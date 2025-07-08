iQOO Announces Prime Day Offers on Top-Rated 5G Smartphones

iQOO, widely recognized for its performance-driven smartphones, has officially revealed its lineup of deals for this year’s Amazon Prime Day Sale. Running from July 12 through July 14, 2025, these offers are exclusively available to Amazon Prime members. The timing also coincides with the launch of the much-anticipated iQOO 13 Ace Green, which will hit the shelves on Prime Day itself.

Across the board, iQOO devices have garnered solid customer feedback and have steadily ranked among the most well-reviewed 5G smartphones available on Amazon.

Key Takeaways

The Amazon Prime Day Sale for iQOO smartphones runs from July 12 to July 14, 2025.

These offers are available exclusively to Prime members.

The newly launched iQOO 13 Ace Green goes on sale starting Prime Day.

Highlighted models include: iQOO Z10 Lite, Z10x, Z10, Neo 10R, Neo 10, and iQOO 13.

Featured iQOO Smartphones and Their Highlights

Let’s take a closer look at the featured devices and what makes each one stand out during this Prime Day event:

iQOO Neo 10R

This model comes with a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display, offering a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ certification—great for crisp visuals. Interestingly, it holds the title of India’s slimmest smartphone packing a 6400mAh battery. With 80W FlashCharge, it powers up to 50% in just 26 minutes, reaching full charge in 55. Peak brightness clocks in at 4500 nits, so sunlight visibility shouldn’t be a concern.

iQOO Z10 Lite

A practical choice from the Z series, the Z10 Lite houses a 6000mAh battery and runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G processor. It also has an IP64 rating, which provides basic dust and water protection. The camera system includes a 50MP Sony AI main camera alongside a 2MP bokeh lens. The 6.74-inch HD+ LCD display offers a 90Hz refresh rate and brightness up to 1000 nits.

iQOO Z10x

Sitting slightly higher in the range, the Z10x is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 5G chipset and a 6500mAh battery. It supports 44W FlashCharge, capable of juicing up to 50% in 40 minutes.

iQOO Z10

This one features a larger 7300mAh battery and an ultra-slim profile of just 0.789 cm. It supports 90W FlashCharge—you’ll get to 50% in about 33 minutes. It also includes a Quad-Curve Display with 5000 nits peak brightness and is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 Mobile Platform.

iQOO Neo 10

Among the more powerful options, the Neo 10 is the first device in India to feature the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset. It includes a Q1 Supercomputing Chip and a robust 7000 mm² vapor chamber cooling system. The 7000mAh Silicon BlueVolt battery supports 120W FlashCharge for quick refueling. Its 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED screen supports a 144Hz refresh rate and reaches 5500 nits of peak brightness. Camera-wise, it offers a 50MP Sony OIS primary lens, 8MP ultra-wide, and 32MP 4K front shooter. Available in Inferno Red and Titanium Chrome.

iQOO 13

iQOO’s flagship model features the world’s first Q10 2K 144Hz Ultra Eyecare display and a dynamic Monster Halo for real-time alerts. Under the hood, it’s driven by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, scoring over 3 million on AnTuTu. Combined with iQOO’s Supercomputing Chip Q2, users get 2K Super Resolution and game frame interpolation up to 144 FPS. It also includes a triple 50MP camera setup: Sony IMX 921 VCS true-color primary, IMX 816 telephoto, and ultrawide. It comes in Ace Green, Legend, and Nardo Grey.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: When does the iQOO Prime Day sale begin and end?

A1: The sale kicks off on July 12, 2025, and wraps up on July 14, 2025.

Q2: Who can access these iQOO offers during Prime Day?

A2: These deals are reserved exclusively for Amazon Prime members.

Q3: Which new iQOO smartphone will be available during the sale?

A3: The freshly launched iQOO 13 Ace Green will be available starting Prime Day.

Q4: What makes the iQOO Neo 10R stand out?

A4: It’s India’s slimmest smartphone with a 6400mAh battery and fast 80W FlashCharge.

Q5: What processor does the iQOO Neo 10 use?

A5: It features the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset—a first for any smartphone in India.