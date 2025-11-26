iQOO 15 Launches in India with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 and OriginOS 6

iQOO introduced the iQOO 15 in India today, November 26, 2025, marking a noticeable shift in the brand’s software strategy. For the first time, the company brings OriginOS directly to Indian users right out of the box. The phone runs OriginOS 6 based on Android 16, and it does so alongside the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.

The device also features a Samsung 2K M14 OLED panel and a substantial 7000mAh battery, which honestly feels like a welcome change considering how quickly phones drain these days. While its official pricing starts at INR 72,999, effective launch offers bring it down to INR 64,999. Sales begin on December 1 through Amazon and the iQOO online store.

Key Takeaways

The iQOO 15 starts at an effective price of INR 64,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant after applicable bank offers.

It includes a Samsung 2K M14 LEAD OLED screen with a local peak brightness of 6000 nits.

Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and supported by the SuperComputing Chip Q3 for enhanced graphics handling.

A 7000mAh silicon-anode battery fuels the phone, with 100W wired charging and 40W wireless charging.

Ships with OriginOS 6 based on Android 16 and receives 5 years of OS updates.

Display and Design Features

The iQOO 15 uses a Samsung 2K M14 LEAD OLED screen, something iQOO has been hyping for a while. The display supports a 144Hz adaptive refresh rate, giving smoother transitions in apps and games, and it can reach up to 6000 nits of local peak brightness. Under strong sunlight, the 2600 nits High Brightness Mode kicks in, which perhaps most users will quietly appreciate without overthinking it.

There is Dolby Vision support, along with TÜV Rheinland eye protection. On the back, iQOO added a new Monster Halo light strip. It flashes for calls, notifications, and charging, adding a bit of flair that some people enjoy and others might simply ignore.

Performance and Hardware

At the center of everything is the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Mobile Platform. It uses the 3rd generation Qualcomm Oryon CPU, which provides a 20 percent single-core improvement over earlier versions. The phone reportedly crossed an AnTuTu benchmark score of 4 million, though numbers alone rarely tell the full story.

For gamers, iQOO integrated the SuperComputing Chip Q3. This secondary chip handles ray tracing and rendering tasks, allowing games to run more smoothly while saving some battery life. Another thoughtful addition is the Game Livestreaming Assistant, which lets users stream gameplay to a PC without needing separate capture devices. It is one of those features you might not need immediately, but it’s nice to have.

Camera Specifications

The iQOO 15 includes a triple 50MP rear camera system. The main camera uses the Sony IMX921 VCS sensor, and it is paired with a 50MP ultra-wide lens plus a 50MP 3X Telephoto Periscope camera based on the IMX882 sensor. This combination aims to deliver detailed photos across different lighting conditions.

New AI features allow users to remove reflections from glass surfaces or adjust weather elements in the background. These tools are increasingly common, but they still feel helpful in casual photography. The front camera uses a 32MP sensor for selfies and video calls.

Battery and Software

Powering the iQOO 15 is a 7000mAh silicon-anode battery. This type of battery offers higher capacity in a relatively compact structure compared to older battery technologies, which might partly explain why iQOO could fit so much capacity here.

The phone supports 100W FlashCharge wired charging and, for the first time in an iQOO flagship, 40W wireless charging. On the software side, OriginOS 6 replaces the long-running Funtouch OS interface in India. OriginOS brings new animations and customization features, including something called Origin Island, which acts as a more visual notification hub.

iQOO promises 5 years of Android OS updates and 7 years of security patches, an increasingly important commitment considering how long users tend to keep their devices now.

Price and Availability Details

The iQOO 15 is available in two color options: Alpha Edition (black) and Legend Edition (white). The base model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at INR 72,999, though bank offers reduce it to INR 64,999. The 16GB RAM + 512GB variant costs INR 79,999 with an effective price of INR 71,999.

Customers who pre-booked the device can redeem their purchase between November 27 and November 28. The open sale begins on December 1 across both online and offline channels.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: What is the effective starting price of the iQOO 15?

A1: The effective starting price is INR 64,999 after bank discounts.

Q2: Does the iQOO 15 support wireless charging?

A2: Yes, it supports 40W wireless charging, which is a first for iQOO flagships.

Q3: Which Android version does the iQOO 15 use?

A3: It runs on OriginOS 6, based on Android 16.

Q4: What is the battery capacity of the iQOO 15?

A4: The device has a 7000mAh silicon-anode battery.

Q5: When will the iQOO 15 be available for purchase?

A5: The open sale begins on December 1, 2025.