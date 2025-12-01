iQOO 15 Sales Start Today: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Flagship Hits Amazon

The iQOO 15, the brand’s newest premium flagship, finally goes on sale in India today, December 1, 2025, at 12 noon. After its launch reveal last week, the phone is now up for grabs on Amazon.in and the official iQOO e-store. And honestly, it feels like one of those releases where the spec sheet alone generates enough buzz. The device introduces a couple of firsts for the Indian market, including the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and Samsung’s 2K M14 LEAD OLED display. These are things that, at least for tech enthusiasts, tend to make you pause for a moment.

Key Takeaways

Sale Start: December 1, 2025 at 12:00 PM IST on Amazon and the iQOO e-store

Effective Price: Starts at ₹64,999 with offers for the 12GB+256GB model

Processor: India’s first phone with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 paired with the Supercomputing Chip Q3

Display: 2K Samsung M14 LEAD OLED panel with 6000 nits local peak brightness

Battery: 7000mAh silicon-anode battery with 100W FlashCharge

Software: Ships with OriginOS 6 based on Android 16

Pricing and Bank Offers

iQOO has launched the phone in two configurations. The 12GB RAM and 256GB storage option is priced at ₹72,999, while the higher 16GB RAM and 512GB variant is listed at ₹79,999. These numbers are not exactly entry-level, although that seems expected in this category.

For the launch period, buyers can get a flat ₹7,000 instant discount using ICICI, Axis, or HDFC Bank cards. There is also a ₹7,000 exchange bonus for those trading in an older device. On top of that, an additional ₹1,000 coupon brings the effective starting price down to ₹64,999 for the base variant. There are also no-cost EMI plans for up to 24 months, making the upgrade slightly easier to justify.

The phone comes in two finishes: the matte black Alpha Edition and the Legend Edition in white, which continues iQOO’s signature BMW M Motorsport-inspired tri-color rhombus design. I think the visual identity has become a recognizable charm for many fans of the brand.

Display and Performance

The iQOO 15 features a 6.85-inch Samsung 2K M14 LEAD OLED display. This is the first time this non-polarized OLED layer technology has appeared on any Android device. It improves transparency as well as efficiency, though these are details that you might only notice over long-term usage. The panel supports a 144Hz refresh rate and reaches 6000 nits local peak brightness, which practically ensures legibility even in harsh outdoor lighting.

Inside, the phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, Qualcomm’s most advanced 3nm chipset yet. It uses the third-generation Oryon CPU architecture and can reach up to 4.6GHz clock speeds. For gaming, iQOO has included its Supercomputing Chip Q3, which handles tasks like frame interpolation and super-resolution. These enhancements often make a noticeable difference in games that support them.

To help with thermals, the phone includes an 8K Single Layer VC Cooling System. iQOO claims it is the largest vapor chamber cooling setup available on any phone in India at the moment, and perhaps that will matter during extended gaming sessions.

Camera and Battery Specs

For imaging, the iQOO 15 uses a triple 50MP rear camera system. The main camera is built around a Sony IMX921 VCS sensor with OIS. Alongside it is a 50MP ultra-wide lens and a 50MP 3X telephoto periscope camera. iQOO suggests the telephoto system is capable of refined portrait and long-range shooting, and based on similar setups in past devices, this might be the lens that surprises people the most.

Powering everything is a generous 7000mAh silicon-anode battery. Even with such capacity, the device stays relatively slim due to the higher energy density of silicon anode tech compared to traditional graphite cells. Charging support includes 100W wired FlashCharge and, for the first time in the iQOO flagship line, 40W wireless charging, which feels like a welcome addition.

Software and Manufacturing

One of the bigger shifts here is software. The iQOO 15 is the first phone in India to ship with OriginOS 6 based on Android 16, replacing Funtouch OS entirely. The update brings a redesigned interface, smoother animation layers, and new features such as Atomic Island notifications. iQOO is committing to 5 years of Android OS updates and 7 years of security patches, which is encouraging if you’re planning to hold on to the phone for a while.

The device is manufactured at vivo’s facility in Greater Noida, supporting the Make in India initiative. After-sales support extends to over 670 company-owned service centers across the country, which is reassuring if you’re concerned about long-term maintenance.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: Does the iQOO 15 come with a charger in the box?

A1: Yes, the iQOO 15 retail box includes the 120W FlashCharge adapter and a USB-C to USB-C cable.

Q2: Is the iQOO 15 waterproof?

A2: The device comes with an IP68/IP69 rating, making it resistant to dust and water submersion, as well as high-pressure water jets.

Q3: What is the difference between Funtouch OS and the new OriginOS 6?

A3: OriginOS 6 offers a completely redesigned interface with better widget support, smoother animations, and new features like “Atomic Island” for dynamic alerts, which were not present in the older Funtouch OS.

Q4: Does the phone support storage expansion via MicroSD card?

A4: No, the iQOO 15 does not have a MicroSD card slot. It comes with fixed internal storage options of 256GB or 512GB.

Q5: Can I use the 40W wireless charging with any wireless charger?

A5: To achieve the full 40W speed, you must use the proprietary iQOO/vivo wireless flash charger. It will charge at slower standard Qi speeds on generic wireless chargers.