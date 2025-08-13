iOS 26 Beta Reveals 10 Exciting Features Coming to iPhones

Apple has released the iOS 26 developer beta, and although we’re still a bit away from the public rollout, this early version offers a clear look at where things are headed. From visual redesigns to smarter communication tools, this update looks like it’s aiming to make everyday iPhone use feel just a bit more intuitive.

Key Takeaways

Liquid Glass Design: The interface now has a translucent, adaptive look that adds depth and movement.

The interface now has a translucent, adaptive look that adds depth and movement. Phone App Overhaul: Unified screen layout with new call screening and Hold Assist features.

Unified screen layout with new call screening and Hold Assist features. Live Translation: Real-time translation now works in phone calls and FaceTime, even with non-iPhone users.

Real-time translation now works in phone calls and FaceTime, even with non-iPhone users. Messages Upgrades: Group polls, spam message filtering, and customizable chat backgrounds.

Group polls, spam message filtering, and customizable chat backgrounds. Photos App Simplification: Just two main sections now, making browsing more intuitive.

Just two main sections now, making browsing more intuitive. 3D Lock Screen Effect: Wallpaper and time dynamically interact with movement and subject focus.

Wallpaper and time dynamically interact with movement and subject focus. New Ringtones: Updated versions of the classic Reflection tone.

Updated versions of the classic Reflection tone. Camera App Tweaks: Restored original swipe direction for switching modes.

Restored original swipe direction for switching modes. Smarter Onboarding: A refreshed setup experience for new users.

A refreshed setup experience for new users. Overall Polishing: The beta hints at a more refined and fluid user experience.

One of the first things that stands out is the new Liquid Glass design. It’s subtle, but impactful. The interface now has a soft, almost glassy translucency that shifts with your background and movement. On the lock screen, there’s a new 3D-style animation that lets your wallpaper respond slightly as you tilt your phone. Even the clock adapts to the photo, shifting to keep the main subject visible. It’s one of those small details you don’t need, but it’s nice to have.

The Phone app has been reworked completely. Instead of jumping between Recents, Voicemail, and Favourites, everything now lives in one streamlined screen. That alone makes the app feel faster to navigate. But perhaps the bigger deal is the new call screening tool, which automatically answers unknown numbers, asks the caller to state their name and reason for calling, then gives you the option to take the call or ignore it. And if you’ve ever found yourself stuck on hold, the new Hold Assist can wait on the line for you and alert you when someone’s actually ready to talk.

Another standout is Live Translation, now built into both phone calls and FaceTime. It works in real time, letting you talk to someone in a different language and see or hear the translation as you go. And notably, it still works even if the person you’re speaking to isn’t using an iPhone. Apple says it’s all processed on-device, which should help with privacy and responsiveness. If it works as smoothly as promised, this could make a real difference for multilingual users or international calls.

In the Messages app, there are a few welcome updates. You can now create polls within group chats, which feels overdue. There’s also a spam message filter that automatically sorts out suspicious texts, keeping your main inbox clearer. Plus, you can now assign a custom background to individual conversations for a more personal feel.

The Photos app has been cleaned up a bit. Instead of multiple tabs, there are now just two: Library and Collections. It’s a simple change but makes navigating large photo libraries more straightforward.

There are a handful of other small touches scattered throughout the beta. For example, new ringtones based on the familiar Reflection sound, and a refreshed onboarding process for those setting up a new iPhone. Also, after some user feedback, Apple has restored the original swipe direction for switching camera modes, which should feel more familiar to longtime users.

At this stage, iOS 26 doesn’t seem to be about radical innovation. Instead, it’s refining what already works, smoothing out friction points, and adding a few smart tools that might save you time or hassle. If the final version stays true to what’s in this beta, it could end up being one of those updates that feels quiet at first but makes a big difference day to day.

FAQ

Q1: What is the “Liquid Glass” design in iOS 26?

A1: Liquid Glass is a new visual design for iOS 26 that gives the user interface a translucent, glass-like appearance. App icons and other elements have a fluid look that reacts to movement and the background.

Q2: Will my old iPhone get all the new features?

A2: Many of the new features will be available on a wide range of iPhones. However, some of the more advanced AI-based features, powered by Apple Intelligence, may require newer iPhone models like the iPhone 15 Pro or later to work properly.

Q3: When is the final version of iOS 26 expected?

A3: Apple typically releases its new iOS version in September, alongside the launch of the new iPhone models. The public can expect the final version to be available around that time.