iPhone 17 Series with New ‘Air’ Model to Launch Soon; Check Expected India Prices

Get the latest on the Apple iPhone 17 series. Discover details on the new iPhone 17 Air model, expected prices in India, new display, camera, and chip upgrades.

iPhone 17 Series with New 'Air' Model

Apple is gearing up for the launch of its next-generation iPhone 17 lineup later this year, and by the looks of it, the company isn’t just sticking to tradition. Reports suggest a pretty notable shake-up in the models and features. This time, we’re likely getting four models: the iPhone 17, a brand-new iPhone 17 Air (which seems to be replacing the Plus), and the returning iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max. From display enhancements to improved cameras, there’s a lot going on, and all of it could nudge the prices in India a bit higher than last time.

Contents
Key TakeawaysNew Models and Display TechnologyPerformance and Camera UpgradesExpected iPhone 17 Price in IndiaFrequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Key Takeaways

  • New Lineup: Expect to see the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max.
  • Expected Launch: Following Apple’s usual schedule, a September 2025 launch seems likely.
  • Display Upgrade: All models could feature a 120Hz ProMotion display, something previously reserved for Pro users.
  • Camera Boost: A 24MP front-facing camera may be coming to all variants for better selfies and video calls.
  • Expected Price Rise: Thanks to upgraded internals, Indian prices are expected to inch up across the board.

New Models and Display Technology

The standout twists this year is the introduction of the ‘iPhone 17 Air’, which looks set to take over from the outgoing Plus model. It seems Apple is aiming this one at users who prefer a bigger screen but still want something lighter and more comfortable to hold. Both the iPhone 17 and 17 Air might get Promotion displays for the first time. That means a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and an always-on display feature could now be standard, rather than a luxury reserved for Pro buyers.

Meanwhile, the Pro and Pro Max variants might push the envelope even further with a more advanced anti-reflective coating and tougher scratch resistance, subtly improving both visual clarity and durability.

Performance and Camera Upgrades

When it comes to raw power, Apple seems likely to stick with its chip-tier approach. The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max are expected to be equipped with a new A19 Pro chip, while the standard iPhone 17 and the new Air model could run on an A18 or regular A19 chip. A uniform RAM upgrade is also rumored: all models might ship with 8GB RAM, which should noticeably boost multitasking, especially for users sticking to the non-Pro options.

On the camera front, the big news is a unified upgrade to a 24-megapixel front camera across the lineup. That means sharper selfies and better-quality FaceTime calls for everyone. As for the rear cameras, the iPhone 17 Pro Max could see a notable upgrade too, a new 48-megapixel Telephoto lens that could make zoom photography much more compelling.

Expected iPhone 17 Price in India

We’re still months away from any official pricing, but early predictions give us a decent ballpark. The inclusion of higher-end hardware, like 120Hz displays on base models, suggests a price bump is almost inevitable. For starters, the iPhone 17 might land somewhere between ₹85,000 and ₹90,000. The new iPhone 17 Air, filling the shoes of the Plus, could range from ₹95,000 to ₹1,00,000.

On the premium side, the iPhone 17 Pro might launch between ₹1,40,000 and ₹1,45,000, while the top-of-the-line iPhone 17 Pro Max could stretch from ₹1,65,000 to ₹1,70,000. Of course, final pricing will also hinge on currency rates and local import duties closer to launch.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: When will the iPhone 17 be released in India?

A1: Apple typically releases new iPhones in India within a few weeks of the global launch. Expect the iPhone 17 series to be available in late September or early October 2025.

Q2: Will the iPhone 17 have a USB-C port?

A2: Yes, the iPhone 17 series will feature a USB-C port, continuing the transition Apple made with the iPhone 15 lineup to comply with international standards.

Q3: What is the biggest expected change in the iPhone 17?

A3: The most important upgrade for most users will be the potential inclusion of a 120Hz ProMotion display on the standard iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air models.

Q4: What is the new iPhone 17 Air?

A4: The iPhone 17 Air is the rumored replacement for the ‘Plus’ model. It is expected to offer a large display in a redesigned, possibly slimmer, body.

Q5: Will the iPhone 17 be more expensive than the iPhone 16?

A5: Based on the rumored upgrades, especially the more advanced displays for non-Pro models, a price increase for the iPhone 17 series in India is highly likely.

Srishti, with an MA in New Media from AJK MCRC, Jamia Millia Islamia, has 6 years of experience. Her focus on breaking tech news keeps readers informed and engaged, earning her multiple mentions in online tech news roundups. Her dedication to journalism and knack for uncovering stories make her an invaluable member of the team.
