iPhone 17 Gets Major Quiet Upgrades: ProMotion, Dual 48MP Cameras Arrive

The iPhone 17, launched in September 2025, might look familiar at first glance, but it quietly ushers in some of the biggest leaps the standard model has seen in years. Many of these changes didn’t take the spotlight during Apple’s event, yet they collectively redefine what the base iPhone experience feels like—especially for everyday users in India.

Apple seems to have blurred the gap between the regular and Pro models this time, bringing several once-exclusive features into the entry lineup. Let’s take a closer look at what’s new and why it matters.

Key Takeaways

120Hz ProMotion Display: The standard iPhone 17 now features Apple’s smooth 120Hz adaptive refresh rate for fluid scrolling and animations.

Enhanced Durability: The new Ceramic Shield 2 offers up to three times better scratch resistance.

Dual 48MP Camera System: Both rear lenses—Main and Ultra Wide—now feature 48MP sensors for crisper, more detailed shots.

Apple N1 Networking Chip: Adds support for Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Thread for smart home integration.

Higher Base Storage: Starting capacity has doubled to 256GB.

Brighter Screen: Peak brightness reaches 3,000 nits outdoors for improved sunlight visibility.

ProMotion Finally Comes to the Standard iPhone

Perhaps the most instantly noticeable change is the display. The 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR panel now supports ProMotion, adapting its refresh rate up to 120Hz. It’s the kind of upgrade that doesn’t just sound technical—it feels tangible the moment you use it. Scrolling through apps, switching screens, or even simple animations appear effortlessly smooth.

Apple has also pushed the peak brightness to 3,000 nits, making outdoor visibility dramatically better. For users in India’s bright, sunlit environments, this difference will likely be appreciated more than any spec sheet could convey.

Improved Durability with Ceramic Shield 2

Apple has upgraded the display protection to Ceramic Shield 2, claiming it offers three times better scratch resistance compared to last year’s model. While marketing claims often sound optimistic, in practice, it’s reassuring—especially for those who prefer using their phone without a screen protector. Daily bumps, pocket dust, or even keys brushing against the screen should now cause fewer visible marks, helping the device stay looking new longer.

Dual 48MP Cameras for Both Main and Ultra Wide

Photography enthusiasts will find the new camera setup a significant step up. The iPhone 17’s Dual 48MP Fusion camera system brings 48MP sensors to both the Main and Ultra Wide lenses.

This marks a big improvement over the older 12MP Ultra Wide lens, and it’s not just about resolution. The larger sensors collect more light, translating into sharper, cleaner images with better detail in challenging lighting conditions. The Ultra Wide lens, in particular, benefits from this change—capturing expansive landscapes or large groups now looks noticeably better.

It also gives users more freedom to crop or reframe shots later without losing much quality. It’s one of those subtle upgrades that will quietly enhance everyday photography without needing extra effort from the user.

Apple N1 Chip Brings Smarter Connectivity

A new addition inside is the Apple N1 chip, responsible for managing wireless communication. It supports the latest Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6.0, ensuring faster speeds, lower latency, and stronger connections, especially in crowded environments like airports or cafes.

While you might not notice its impact right away, the N1 chip enhances consistency and energy efficiency in background processes—things like stable streaming, quicker AirDrop transfers, or better smart home connectivity through built-in Thread support. It’s a forward-looking feature that quietly prepares the iPhone 17 for the connected ecosystems of the next few years.

More Storage, Same Starting Price

One of the most practical and welcome upgrades is storage. The base model now starts at 256GB, finally dropping the 128GB option. It’s a small change that makes a big difference, considering how app sizes and photo libraries keep growing each year.

At a starting price of $799 in the US, the new base configuration feels more sensible and long-term friendly for most users. It’s the kind of upgrade that doesn’t grab headlines but absolutely improves the ownership experience.

Related FAQs

Q1: Does the standard iPhone 17 have an Always-On Display?

A1: Yes, the Super Retina XDR display now supports Always-On mode, letting you view time, widgets, and notifications without waking the screen.

Q2: What’s the benefit of the Apple N1 chip supporting Wi-Fi 7?

A2: Wi-Fi 7 allows faster speeds, reduced lag, and improved stability, which helps with gaming, streaming, and heavy downloads when paired with a compatible router.

Q3: How much better is Ceramic Shield 2’s drop protection?

A3: Apple says Ceramic Shield 2 not only resists scratches better but also improves drop protection, making the screen more durable against everyday accidents.

Q4: Does the iPhone 17 still use the A19 chip?

A4: Yes. It’s powered by the A19 Bionic with a 6-core CPU, 5-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine for smooth multitasking and efficient on-device AI processing.

Q5: What is the new base storage for the iPhone 17?

A5: The standard iPhone 17 now starts at 256GB of internal storage.

Q6: Is the iPhone 17 camera better in low light?

A6: Definitely. The 48MP sensors on both the Main and Ultra Wide cameras allow more light capture, improving sharpness, color, and detail in dim conditions.