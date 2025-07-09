iPhone 16e Now Available for Rs 35,000 for Limited Time: Find Out Where to Buy

Apple’s latest entry-level iPhone, the iPhone 16e, is now up for grabs at an unexpectedly low effective price of around Rs 35,000 in India. Yes, that’s quite a drop from its official tag of Rs 59,900, but here’s the thing: it’s not a flat discount. Rather, it’s a mix of exchange offers and bank-specific deals, primarily available through platforms like Amazon. If you were eyeing a new iPhone but holding out for a better deal, this might just be your moment.

Key Takeaways:

The iPhone 16e is currently available at an effective price of roughly Rs 35,000.

This reduced price is achieved through a combination of exchange deals and bank discounts.

Amazon is the main platform advertising these offers.

The original starting price was Rs 59,900.

Key specs include the A18 chip, a 48MP camera, and a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display.

The iPhone 16e hit Indian shelves back in February 2025, launching at Rs 59,900 for the base 128GB version. Fast forward a few months, and we now see Amazon offering an 11% markdown, bringing the price to around Rs 53,600. If you hold an ICICI Bank credit card, you can snag an additional Rs 4,000 off, lowering it to Rs 49,600. But the real kicker? Trading in a well-maintained iPhone 12 Mini can slash that price even further, potentially down to an effective Rs 34,937. Of course, these values vary depending on the condition and model of the phone you’re exchanging, so your mileage may vary.

Even though the iPhone 16e is designed as a more budget-conscious device, it doesn’t skimp on performance. It’s powered by the A18 Bionic chip—yes, the same one found in the higher-end iPhone 16 series. That means smooth multitasking, reliable speed, and enough muscle for demanding apps or games. The display, a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED panel, holds up well with bright colors and crisp detail. One noticeable design difference: while other iPhones have embraced the Dynamic Island, the 16e sticks with the classic notch—not necessarily a bad thing, depending on your taste.

When it comes to cameras, the 16e features a 48MP main rear shooter with optical image stabilization, capable of detailed photography, especially in well-lit settings. There’s also a 12MP front camera that handles selfies and FaceTime calls with ease. Another small but handy addition is the Action button, a newer customizable feature from Apple. Plus, the device includes a USB Type-C port, a long-awaited shift for many users.

Connectivity-wise, it supports Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6, 5G, NFC, and relies on Face ID for security. And while users generally praise its battery life—Apple claims up to 26 hours of video playback—some feedback points out a few trade-offs. The refresh rate is capped at 60Hz, which could be a letdown if you’re used to faster displays. Low-light photography and portrait shots, while decent, don’t quite reach flagship standards either.

Still, for what it offers at this effective price, the iPhone 16e might be one of the better deals around right now. If you’re in the market, it’s worth checking out the latest terms on Amazon—and maybe browsing Croma or Reliance Digital, too. These retailers often roll out parallel offers that might suit your exchange situation better.

Where to Buy: Your best bet is Amazon India, which currently highlights the most aggressive pricing. That said, it’s wise to scan other retailers like Croma and Reliance Digital, both of which occasionally match or beat Amazon’s offers, especially during festive periods or flash sales.

iPhone 16e Specifications at a Glance:

Display: 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED, 2532×1170 resolution, 460 ppi

6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED, 2532×1170 resolution, 460 ppi Processor: A18 Bionic chip

A18 Bionic chip Rear Camera: 48MP with OIS

48MP with OIS Front Camera: 12MP

12MP Storage Options: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB

128GB, 256GB, 512GB Operating System: iOS 18

iOS 18 Security: Face ID

Face ID Connectivity: USB-C, 5G (sub-6GHz), Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC

USB-C, 5G (sub-6GHz), Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC Additional Features: Action Button, IP68 water and dust resistance, Ceramic Shield front

FAQ Section

Q1: Is the iPhone 16e actually available for Rs 35,000?

A1: Technically, yes—but only through a combination of Amazon’s discount, select bank offers, and generous trade-in values. The actual MRP is still Rs 59,900.

Q2: What is the original price of the iPhone 16e in India?

A2: The launch price for the 128GB base model is Rs 59,900.

Q3: Where can I find these discounted offers for the iPhone 16e?

A3: Amazon India is leading the pack, but Croma and Reliance Digital may also offer similar deals. It’s worth comparing before making a decision.

Q4: What are the key features of the iPhone 16e?

A4: It boasts a 6.1-inch OLED display, A18 chip, 48MP rear camera, 12MP front camera, USB-C port, Face ID, and an Action button.

Q5: What are the storage options available for the iPhone 16e?

A5: It comes in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB variants.

Q6: Does the iPhone 16e have the Dynamic Island?

A6: No, it retains the traditional notch design from earlier iPhone models.