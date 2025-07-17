iPhone 17 Series Full Colors Revealed in New Leak

As Apple gears up for its annual September event, fresh leaks have offered a surprisingly detailed look at what might be the full color lineup for the upcoming iPhone 17 series. This year’s range—reportedly including the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max—seems to be leaning into bolder choices and refined tones.

Key Takeaways:

The iPhone 17 is expected in Black, White, Steel Gray, Green, Purple, and Light Blue.

The iPhone 17 Air may come in Black, White, Light Blue, and a subtle gold called Gardenia.

iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max are rumored to offer Black, White, Gray, Dark Blue, and a new Copper-like Orange.

Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 17 series between September 8 and 10, 2025.

Significant hardware changes like the A19 chipset and increased RAM are also anticipated across the lineup.

Sources ranging from case manufacturers to known tipsters like Sonny Dickson are all pointing in the same direction: Apple’s color strategy for 2025 might be the boldest yet. For the standard iPhone 17, we could see the addition of Steel Gray, Green, and Purple—a more dynamic trio added to the familiar Black and White staples. Then there’s Light Blue, rounding out what looks to be a more expressive set of options.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 Air—which might take over from the Plus model and is expected to be slimmer—appears to go in a softer direction. Think Black, White, and Light Blue, plus a refined Light Gold, reportedly inspired by a shade called Gardenia. It’s a bit more understated, possibly aiming for a more elegant aesthetic.

As for the Pro and Pro Max models, Apple seems ready to break from its usual muted Pro finishes. Leaks point to a Dark Blue variant, calling back to the iPhone 15 Pro’s Blue Titanium. But it’s the new Copper-like Orange that might catch the most attention. It’s punchy, almost unexpected—perhaps even polarizing. This color shift could reflect another rumored change: a move away from titanium toward a new aluminum hybrid frame in the Pro models. Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 Air is still expected to keep its titanium construction.

Looking beyond colors, the iPhone 17 series is shaping up to deliver serious hardware upgrades. All four models are expected to debut with Apple’s new A19 chipset, which should bring noticeable performance improvements. RAM could also see a bump, with the Pro models likely getting up to 12GB, and the base iPhone 17 sticking with a respectable 8GB.

Display technology is also reportedly in line for an upgrade. Every model in the lineup may feature an LTPO OLED panel, which means even the non-Pro iPhones could finally support a 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate. That’s been a long time coming. As for screen sizes, rumors suggest the iPhone 17 and 17 Pro will have 6.3-inch displays, the Air model will stretch to 6.5 inches, and the Pro Max will top out at 6.9 inches.

Camera changes are also on the horizon. The Pro models might sport a redesigned horizontal camera bar, a shift from the current vertical layout. Meanwhile, across all models, the front-facing selfie camera is rumored to get a significant jump to 24MP—something mobile photography fans will probably appreciate.

As per tradition, Apple’s major iPhone event is expected to happen in early September. Current leaks point to a likely announcement between September 8 and 10, 2025. Pre-orders should go live soon after, with general availability expected within a couple of weeks. Pricing isn’t official yet, but early estimates place the standard iPhone 17 around ₹89,900, and the Pro Max at up to ₹1,64,900.

All in all, these early leaks are painting a picture of a more adventurous iPhone lineup. With fresh colors, updated materials, and notable performance and design enhancements, Apple seems keen on keeping the iPhone experience both familiar and forward-looking.

FAQs about the iPhone 17 Series:

Q1: What new colors are expected for the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air?

A1: The iPhone 17 is expected to come in new Steel Gray, Green, and Purple, along with the usual Black and White. The iPhone 17 Air may feature Black, White, Light Blue, and a Light Gold shade referred to as Gardenia.

Q2: Will the iPhone 17 Pro models have new color options?

A2: Yes, the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max are rumored to offer a bold Copper-like Orange and a Dark Blue, in addition to Black, White, and Gray.

Q3: When is the iPhone 17 series expected to be announced?

A3: Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 17 series between September 8 and 10, 2025.

Q4: What processor will power the iPhone 17 series?

A4: All models are expected to feature the new A19 chipset.

Q5: Will all iPhone 17 models feature ProMotion displays?

A5: According to leaks, yes—every model in the iPhone 17 series will have an LTPO OLED display supporting a 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate.