iPhone 15 Gets Big Price Cut for Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

The Apple iPhone 15 will be available for an effective price of Rs. 45,249 during the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, which begins on September 23, 2025. This deep discount makes the phone, launched in 2023, a very attractive option for people looking to upgrade. The special price is a considerable reduction from its original launch price of Rs. 79,900. The deal includes a bank offer, and buyers can lower the price further with an exchange program.

Key Takeaways

Deal Price: The iPhone 15 will be available for Rs. 45,249.

Deal Price: The iPhone 15 will be available for Rs. 45,249.

Sale Event: This offer is part of the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025.

Start Date: The sale starts on September 23, 2025. Amazon Prime members may get early access.

Offer Details: The final price includes a bank discount of Rs. 1,750.

Extra Savings: Customers can use exchange offers on their old smartphones to get an even lower price.

iPhone 15 Price Breakdown

Amazon has revealed that the iPhone 15 will be listed at Rs. 46,999 during the sale. Customers who use a specific partner bank’s credit or debit card for the purchase will get an instant discount of Rs. 1,750. This brings the final price down to Rs. 45,249. This is the lowest price the model has seen since its introduction.

The iPhone 15 was first sold in India for Rs. 79,900. About a year after its release, Apple officially reduced its price to Rs. 69,900. Just before this sale announcement, the phone was retailing on Amazon for Rs. 59,900. The Great Indian Festival price represents a substantial price cut, making it a good opportunity for buyers.

Is the iPhone 15 a Good Choice in 2025?

Even two years after its launch, the iPhone 15 remains a very capable smartphone with features that compete well in the market. It is powered by the A16 Bionic chip, the same processor used in the iPhone 14 Pro models, which handles daily tasks and demanding applications with ease.

The phone’s design features an aluminum frame with a Ceramic Shield front, which Apple claims is tougher than any other smartphone glass. It is also rated IP68 for water and dust resistance. One of the main upgrades over its predecessors was the introduction of the Dynamic Island, which replaced the notch and shows live activities and alerts in an interactive way. Another important change was the switch to a USB-C port for charging and data transfer, aligning it with other modern devices.

iPhone 15 Specifications:

Display: 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display

6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display Processor: A16 Bionic chip

A16 Bionic chip Main Camera: 48MP sensor with a 2x Telephoto option

48MP sensor with a 2x Telephoto option Secondary Camera: 12MP Ultra Wide

12MP Ultra Wide Front Camera: 12MP TrueDepth camera

12MP TrueDepth camera Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 6, USB-C port

The 48MP main camera allows for high-resolution photos with fine detail and offers improved low-light performance. For many users, these specifications provide a premium experience that will last for years, supported by Apple’s consistent software updates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. What is the effective price of the iPhone 15 in the sale?

A. The iPhone 15 will be listed for Rs. 46,999. With a bank discount of Rs. 1,750, the effective price comes down to Rs. 45,249.

Q. Is the bank discount applicable on all payment methods?

A. No, the Rs. 1,750 discount is typically available only on specific bank credit or debit cards. You should check the offer details on Amazon’s website once the sale is live to see the list of eligible banks.

Q. Is it a good idea to buy the iPhone 15 in late 2025?

A. Yes, the iPhone 15 is still a powerful phone in 2025. With its A16 Bionic chip, great camera system, and features like Dynamic Island, it offers excellent value, especially at a discounted price. Apple also provides software updates for its phones for many years.

Q. How does the exchange offer work on Amazon?

A. During purchase, you can select the “With Exchange” option. You will need to provide details about your old phone’s brand, model, and condition. Amazon will show you an estimated exchange value, which will be deducted from the iPhone 15’s price. The old device is collected at the time of delivery of the new phone.

Q. What is included in the iPhone 15 box?

A. The iPhone 15 box contains the iPhone itself and a USB-C to USB-C charging cable. A power adapter and earphones are not included and must be bought separately.