2026, for Apple to ensure that all required interoperability measures are fully functional for EU users.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: Which devices support the new one-tap pairing in iOS 26.3?

A1: At the moment, support is being tested by wearable manufacturers. After the final release, companies such as Sony, Bose, and Samsung will need to update their device firmware to enable the new pairing framework.

Q2: Can I use these features if I live outside the European Union?

A2: No. Apple has stated that proximity pairing and enhanced notification forwarding are designed specifically to comply with EU law and will be restricted to that region.

Q3: Will my Apple Watch still work if I connect a third-party smartwatch?

A3: Yes, but you will need to choose which device receives notifications. Enabling forwarding for a third-party watch will disable alerts on the Apple Watch.

Q4: When will iOS 26.3 be available for my iPhone?

A4: Apple is expected to release the stable version of iOS 26.3 in late January 2026, following the current beta testing period.