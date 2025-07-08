iPhone 15 Available for Around Rs 42,000 During Amazon Prime Day Sale

Apple’s iPhone 15, first launched in September 2023, is expected to be available for as low as roughly Rs 42,000 during the upcoming Amazon Prime Day sale. The catch? That eye-catching price comes after stacking several offers—think direct discounts, bank deals, and exchange bonuses. But if you play it right, this could be one of the best iPhone deals we’ve seen in a while.

Key Takeaways:

You could grab the iPhone 15 for around Rs 42,249 during the Amazon Prime Day sale.

This reduced price is a result of combining Amazon’s base discount, bank promotions, and exchange offers.

Amazon Prime Day 2025 runs from July 12 to July 14.

iPhone 15 highlights: 6.1-inch Super Retina OLED display, A16 Bionic chip, and a 48-megapixel main camera.

Set to run from July 12 through July 14, Amazon Prime Day is an exclusive event for Prime members, offering some of the year’s best tech deals. The 128GB variant of the iPhone 15, which typically retails for Rs 60,200 on Amazon (and even more—Rs 69,900—on Apple India’s official site), will reportedly be available for Rs 57,249 after applying eligible bank offers.

But here’s where it gets interesting: to bring that down further to approximately Rs 42,249, you’ll need to take advantage of Amazon’s exchange offer, which can fetch up to Rs 52,000 off depending on your old device. If your current phone is in good condition and qualifies for, say, Rs 15,000 in exchange value, you’re looking at a seriously tempting price tag. There are no-cost EMI options starting at Rs 10,033 per month, and ICICI Bank credit cardholders using Amazon Pay can snag an additional 5% discount too.

iPhone 15 Features and Specifications

Design-wise, the iPhone 15 doesn’t disappoint. It comes with a glass back, aluminium frame, and holds an IP68 rating—which essentially means it’s both water and dust resistant. The 6.1-inch Super Retina OLED display includes Dolby Vision support and is shielded with Apple’s tough Ceramic Shield glass. One of the more noticeable upgrades is the Dynamic Island, which replaces the old notch and brings a more interactive UI element for alerts and live activities.

Under the hood, it packs the A16 Bionic chip—a 6-core CPU with 2 performance and 4 efficiency cores, a 5-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine. In simple terms? It’s fast, efficient, and more than capable for just about any task you throw at it. It comes paired with 6GB of RAM and storage options that go up to 512GB.

On the camera front, Apple has added some serious firepower. The dual rear camera setup includes a 48-megapixel main sensor with f/1.6 aperture, sensor-shift optical image stabilization, and 100% Focus Pixels. This allows you to take high-res shots in both 24MP and 48MP formats. There’s also a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens with a 120-degree field of view, plus a 12-megapixel 2x Telephoto option made possible through the quad-pixel sensor. For selfies and video calls, the front-facing camera offers 12 megapixels with an f/1.9 aperture.

Another big change? Apple has finally shifted to a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer—a welcome change for many, especially those already juggling multiple cables. The phone is equipped with a 3349mAh battery and supports 15W fast charging. MagSafe wireless charging (up to 15W) and Qi wireless charging (up to 7.5W) are also available. The iPhone 15 runs on iOS 17 and comes with safety features like Emergency SOS and Crash Detection.

Available colors include Black, Blue, Green, Pink, and Yellow—plenty of options depending on your style. For anyone eyeing an upgrade or their first iPhone, this sale could be a great window to jump in without breaking the bank.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: What is the Amazon Prime Day sale?

A1: It’s Amazon’s annual shopping event exclusively for Prime members, offering deep discounts across a wide range of products.

Q2: When is Amazon Prime Day 2025 happening?

A2: The sale is set to run from July 12 to July 14.

Q3: How do I get the iPhone 15 for around Rs 42,000?

A3: Combine Amazon’s direct discount with eligible bank offers (such as ICICI or SBI cards) and maximize the exchange value of your old smartphone. The final price depends on the exchange value Amazon offers for your current device.

Q4: What are the key camera specs of the iPhone 15?

A4: It features a 48MP main rear camera, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 12MP telephoto option, and a 12MP front camera—all tuned for sharp photos and videos.

Q5: Has Apple moved to USB-C for the iPhone 15?

A5: Yes, the iPhone 15 now features a USB Type-C port, replacing the older Lightning port.