iPhone 16 at Lowest Price on Amazon, Flipkart: Here is How to Get it for Under Rs 40,000

The Apple iPhone 16, which officially starts at Rs 79,900 for the 128GB variant, is now available at a much more affordable price point thanks to deals on Amazon and Flipkart. If you’re looking to upgrade to the latest iPhone without paying full price, there’s actually a realistic path to getting it for under Rs 40,000. It just takes a bit of timing, the right phone to exchange, and knowing which bank offers to stack up.

Key Takeaways

The iPhone 16 can be purchased for under Rs 40,000 using a combination of exchange deals and bank offers.

Trading in devices like the iPhone 15, iPhone 14, or iPhone 13 can significantly reduce the price.

Amazon and Flipkart provide instant cashback on select credit cards that help further cut down the cost.

The final price depends on the condition and model of the phone being exchanged, as well as current platform offers.

To begin with, both Amazon and Flipkart are currently offering significant markdowns on the iPhone 16. While the flat discounts alone won’t cut the price in half, they do knock off a few thousand rupees right out of the gate. The real price slashing happens when you apply the exchange value of an older iPhone model.

For instance, trading in a well-maintained iPhone 15 can get you upwards of Rs 35,000 in exchange credit on Amazon. That alone brings down the cost dramatically. And if you have the right credit card, say from ICICI Bank, there’s usually an instant cashback offer that sweetens the deal even more. So, when everything lines up, it’s not hard to see how the effective price drops below that Rs 40,000 threshold.

Flipkart follows a similar playbook. The platform lists the iPhone 16 with its own direct discount and then adds a generous exchange value into the mix. In some cases, this value can go as high as Rs 46,550, though that number does depend heavily on the condition and model of your current phone. Say you’re exchanging an iPhone 13 that’s still in solid shape, you could easily get enough value knocked off to bring the final price down significantly. Add in an extra discount from partner banks like HDFC, Axis, or SBI and you’re pretty much golden.

Of course, there are a few caveats. The exchange value isn’t fixed; it varies based on several factors including your phone’s model, its age, and, most importantly, its physical and functional condition. Both Amazon and Flipkart send someone to your doorstep to verify the condition of your old phone before they finalize the exchange. For Apple phones specifically, there’s also a diagnostic test involved just to be sure everything’s working as it should be.

These bundled offers are not exactly new, but they tend to get more aggressive right before a new iPhone launch. Retailers are eager to clear out older stock, which translates to better deals for buyers who don’t mind getting a device that’s just a generation old.

And let’s not forget, the iPhone 16 is still a top-tier device. It runs on Apple’s A18 Bionic chip, packs a 6-core CPU, and comes with a vibrant 6.1-inch OLED display. The dual-camera system includes a 48MP main sensor, which is more than capable of handling everyday photography and even some semi-pro work. So, if you can get all that at a mid-range price, it’s honestly a compelling offer.

Sure, not everyone will qualify for the maximum exchange value or have the right credit card handy. But even if you fall short on one of the offers, the savings are still meaningful. It’s worth checking both platforms and comparing the real-time deals based on what you have to trade in.

In the end, while it might take a little effort, getting the iPhone 16 for under Rs 40,000 isn’t just clickbait. With the right combination of timing, offers, and trade-ins, it’s entirely possible and for many, maybe even worth the upgrade.

FAQs

Q: Is it possible to get the iPhone 16 for exactly Rs 40,000?

A: The final price depends on the combined effect of direct discounts, bank offers, and the exchange value of your old phone. While it may not be exactly Rs 40,000, it is possible to get it for a similar or even lower effective price with the right combination of deals.

Q: What is an exchange offer and how does it work?

A: An exchange offer allows you to trade in your old, functional smartphone for a discount on a new one. The value of the discount depends on your old phone’s model and condition. The exchange value is subtracted from the price of the new phone, which reduces your final payment.

Q: Can I combine a bank offer with an exchange offer?

A: Yes, in most cases, you can combine a bank offer (like an instant discount on a credit card) with an exchange offer. You first apply the exchange value to the price, and then the bank discount is applied to the remaining amount.