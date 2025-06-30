iQOO 13 to Launch in New Metallic Green Color on July 4 Ahead of Prime Day 2025

iQOO, a brand recognized for its performance-focused smartphones, is poised to introduce its latest flagship, the iQOO 13, in a striking new Metallic Green color. This anticipated launch is set for July 4, 2025, strategically positioned just ahead of the lucrative Prime Day 2025 shopping event. The new color variant will bring a fresh aesthetic to the already well-regarded iQOO 13, which debuted in India in December 2024.

Key Takeaways:

The iQOO 13 will be available in a new Metallic Green color starting July 4, 2025.

This launch precedes Amazon’s Prime Day 2025, aiming to capitalize on the major shopping event.

The Metallic Green variant retains all the specifications of the original iQOO 13.

It features the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC and a dedicated Supercomputing Chip Q2.

The phone boasts a 6.82-inch 2K 144Hz LTPO AMOLED display with advanced eye care technology.

A substantial 6000mAh battery with 120W FlashCharge support offers rapid power delivery.

The camera system includes a versatile triple 50MP rear setup, with a 32MP front camera.

The introduction of the Metallic Green color aims to broaden the appeal of the iQOO 13, offering consumers a vibrant alternative to the existing Legend and Nardo Grey options. This move indicates iQOO’s strategy to capture market attention leading into Prime Day, a period when consumer electronics sales typically surge. The device is expected to be available through Amazon India and other authorized retail channels.

A Closer Look at the iQOO 13’s Core Strengths

The iQOO 13 has already carved out a space in the premium smartphone segment since its initial launch. Its design, performance, and user experience have caught the eye of tech reviewers and users alike. Now, with this new color, iQOO isn’t just repainting the canvas—it’s reasserting its position in a highly competitive space.

Performance at its Core: Snapdragon 8 Elite and Supercomputing Chip Q2

Powering the iQOO 13 is the Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform, built on a 3nm process. It’s an architecture that’s serious about speed—with a 2+6 all-big-core layout and a prime core that clocks up to 4.3 GHz. For anyone juggling between apps or gaming sessions, it’s a solid performer.

Layered on top is iQOO’s proprietary Supercomputing Chip Q2. It’s not just about power; it’s about finesse. Supporting 2K resolution at 144 FPS, it makes the phone a standout choice for mobile gamers. Game Frame Interpolation helps push frame rates even further, smoothing out gameplay and reducing lag. Together, the chipset and this secondary chip make a compelling case for performance-driven users.

Display: Visual Clarity and Eye Care

The iQOO 13 sports a 6.82-inch 2K LTPO AMOLED panel with a 144Hz refresh rate. With 1440×3168 resolution and a 510 PPI density, visuals are detailed and crisp. Peak brightness hits 1800 nits, so it’s usable even under direct sunlight. The 8T circuit design and Smart Dynamic Refresh Rate (1-144Hz) adjust fluidly to save on battery without compromising on experience.

But perhaps more impressively, it aims to be gentle on the eyes. The display incorporates what’s described as the “World’s First Q10 2K 144 Hz Ultra Eyecare Display,” with circular polarization and 2592 Hz PWM dimming. These features are targeted at reducing eye strain—and for anyone who uses their phone all day, that’s not a trivial bonus. TÜV Rheinland certifications add credibility to those claims.

Power That Lasts: Battery and Charging

Battery life often makes or breaks the user experience. The iQOO 13 addresses this with a 6000mAh battery. On paper, it’s capable of about 19 hours of video, 92 hours of music, and close to 7 hours of intensive gaming. For those constantly on their phones, that’s significant.

Charging is equally impressive. The 120W FlashCharge gets you from 1% to 50% in around 14 minutes and to 100% in roughly 30. Plus, the battery retains 80% of its capacity after 1600 full cycles. That kind of longevity is rare.

Capturing Moments: Camera System

The triple 50MP rear cameras offer flexibility without sacrificing quality. The main camera uses a Sony IMX921 sensor (f/1.88) with both OIS and EIS, capable of recording up to 8K video at 30 fps. The ultrawide lens uses Samsung’s S5KJN1SQ03 sensor, while the telephoto lens employs Sony’s IMX816 with 2x optical zoom.

There’s no periscope lens this time, unlike the iQOO 12, but improved image processing and multifocal portrait options (24mm to 100mm) attempt to fill that gap.

The front camera is a 32MP shooter with an f/2.45 aperture. Additional AI enhancements like AI Erase and support for Circle to Search round out its smart photography suite.

Design and Other Features

At 8.13mm thick, the iQOO 13 balances style and function. It’s both IP68 and IP69 rated, offering strong dust and water resistance. A 7,000 mm² vapor chamber cooling system helps keep thermals in check during gaming marathons.

Audio gets a boost from symmetrical drum master speakers. There’s also a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for quick, secure unlocks (claimed at 0.12 seconds), and features like 4D Game Vibration enhance in-game feedback. Storage and memory are ample too, with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM (plus another 16GB extended) and UFS 4.1 storage.

Market Position and Competitive Landscape

With a starting price of around ₹54,999 for the 12GB+256GB model, the iQOO 13 competes in a tightly packed segment against names like OnePlus, Samsung, and Xiaomi. But it punches above its weight when you consider the hardware.

Releasing this new variant right before Prime Day seems no coincidence. The timing is likely meant to maximize exposure and sales, especially with exclusive deals on Amazon India. For consumers seeking performance without crossing into ultra-premium pricing, the iQOO 13 becomes a very attractive option.

The Significance of Color in Smartphone Marketing

Color variants aren’t just for show—they’re part of the buying decision. Metallic Green, in particular, brings a fresh, dynamic look to a device that already had solid design credentials. It’s a tactic to catch the eye, reinvigorate interest, and maybe even draw in buyers who were on the fence. For iQOO, it’s about keeping things fresh in a market that moves fast.

The upcoming launch of the iQOO 13 in Metallic Green on July 4, 2025, represents a smart and timely move. With the festive Prime Day period just around the corner, the release is well-positioned to make an impact. Offering top-tier specs, excellent battery life, and standout performance, the iQOO 13 is already a solid contender. The new color only adds to its appeal, reinforcing its place in India’s competitive smartphone market.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q1: When will the iQOO 13 Metallic Green variant be available for purchase?

A1: The iQOO 13 Metallic Green variant will be available starting July 4, 2025.

Q2: Will the specifications of the Metallic Green iQOO 13 be different from the original version?

A2: No, it will have the same specifications as the standard iQOO 13, including the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and 6000mAh battery.

Q3: What is Prime Day 2025 and why is this launch timed before it?

A3: Prime Day is Amazon’s annual sale event, featuring major discounts. Launching ahead of it gives iQOO a chance to ride the wave of consumer enthusiasm and increased online shopping.

Q4: What are the key camera specifications of the iQOO 13?

A4: It includes triple 50MP rear sensors and a 32MP front camera. The main lens supports 8K video and OIS.

Q5: What kind of display does the iQOO 13 have?

A5: A 6.82-inch 2K LTPO AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and advanced eye care features like circular polarization and PWM dimming.

Q6: What is the battery capacity and charging speed of the iQOO 13?

A6: It houses a 6000mAh battery and supports 120W fast charging, reaching full charge in about 30 minutes.

Q7: Is the iQOO 13 suitable for gaming?

A7: Absolutely. It features a top-tier processor, a dedicated gaming chip, and advanced cooling—ideal for high-performance gaming.

Q8: What are the IP ratings for the iQOO 13?

A8: It has IP68 and IP69 ratings, meaning it’s built to withstand both dust and water effectively.