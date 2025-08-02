iPhone 17 Air to Feature Metal Battery Cover from iPhone 16 Pro, But at a Cost

Apple appears to be making a noteworthy internal upgrade to its upcoming iPhone 17 Air, set for release in 2025. According to a research note from Jeff Pu, a technology analyst at Haitong International Securities, the new model will adopt a metal battery casing, first developed for the iPhone 16 Pro. It’s a subtle but significant shift that hints at a more intricate and costly internal design for a phone that’s not part of the Pro lineup.

The switch has a couple of immediate implications. For one, this kind of material upgrade isn’t just for show, it could mean better heat management and structural strength. But at the same time, there’s the matter of cost. The metal casing, though beneficial, is reportedly more expensive to produce, and that’s not a small consideration in Apple’s notoriously tight hardware economics.

Key Takeaways

The iPhone 17 Air is expected to include a metal battery cover.

This design originally debuted in the iPhone 16 Pro.

The upgraded casing is more expensive to manufacture.

The change may improve heat dissipation and durability.

Apple’s internal component strategy seems to be evolving. The metal casing in question, designed to house and protect the battery, was initially intended for the iPhone 16 Pro models, which are still slated for launch later this year. But now, according to Pu’s latest supply chain checks, that same feature will appear in the iPhone 17 Air, a mid-range model in the 2025 lineup. It’s not the first time Apple has done this, trickling down Pro features to standard models in subsequent generations is something of a pattern for them.

Now, why does a metal battery casing matter? Primarily, it’s about thermal management. Metal, by its nature, conducts heat far better than plastic or composite materials, which could translate to less heat trapped inside the phone during high-performance tasks. For anyone who’s used their phone extensively for gaming, recording video, or navigating under a hot sun, especially in warmer countries like India, this might actually help reduce performance throttling. The casing also adds a bit of extra physical protection around the battery itself, which could subtly enhance durability.

That said, this upgrade isn’t free. Pu’s report underscores that the metal battery component is notably more costly to manufacture. And while it’s still too early to predict how this will affect the retail pricing of the iPhone 17 Air, increased production expenses often ripple through the entire pricing chain. Apple will have to make some decisions, whether to absorb those costs or pass them along.

The report also offers a broader look at what to expect from next year’s lineup. If current rumors hold, the iPhone 17 series will consist of the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Slim (apparently replacing the Plus), iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. The inclusion of a more advanced internal component like this in the Air model could suggest Apple is trying to offer more tangible hardware upgrades across the board, not just in the top-tier models.

It’s a small detail, but one that could quietly shift expectations for what a non-Pro iPhone can offer.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: What is a metal battery cover on an iPhone?

A1: It is not the outer back panel of the phone. It is an internal metal casing or shell that encloses the battery itself inside the phone. Its main purpose is to protect the battery and help manage heat.

Q2: How does a metal battery cover help the phone?

A2: A metal cover can help dissipate heat more effectively, moving it away from the battery. This can prevent the phone from getting too hot, improve performance during heavy use, and potentially extend the battery’s long-term health.

Q3: Will the iPhone 17 Air be more expensive because of this?

A3: The new component is reported to be more expensive to manufacture. While higher production costs can lead to higher retail prices, it is not guaranteed. Apple’s final pricing will depend on many factors.

Q4: When is the iPhone 17 series expected to launch?

A4: Following Apple’s typical release schedule, the iPhone 17 lineup is expected to be announced and released in September 2025.