iQOO 15 Confirmed to Launch in India in November: Specs, Expected Price, and More

iQOO, a sub-brand of Vivo, has officially confirmed that its next flagship smartphone, the iQOO 15, will launch in India this November. The announcement came directly from iQOO India CEO Nipun Marya, who revealed that the device will be among the first in India to feature Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. The launch follows the phone’s debut in China, which is scheduled for October 20.

The brand is positioning the iQOO 15 as a high-performance device, particularly targeting mobile gaming enthusiasts. With several hardware upgrades, the company aims to compete head-on with other premium Android flagships in the market. Industry insiders suggest that the India launch could happen between November 15 and November 25.

Key Takeaways

The iQOO 15 will launch in India in November 2025, following its China debut on October 20.

It will feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.

Expected specifications include a 6.85-inch 2K 144Hz AMOLED display and a 7,000mAh battery.

The expected starting price in India is around ₹59,999.

The phone will run on OriginOS 6 based on Android 16.

Core Hardware and Performance

At the heart of the iQOO 15 lies its most significant upgrade: the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. Built on a 3nm fabrication process, this chip promises notable improvements in both power efficiency and processing speed compared to the previous generation. It’s designed to handle demanding multitasking and intensive gaming with ease.

To complement this, iQOO is introducing its custom Q3 gaming chip, which focuses on maintaining smoother frame rates and enhancing in-game visuals. Reports suggest that it will support up to 144fps gameplay at 2K resolution, which is quite impressive.

Thermal performance seems to be another major focus area. The phone includes an 8K Vapour Chamber Dome cooling system, featuring a large VC heat sink and dual layers of high-conductivity graphite. This setup is said to manage heat far more effectively than older iQOO models. As for memory and storage, the device is expected to use the latest LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage technologies for faster data access.

Display and Design Details

The iQOO 15 will likely feature a 6.85-inch 2K (1440 x 2560 pixels) AMOLED display, reportedly based on 8T LTPO technology. It’s expected to deliver an ultra-smooth 144Hz refresh rate, ensuring fluid motion whether you’re gaming or simply scrolling. Early leaks suggest an incredible peak brightness of up to 6,000 nits, which means visibility should remain excellent even under bright sunlight.

In terms of durability, the iQOO 15 appears to be built to last. Rumors indicate an IP68 or even IP69 rating, giving it strong protection against dust and water. For security, the phone will come with a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor neatly placed under the display.

Camera and Battery Specs

Camera-wise, the iQOO 15 is expected to deliver a serious upgrade. It will likely feature a triple rear camera system, each using a 50MP sensor. This setup may include a 50MP primary lens with Optical Image Stabilization, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP periscope telephoto lens offering optical zoom and up to 100x digital zoom. For selfies and video calls, users can expect a 32MP front camera.

Battery life is another area where iQOO seems to be going all in. The phone is rumored to pack a massive 7,000mAh battery, which should comfortably last a full day even under heavy use. It will support 100W wired fast charging, reportedly allowing the phone to reach full capacity in a very short time. There’s also support for 50W wireless charging, which adds an extra layer of convenience.

Expected Price and Software

The iQOO 15 will ship with OriginOS 6, based on Android 16. The software experience is expected to feel clean and responsive, with performance optimizations and a few AI-driven enhancements for better usability.

As for the price, nothing official has been announced yet. However, early industry estimates suggest that the iQOO 15 could start around ₹59,999 for the base model. This would place it squarely in the premium flagship category, going up against devices like the upcoming OnePlus 15 and other top-tier Android phones.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. When exactly does the iQOO 15 launch in India?

A. The official launch month for the iQOO 15 in India is confirmed to be November 2025. Leaks suggest the actual release date will fall between November 15 and November 25, shortly after its China launch on October 20.

Q2. What is the processor used in the iQOO 15?

A. The iQOO 15 is confirmed to be powered by the latest flagship processor from Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC. It will also include a dedicated Q3 gaming chip for enhanced gaming performance.

Q3. What are the key camera features of the iQOO 15?

A. The iQOO 15 is expected to feature a triple 50MP rear camera setup, likely consisting of a 50MP main camera with OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP periscope telephoto lens capable of high levels of digital zoom.

Q4. What is the battery capacity and charging speed?

A. The iQOO 15 is rumored to house a large 7,000mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging.