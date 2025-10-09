iQOO 15 Launches on October 20 with Top Specifications

The new iQOO 15 smartphone is officially set to launch on October 20, and plenty of details have already surfaced online. From what’s been shared so far, it seems this could be one of the first phones powered by Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor, a chip designed for both speed and better energy efficiency. This model will follow the iQOO 13 and, as expected, aims to raise the bar in performance, display clarity, and camera capabilities.

Key Information

Launch Date: The iQOO 15 will make its debut on October 20.

Processor: It is expected to be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset.

Display: Reports suggest a high-resolution 2K flat display featuring advanced LTPO technology.

Camera: The system may include a 50MP main sensor paired with a periscope telephoto lens for enhanced zoom quality.

Battery: The device is likely to come with a large battery that supports very fast charging speeds.

According to early industry reports, the biggest talking point about the iQOO 15 is its processor. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 is Qualcomm’s next-generation mobile platform, and it’s expected to bring major leaps in efficiency and raw power. In simpler terms, this means smoother performance when juggling multiple apps, faster game loading times, and better overall responsiveness. iQOO has long been known for prioritizing performance, and with this chip, the brand seems to be continuing that philosophy.

The display also looks set for a notable upgrade. Leaks point toward a flat 2K resolution screen, promising sharp, vivid detail. The panel will reportedly use 8T LTPO technology, which automatically adjusts the refresh rate depending on what’s on screen. This not only improves visuals but also helps conserve battery life. For example, if you’re reading a static page, the refresh rate can drop to save power, while it ramps up for gaming or scrolling.

The camera system is another area where the iQOO 15 might stand out. The main camera is expected to feature a 50-megapixel sensor, similar to those found in other flagship devices. But what really catches attention is the rumored periscope telephoto lens, which enables higher-quality zoom without losing detail. This setup should make it easier to capture distant subjects with clarity. There’s also talk of an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner, known to be faster and more accurate than the optical ones commonly used.

Powering all this is a large battery, rumored to be around 6,000mAh. That’s quite substantial and should easily handle a full day’s use, even under heavy conditions. Charging speeds are also expected to impress, with some reports mentioning 120W fast charging support. If accurate, this would allow the phone to recharge in just a short time, minimizing downtime and making it a strong option for users who are constantly on the move.

Overall, the iQOO 15 appears to be shaping up as a well-balanced flagship device, one that combines raw performance with smart efficiency. We’ll know more once it officially launches on October 20, but for now, the early signs look quite promising.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: When is the iQOO 15 release date?

A1: The iQOO 15 is set to launch on October 20, 2025.

Q2: What processor will the iQOO 15 have?

A2: It is widely expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor.

Q3: Will the iQOO 15 have a good camera?

A3: The phone is expected to have a capable camera system, including a 50MP main sensor and a periscope telephoto lens for better zoom capabilities.

Q4: What is the expected price of the iQOO 15 in India?

A4: While the official price is not yet known, it is expected to be priced competitively within the premium segment, similar to the launch price of its predecessor, the iQOO 13.