iQOO Launches ‘Tribe’ Campus Ambassador Program in India

The high-performance smartphone brand iQOO has launched its exclusive campus ambassador program in India, called the iQOO Tribe. The initiative aims to build a vibrant community of student content creators, tech enthusiasts, and gamers who will represent the brand across college campuses. The concept aligns with iQOO’s philosophy of “I Quest On and On,” offering students a platform to learn, grow, and showcase their creativity.

Key Takeaways

New Program: iQOO has rolled out a new campus ambassador initiative named ‘iQOO Tribe’.

iQOO has rolled out a new campus ambassador initiative named ‘iQOO Tribe’. Target Group: The program is specifically designed for college students in India.

The program is specifically designed for college students in India. Initial Cities: In the first phase, five ambassadors will be chosen from colleges in Bangalore, Pune, Mumbai, and Delhi.

In the first phase, five ambassadors will be chosen from colleges in Bangalore, Pune, Mumbai, and Delhi. Specialized Roles: Selected ambassadors will take on distinct roles such as leading tech discussions, organizing gaming sessions, and executing photography projects.

Selected ambassadors will take on distinct roles such as leading tech discussions, organizing gaming sessions, and executing photography projects. Student Benefits: Participants will receive a monthly stipend, a new iQOO smartphone, official merchandise, and a Letter of Recommendation.

Participants will receive a monthly stipend, a new iQOO smartphone, official merchandise, and a Letter of Recommendation. Selection Method: The process includes a group discussion round followed by a final offline interview with iQOO CEO Nipun Marya.

The iQOO Tribe is meant to bridge the brand with its growing Gen Z audience and college communities. Speaking about the launch, Nipun Marya, CEO of iQOO, mentioned that the program isn’t just about brand representation but also about empowerment. He said it’s a platform where students can display their potential, connect with peers, and take on leadership roles within their campuses. According to him, this initiative allows participants to do much more than act as ambassadors; they’ll get to organize events, lead projects, and create meaningful content.

In its first phase, iQOO will select five student ambassadors from four major Indian cities, Bangalore, Pune, Mumbai, and Delhi. Each participant will be assigned a specific focus area. Tech-driven students will lead discussions around hardware and software innovations, gamers will spotlight iQOO’s presence in the esports landscape, and photographers will use iQOO smartphones to craft visual stories that highlight the device’s design and camera performance.

Selection Process and Benefits

The iQOO Tribe selection process follows a multi-stage approach. After an initial round of screening, shortlisted candidates will move on to a group discussion. The final step is an in-person interview with CEO Nipun Marya, giving students the rare opportunity to interact directly with the company’s leadership team.

Those who are chosen will receive several exclusive perks. Besides the monthly stipend and a brand-new iQOO phone, ambassadors will get official merchandise and recognition through certificates and a Letter of Recommendation. They will also gain mentorship support, invitations to community events, and even the chance to participate in international brand meetups.

Registrations for the iQOO Tribe are now open, and students interested in joining can apply through the official registration link. It’s an opportunity that perhaps blends creativity, technology, and personal growth in one exciting initiative.

FAQs

Q. What is the iQOO Tribe program?

A. The iQOO Tribe is a campus ambassador program launched by the smartphone brand iQOO for college students in India to represent the brand on their campuses.

Q. Who is eligible to apply for the iQOO Tribe?

A. College students from India, especially those interested in content creation, technology, and gaming, are eligible to apply. The first phase focuses on students from Bangalore, Pune, Mumbai, and Delhi.

Q. What benefits do iQOO Tribe members receive?

A. Members receive a monthly stipend, an iQOO smartphone, official merchandise, certificates, a Letter of Recommendation, and exclusive access to events and mentorship.

Q. What is the selection process for the iQOO Tribe?

A. The selection process includes a multi-stage evaluation with a group discussion and a final offline interview with iQOO’s CEO, Nipun Marya.

Q. How can I apply for the iQOO Tribe program?

A. Interested students can apply for the program through the official registration link provided by iQOO.