iPhone 17 Pro Launch in India: Orange and Blue Colours Expected to Join Lineup

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 17 Pro could arrive with a fresh splash of color, literally. If recent leaks hold true, we might see the device debut in two bold new shades: a vibrant Orange and a deep, almost-black Dark Blue. This would mark a noticeable shift from Apple’s typically muted Pro palette, which has largely revolved around sleek metallics and subdued tones.

Key Takeaways

The iPhone 17 Pro is rumoured to launch in new Orange and Dark Blue colours.

These new colours will likely join classic Black, Silver, and possibly a Grey option.

Apple typically introduces its new iPhone lineup in September.

The iPhone 17 Pro is expected to feature the new A19 Pro chip and a revamped camera system.

Reports suggest a potential shift to an aluminum frame for the Pro models.

These new colours are expected to accompany the usual suspects, Black, Silver, and possibly grey offering consumers a little more room for personal expression. The iPhone 17 series, including the Pro model, is widely expected to launch in September 2025, following Apple’s well-established release cadence.

The colour rumours have been circulated by reliable sources in the Apple ecosystem, including tipsters like Majin Bu and Sonny Dickson. Both have a track record of accurately leaking pre-release Apple details. The Orange, they suggest, could resemble a “coppery, almost energetic tone,” something akin to the orange Action Button on the Apple Watch Ultra. The Dark Blue, on the other hand, is described as an inky, nocturnal shade, perhaps reminiscent of the Blue Titanium option from the iPhone 15 Pro, only darker and moodier. Depending on the lighting, it might even pass for black.

For Apple, this could be a design pivot maybe not revolutionary, but certainly intentional. Over the years, the company has leaned into elegance and subtlety, especially with its Pro lineup. But in India, where buyers often lean toward standout aesthetics, a more expressive colour palette might strike the right chord.

Beyond the visual tweaks, the iPhone 17 Pro is also rumoured to feature a few notable hardware overhauls. Perhaps the most interesting is the reported shift from a titanium body to an aluminum frame. That alone suggests Apple might be rethinking not just form, but function and feel as well. There’s also chatter about a redesigned horizontal rear camera layout, a departure from the familiar triangular lens configuration we’ve grown accustomed to.

As for the cameras themselves, they’re expected to pack quite a punch. Reports point to an upgrade across the board, with all three rear lenses Wide, Ultra-Wide, and Telephoto, possibly moving to 48 megapixels each. That’s a significant jump and, frankly, overdue in some ways. The front camera isn’t being left out either, with a likely bump to 24 megapixels, potentially making a difference in selfies and video calls.

Under the hood, the iPhone 17 Pro is expected to house Apple’s upcoming A19 Pro chip. It’s said to be based on a next gen 3nm process, which should bring meaningful improvements in speed and efficiency. The RAM is rumoured to increase to 12GB from the 8GB found in the current Pro models, and there’s talk of vapor chamber cooling a tech often seen in gaming phones to help manage heat during demanding tasks.

Display-wise, Apple seems content with the current formula. The 17 Pro is expected to retain its 6.3-inch OLED panel with a silky-smooth 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate. Interestingly, ProMotion might make its way into the standard and Air versions of the iPhone 17 series too, which would be a welcome standardization across the board.

India continues to be a crucial market for Apple, and the company’s growing local manufacturing presence underlines that commitment. From production lines to premium retail experiences, Apple’s footprint is expanding steadily. With Indian buyers increasingly gravitating toward high-end devices, the iPhone 17 Pro’s release will likely be met with strong interest especially with fresh colours and revamped internals in the mix. While official pricing remains under wraps for now, early estimates suggest a starting point around ₹1,49,990.

Related FAQs

Q1: When is the iPhone 17 Pro expected to launch in India?

A1: The iPhone 17 Pro is expected to launch in September 2025, consistent with Apple’s traditional release timeline.

Q2: What new colours are expected for the iPhone 17 Pro?

A2: Leaks suggest new Orange and Dark Blue variants, along with the usual Black and Silver.

Q3: Will the iPhone 17 Pro have a different design?

A3: Possibly. Rumours point to an aluminum frame and a horizontal rear camera module.

Q4: What processor will the iPhone 17 Pro use?

A4: Apple’s new A19 Pro chip, built using a 3nm process, is expected to power the device.

Q5: What are the expected camera improvements on the iPhone 17 Pro?

A5: All three rear lenses may feature 48MP sensors, with the front camera likely upgraded to 24MP.