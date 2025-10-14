iQOO Announces Diwali Deals on Z10, Neo 10 Series, and Other Smartphones

Smartphone brand iQOO has rolled out exclusive offers for the Diwali season on its latest range of devices, including the iQOO Z10R, iQOO Z10, iQOO Neo 10R, and iQOO Neo 10. The company is framing these deals as part of its festive celebrations, hoping to appeal to buyers looking for a new smartphone or a thoughtful gift option for the season. The lineup includes phones designed for photography, content creation, and general all-round performance.

Key Takeaways

iQOO has announced Diwali offers across its Z series, Neo series, and flagship models.

The iQOO 13 features the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset along with a triple 50MP rear camera setup.

For creators, the iQOO Z10R stands out with its 32MP front camera that supports 4K video recording.

The iQOO Z10 comes with a large 7300mAh battery, all packed into a slim 0.789 cm frame.

Festive benefits include coupons worth up to ₹5,000 and complimentary gifts like iQOO TWS earbuds with select purchases.

iQOO Z Series Specifications

The iQOO Z series includes multiple models with varying features. The iQOO Z10R is particularly targeted toward content creators, offering a 32MP front camera with 4K video support. Its rear setup includes a 50MP Sony IMX882 sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), which helps deliver stable photos even in low-light conditions. The phone also carries IP68 and IP69 ratings, giving it solid resistance against water and dust.

Meanwhile, the iQOO Z10 is built for students and heavy users. It’s powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 Mobile Platform and features a massive 7300mAh battery with 90W FlashCharge support. The device houses a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary camera and a 32MP front camera, both capable of shooting 4K videos.

Other models in the series include the iQOO Z10x and Z10 Lite. The Z10x packs a 6500mAh battery with 44W FlashCharge and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 5G chipset. The Z10 Lite, on the other hand, offers a 6000mAh battery and runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G processor, with an IP64 rating for added durability.

iQOO Neo Series and Flagship Details

The iQOO Neo series introduces a blend of high-performance processors and advanced displays. The iQOO Neo 10R runs on the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and is powered by a 6400mAh battery that supports 80W FlashCharge. According to iQOO, this allows the phone to reach 50% charge in just 26 minutes. It comes with a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display offering a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 4500 nits’ peak brightness.

The iQOO Neo 10 takes things up a notch with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset. It features the same 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display but boasts a higher 5500 nits’ peak brightness. The phone’s 32MP front camera supports 4K video at 60 FPS, a feature mirrored on its rear camera system as well.

As for the flagship iQOO 13, it is being touted as India’s first smartphone with a Q10 2K 144Hz Ultra Eyecare display. It’s powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and also includes the Supercomputing Chip Q2 for enhanced processing. The camera system features three 50MP sensors: a main true-color lens, a telephoto lens, and an ultrawide lens, with zoom capability up to 30x.

Diwali Offers and Benefits

To celebrate the festive period, iQOO is offering several customer benefits across its e-store and livestream events. Around 3,000 customers purchasing any Neo or flagship model will receive their devices in a limited-edition festive box, which includes complimentary iQOO TWS earbuds.

Buyers can also avail coupons worth up to ₹5,000 and enjoy additional freebies such as gamepads and finger sleeves with purchases made during live sessions. Furthermore, iQOO plans to hold giveaways of smartphones and accessories for participants in these livestream events.

All in all, the brand seems to be aiming for more than just sales this Diwali. It’s creating a sense of excitement, giving customers that extra reason to upgrade or gift an iQOO device this festive season.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: Which new iQOO phones are part of the Diwali offers?

A1: The offers specifically highlight the iQOO Z10R, iQOO Z10, iQOO Neo 10R, and iQOO Neo 10. The announcement also provides details on the Z10x, Z10 Lite, and the flagship iQOO 13.

Q2: Which iQOO phone is best for vlogging and selfies?

A2: The iQOO Z10R is presented as a good option for content creators, as it features a 32MP front camera capable of 4K video recording. The iQOO 13 and Neo 10 also offer 4K 60FPS video recording from their front cameras.

Q3: Are there any free gifts available with the purchase of an iQOO phone this Diwali?

A3: Yes, 3,000 buyers of Neo and Flagship series phones will receive a complimentary iQOO TWS in a special festive box. Additional gifts like gamepads are available for those who buy during livestreams.

Q4: Which new iQOO phone has the biggest battery?

A4: The iQOO Z10 is equipped with a 7300mAh battery, the largest among the newly detailed models.

Q5: What is the most powerful phone in this iQOO lineup?

A5: Based on its specifications, the iQOO 13 is the most powerful, featuring the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset with an AnTuTu score over 3 million and a triple 50MP camera setup.