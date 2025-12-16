iPhone Prices Drop Big on Flipkart With Cashback and Exchange Offers

Flipkart has rolled out massive discounts on popular iPhone models in India, making this one of the best times in recent months to buy an Apple smartphone. Models like the iPhone 16, iPhone 15, and iPhone 14 are now available at sharply reduced prices, along with bank cashback and exchange offers that push the effective cost even lower.

With year-end shopping picking up pace, Flipkart is clearly targeting buyers who were waiting for the right deal to upgrade to an iPhone. By combining flat discounts, instant card offers, and buyback benefits, even newer iPhone models are now coming within reach of more budget-focused buyers.

Key Highlights at a Glance

iPhone 16 (128GB) effective price drops below ₹60,000

iPhone 15 (128GB) now available around ₹51,999 without exchange

iPhone 14 (128GB) falls close to ₹45,599 after bank offers

Offers include instant cashback on SBI and Axis Bank cards

Extra savings available through exchange and buyback bonuses

Detailed Look at the Best iPhone Deals

iPhone 16 Deal Breakdown

The iPhone 16 (128GB), which has an official price of ₹69,900, is currently listed on Flipkart at ₹57,999. On top of that, eligible SBI and Axis Bank credit card users can get up to ₹4,000 instant cashback.

If you also exchange an old smartphone, the price drops even further. With a high-value exchange device, the effective price can go close to ₹40,000, depending on the phone’s model and condition.

iPhone 15 Still a Strong Value Pick

The iPhone 15 (128GB) is now selling for around ₹51,999, even without an exchange. Powered by the A16 Bionic chip, it still delivers excellent performance, a 48MP main camera, and the newer USB Type-C port.

While it misses out on some newer features like full Apple Intelligence support, it remains one of the best value iPhones at this price point.

iPhone 14 at Its Lowest Price Yet

For buyers on a tighter budget, the iPhone 14 (128GB) is now listed at ₹47,999, and drops further to around ₹45,599 after bank offers.

It runs on the A15 Bionic chip, which is still reliable for daily use, and continues to receive long-term iOS updates. This makes it a solid entry point for users switching from Android or upgrading from much older iPhones.

How Flipkart’s Discounts Work

Flipkart is using a three-layer discount strategy:

Flat Price Cut on the listed iPhone model

Instant Bank Cashback on select credit cards

Exchange and Buyback Bonus on old smartphones

The final price depends on how many of these benefits you combine. Exchange values vary based on your phone’s model, condition, and serviceable location.

FAQs

Q1: Which iPhones are discounted on Flipkart right now?

A1: The offers currently include iPhone 16, iPhone 15, iPhone 14, and some older Pro and Pro Max models.

Q2: How do I get the lowest effective price?

A2: Combine the Flipkart discount, bank cashback, and maximum exchange value on your old phone.

Q3: Does iPhone 16 support Apple Intelligence?

A3: Yes. The iPhone 16 supports Apple Intelligence features introduced with the latest iOS version. The iPhone 15 does not fully support these AI tools.

Q4: Is the exchange value guaranteed?

A4: No. The final exchange value is confirmed only after physical inspection at delivery.

Q5: How long will these deal last?

A5: These prices are usually linked to limited-time sale events. Stocks and offers can change quickly.