iQOO 15 Set for November 26 Launch in India with Snapdragon 8 Elite Power

By Vishal Jain
iQOO 15

iQOO, known for its high-performance smartphones, is gearing up to unveil its latest flagship — the iQOO 15 — in India on November 26, 2025. The company is positioning this phone as a powerhouse that blends extreme performance, premium visuals, and advanced photography features. Beyond just specs, it represents iQOO’s continued commitment to its ‘Make in India’ initiative, with manufacturing set at vivo’s Greater Noida facility.

Key Takeaways

  • Launch Date: November 26, 2025
  • Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
  • Display: Samsung 2K M14 LEAD™ OLED with 6000 nits local peak brightness
  • Battery: 7000 mAh with 100W wired and 40W wireless charging
  • Camera: Triple 50MP system featuring Sony IMX921 VCS main sensor
  • Software: OriginOS 6 based on Android 16

Flagship Performance and Gaming Power

At the heart of the iQOO 15 lies the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset — Qualcomm’s latest and most advanced mobile platform yet. Built for sheer power and efficiency, the chipset reportedly pushes the phone past 4 million points on AnTuTu, which is a pretty wild benchmark figure. It’s clear iQOO is aiming for top-tier gaming and multitasking performance here.

Backing the main processor is the Supercomputing Chip Q3, a co-processor that focuses on real-time frame interpolation. What that means is smoother visuals and frame stability — up to 144 FPS — which gamers will definitely appreciate. Combined with ray tracing capabilities, the device can simulate realistic lighting and reflections in supported games, bringing mobile gaming visuals closer to PC-level realism.

And since such power tends to generate heat, iQOO has gone big — literally — by including India’s largest 8K VC (Vapor Chamber) Cooling System. It’s designed to keep performance steady even during extended gaming sessions or heavy workloads.

India’s Brightest and Most Advanced Display

The Samsung 2K M14 LEAD™ OLED Display on the iQOO 15 is one of the most exciting features. This is the first time this display technology is appearing on an Android device. It offers a sharp 2K resolution and a smooth 144Hz adaptive refresh rate, which makes scrolling, animations, and gameplay feel incredibly fluid.

But what really stands out is its 6000 nits local peak brightness — officially making it India’s brightest smartphone display. Even in direct sunlight, the screen should remain perfectly legible. The High Brightness Mode (HBM) of 2600 nits also ensures visibility outdoors without excessive battery drain.

There’s also Dolby Vision support, which adds deeper contrast and color accuracy, and triple ambient light sensors that instantly adjust brightness depending on your surroundings. Altogether, it sounds like one of those displays you’ll need to see in person to fully appreciate.

Pro-Grade Triple 50MP Camera System

Photography is another area where the iQOO 15 doesn’t seem to be holding back. It features a triple 50MP camera setup, starting with the 50MP Sony IMX921 VCS main sensor that handles most shooting scenarios. Then there’s a 50MP Sony IMX882 periscope telephoto lens for detailed zoom shots, and a 50MP ultra-wide camera for broader landscapes or group photos.

On the front, you get a 32MP selfie camera, ideal for both selfies and high-quality video calls. Together, this setup aims to deliver consistent image quality across lighting conditions, which — if it performs as advertised — could make the iQOO 15 one of the strongest camera phones in its class.

Power, Design, and Experience

Battery life looks promising with a 7000 mAh unit inside, one of the largest among flagships today. And when it does need a charge, you’ll have 100W FlashCharge support for lightning-fast top-ups and 40W wireless charging for convenience.

Design-wise, the phone will come in two editions:

  • Alpha Edition: a sleek matte black finish
  • Legend Edition: a white variant featuring the new tri-color pattern logo

The iQOO 15 runs on OriginOS 6, layered over Android 16, offering new customization options and system-level performance improvements. Plus, iQOO assures strong after-sales support with over 670 service centers across India, which adds a nice layer of reassurance for buyers.

What is Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5?

The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 is Qualcomm’s latest flagship processor, engineered for top-end performance. It enhances CPU and GPU speeds for demanding tasks such as 4K video editing, advanced AI computing, and high-frame-rate gaming.

What is a Samsung 2K M14 LEAD OLED Display?

It’s a 2K resolution OLED display from Samsung that uses the M14 material set. The “LEAD” design is non-polarized, which improves transparency, brightness, and power efficiency over older OLED panels.

What does 6000 nits local peak brightness mean?

Measured in nits (cd/m²), 6000 nits indicates how bright a specific portion of the display can get momentarily. It’s particularly beneficial for HDR content, making highlights and bright scenes look more lifelike.

Does iQOO 15 support ray tracing?

Yes, it includes both hardware and software-based ray tracing capabilities. In supported games, this enables more realistic lighting, shadows, and reflections.

What is OriginOS 6 and Android 16?

OriginOS 6 is iQOO’s customized interface built over Android 16. It combines Google’s latest security, AI, and performance updates with iQOO’s design elements and optimization features.

