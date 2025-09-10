iPhone 16 and 16 Plus Get Huge Price Cut in India After iPhone 17 Launch

Apple has officially slashed the prices of its iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus models in India, right after unveiling the iPhone 17 lineup. It’s the usual pattern: whenever a new iPhone arrives, the previous generation becomes a more attractive deal. The iPhone 16, which first launched in 2024, now comes at a noticeably lower price. For buyers who want the Apple experience but don’t necessarily need the latest release, this adjustment could be a real draw.

The revised pricing is already live on the Apple India Online Store and is expected to appear soon across Amazon, Flipkart, and other authorized resellers.

Key Takeaways

• iPhone 16 Plus (128GB) costs ₹79,900, reduced from ₹92,900.

• Price cuts are part of Apple’s yearly practice after introducing a new generation.

• Updated prices are available through Apple India Online Store, Amazon, Flipkart, and other resellers.

Detailed Price Adjustment

The updated pricing makes the iPhone 16 series far more accessible. Since its release in September 2024, the iPhone 16 has held its ground as a popular choice. Now with cuts applied across all storage options, including the 256GB model, customers looking for extra space also benefit.

Apple’s strategy here is straightforward. The move clears inventory of older stock while making sure the new iPhone 17 holds its premium positioning. For Indian buyers, it creates a clear choice: go for the very latest or save a significant amount while still getting a phone that feels modern and powerful.

Is the iPhone 16 a Good Buy in 2025?

The iPhone 16 and 16 Plus continue to deliver strong performance even a year later. Both run on the A18 Bionic chip, which is still fast enough to handle demanding apps as well as everyday use without breaking a sweat. The dual-camera system includes a 48-megapixel main sensor, capable of capturing sharp photos and detailed videos.

One highlight of the series was the introduction of the Action Button, previously exclusive to the Pro models, along with a new Capture Button that gives instant camera access. The iPhone 16 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, while the Plus model stretches to 6.7 inches, ideal for anyone who enjoys a bigger screen for streaming or gaming.

With the new prices, the iPhone 16 lineup is a smart option for 2025, especially for those upgrading from an older iPhone or making the switch to Apple for the first time. On top of that, buyers can expect additional discounts, exchange bonuses, and bank offers on Amazon and Flipkart, which could make the effective cost even more appealing.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. What is the new official price of the iPhone 16 in India?

A. The iPhone 16 now starts at ₹69,900 for the 128GB storage model. The iPhone 16 Plus starts at ₹79,900 for the same storage capacity.

Q. Is the iPhone 16 still worth buying in 2025?

A. Yes, the iPhone 16 remains a very capable phone in 2025. Its A18 Bionic chip, advanced camera system, and features like the Action Button make it a great value at its new discounted price.

Q. Where can I find the best deal on the iPhone 16?

A. The new prices are live on the Apple India Online Store. You should also check major e-commerce sites like Amazon and Flipkart, as well as authorized Apple resellers, who often provide extra bank discounts and better exchange deals.

Q. What is the main difference between the iPhone 16 and iPhone 17?

A. The new iPhone 17 features a faster A19 Bionic chip, an improved camera system with new software features, and a slightly different design. The iPhone 16, however, still offers performance that is more than sufficient for most users.

Q. Will the price of the iPhone 16 drop further?

A. While minor fluctuations might occur during sale events, this is the official price cut from Apple. A further official reduction is unlikely until the launch of the iPhone 18 in 2026.