iPhone 16 Pro Expected to Hit Rs 80,000 on Amazon Ahead of Prime Day Sale

If you’ve been eyeing the iPhone 16 Pro but hesitating over the price, now might be your moment. Amazon India is currently offering the flagship device at a surprisingly lower effective price—around ₹80,000—thanks to a mix of early discounts, bank offers, and exchange deals, just days before the Prime Day Sale kicks off.

It’s a rare chance to grab Apple’s latest premium smartphone without diving too deep into your wallet—well, relatively speaking.

Key Takeaways:

The iPhone 16 Pro (128GB variant) is currently listed on Amazon for ₹111,900, down from its original price of ₹119,900.

Customers can get an additional ₹3,000 instant discount using ICICI Bank Credit Cards. This offer also applies to SBI, Kotak, and Amazon Pay ICICI Credit CBCC Credit Cards.

An exchange offer can reduce the price by up to ₹47,150, depending on the smartphone being traded in. For example, exchanging an iPhone 14 Plus (256GB) could bring the iPhone 16 Pro’s price down to about ₹81,300.

The Amazon Prime Day Sale for 2025 is scheduled to run from July 12 to July 14.

The iPhone 16 Pro features the Apple A18 Pro chip, a triple rear camera system with a 48MP main sensor, and a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion technology.

Here’s what’s in play:

The 128GB version of the iPhone 16 Pro is currently listed at ₹111,900 on Amazon, already down from its launch price of ₹119,900. On top of that, buyers using ICICI Bank Credit Cards can snag an extra ₹3,000 off instantly. This same offer also applies to SBI, Kotak, and Amazon Pay ICICI Credit CBCC Credit Cards, which broadens the deal’s appeal quite a bit.

But the real game-changer here is the exchange bonus. Depending on what phone you’re trading in—and its condition—you could shave off as much as ₹47,150 from the price. For instance, swapping out an iPhone 14 Plus (256GB) might fetch you a discount of up to ₹27,600. That brings your net cost of the new iPhone 16 Pro down to around ₹81,300. That’s pretty close to the ₹80K mark that’s making headlines.

And yes, all this is happening right before the Prime Day Sale, which runs from July 12 to July 14. While some might prefer waiting for the main event, scoring the iPhone 16 Pro early avoids the rush—and potential stock shortages—once the sale officially starts.

Under the hood: What you’re getting

The iPhone 16 Pro isn’t just about the sleek looks. It features a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion, giving you silky-smooth scrolling with refresh rates up to 120Hz. It’s powered by Apple’s A18 Pro chip—a second-gen 3nm processor with a 6-core CPU and GPU—so performance is pretty much top-tier.

On the camera front, there’s a triple rear setup: a 48MP main sensor, another 48MP ultra-wide, and a 12MP 5x telephoto lens. It supports 4K120 video recording and offers noticeably better low-light shots compared to its predecessors. Battery life? You’re looking at up to 27 hours of video playback, which should easily get most users through a full day and then some.

So, what’s the takeaway?

Deals like this on freshly launched flagship devices are pretty rare. The iPhone 16 Pro only hit the shelves on September 20, 2024. So seeing it at an effective price close to ₹80,000—months ahead of the next launch cycle—is a strong indication of just how aggressive e-commerce competition is getting, especially around big sales like Prime Day.

For those considering a new high-end phone, this might be one of the better windows to make the leap.

iPhone 16 Pro Specs at a Glance:

Display: 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR, ProMotion (1-120Hz), Always-On

6.3-inch Super Retina XDR, ProMotion (1-120Hz), Always-On Processor: Apple A18 Pro chip

Apple A18 Pro chip Rear Camera: 48MP Main + 48MP Ultra Wide + 12MP 5x Telephoto

48MP Main + 48MP Ultra Wide + 12MP 5x Telephoto Front Camera: 12MP TrueDepth

12MP TrueDepth Storage: 128GB / 256GB / 512GB / 1TB

128GB / 256GB / 512GB / 1TB Colors: Black Titanium, White Titanium, Natural Titanium, Desert Titanium

Black Titanium, White Titanium, Natural Titanium, Desert Titanium Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3

5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3 Battery Life: Up to 27 hours of video playback

Up to 27 hours of video playback OS: iOS 18 (pre-installed)

FAQ

Q1: Is the iPhone 16 Pro deal of ₹80,000 available only during Prime Day?

Not necessarily. The discounts that bring the price close to ₹80,000 are already live on Amazon India. So you don’t need to wait for Prime Day to take advantage.

Q2: What are the main components of the discount to reach around ₹80,000?

It’s a mix—an upfront price cut, a ₹3,000 bank offer (on select cards), and a sizable exchange value for your old phone.

Q3: Which bank cards are eligible for the instant discount?

ICICI Bank Credit Cards are the main players here. But the offer also extends to SBI, Kotak, and Amazon Pay ICICI Credit CBCC Credit Cards.

Q4: Do I need to be an Amazon Prime member to get this discount?

For now, these specific offers—price cut, bank discount, and exchange—are likely open to everyone. That said, Prime members could see extra perks once the actual sale begins.

Q5: What was the original price of the iPhone 16 Pro (128GB variant)?

At launch, the 128GB version was priced at ₹119,900.