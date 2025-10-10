News

iQOO Launches ‘Tribe’ Campus Ambassador Program in India

iQOO introduces its 'iQOO Tribe' campus ambassador program for college students in India, offering a monthly stipend, a smartphone, and mentorship.

Aditi Sharma
By Aditi Sharma
5 Min Read
iQOO Launches 'Tribe' Campus Ambassador Program in India

The high-performance smartphone brand iQOO has launched its exclusive campus ambassador program in India, called the iQOO Tribe. The initiative aims to build a vibrant community of student content creators, tech enthusiasts, and gamers who will represent the brand across college campuses. The concept aligns with iQOO’s philosophy of “I Quest On and On,” offering students a platform to learn, grow, and showcase their creativity.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • New Program: iQOO has rolled out a new campus ambassador initiative named ‘iQOO Tribe’.
  • Target Group: The program is specifically designed for college students in India.
  • Initial Cities: In the first phase, five ambassadors will be chosen from colleges in Bangalore, Pune, Mumbai, and Delhi.
  • Specialized Roles: Selected ambassadors will take on distinct roles such as leading tech discussions, organizing gaming sessions, and executing photography projects.
  • Student Benefits: Participants will receive a monthly stipend, a new iQOO smartphone, official merchandise, and a Letter of Recommendation.
  • Selection Method: The process includes a group discussion round followed by a final offline interview with iQOO CEO Nipun Marya.

The iQOO Tribe is meant to bridge the brand with its growing Gen Z audience and college communities. Speaking about the launch, Nipun Marya, CEO of iQOO, mentioned that the program isn’t just about brand representation but also about empowerment. He said it’s a platform where students can display their potential, connect with peers, and take on leadership roles within their campuses. According to him, this initiative allows participants to do much more than act as ambassadors; they’ll get to organize events, lead projects, and create meaningful content.

In its first phase, iQOO will select five student ambassadors from four major Indian cities, Bangalore, Pune, Mumbai, and Delhi. Each participant will be assigned a specific focus area. Tech-driven students will lead discussions around hardware and software innovations, gamers will spotlight iQOO’s presence in the esports landscape, and photographers will use iQOO smartphones to craft visual stories that highlight the device’s design and camera performance.

Selection Process and Benefits

The iQOO Tribe selection process follows a multi-stage approach. After an initial round of screening, shortlisted candidates will move on to a group discussion. The final step is an in-person interview with CEO Nipun Marya, giving students the rare opportunity to interact directly with the company’s leadership team.

Those who are chosen will receive several exclusive perks. Besides the monthly stipend and a brand-new iQOO phone, ambassadors will get official merchandise and recognition through certificates and a Letter of Recommendation. They will also gain mentorship support, invitations to community events, and even the chance to participate in international brand meetups.

Registrations for the iQOO Tribe are now open, and students interested in joining can apply through the official registration link. It’s an opportunity that perhaps blends creativity, technology, and personal growth in one exciting initiative.

FAQs

Q. What is the iQOO Tribe program?

A. The iQOO Tribe is a campus ambassador program launched by the smartphone brand iQOO for college students in India to represent the brand on their campuses.

Q. Who is eligible to apply for the iQOO Tribe?

A. College students from India, especially those interested in content creation, technology, and gaming, are eligible to apply. The first phase focuses on students from Bangalore, Pune, Mumbai, and Delhi.

Q. What benefits do iQOO Tribe members receive?

A. Members receive a monthly stipend, an iQOO smartphone, official merchandise, certificates, a Letter of Recommendation, and exclusive access to events and mentorship.

Q. What is the selection process for the iQOO Tribe?

A. The selection process includes a multi-stage evaluation with a group discussion and a final offline interview with iQOO’s CEO, Nipun Marya.

Q. How can I apply for the iQOO Tribe program?

A. Interested students can apply for the program through the official registration link provided by iQOO.

KPMG Report Suggests Agentic AI is the Next Step for Indian Telecom
JBL Launches Tour ONE M3 Headphones in India with Smart Wireless Transmitter
Dell Launches Pro Essential Laptops for Small Businesses in India Starting at INR 31,999
boAt and Google Announce AI Ad-Making Contest with INR 10 Lakh Prize Pool
Jabra Headsets Get New Certifications for Zoom Platform
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Aditi Sharma
ByAditi Sharma
Follow:
Aditi holds a Masters in Science degree from Rajasthan University and has 7 years under her belt. Her forward-thinking articles on future tech trends are a staple at annual tech innovation summits. Her passion for new tech trends ensures that our readers are always informed about the next big thing.
Previous Article Dell Launches Pro Essential Laptops for Small Businesses in India Starting at INR 31,999 Dell Launches Pro Essential Laptops for Small Businesses in India Starting at INR 31,999
Next Article JBL Launches Tour ONE M3 Headphones in India with Smart Wireless Transmitter JBL Launches Tour ONE M3 Headphones in India with Smart Wireless Transmitter
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest Reviews

OPPO F31 Pro 5G Review
OPPO F31 Pro 5G Review: A Durable Phone with a Huge Battery
ASUS ExpertBook B3 Review
ASUS ExpertBook B3 Review: A Secure and Powerful Business Laptop
Infinix GT 30 Review
Infinix GT 30 Review: A Budget Gaming Phone That Gets the Job Done
OnePlus Nord Buds 3R
OnePlus Nord Buds 3R: A Solid Contender in the Budget Earbud Segment
moto g86 Power Review
moto g86 Power Review: A Long-Lasting Phone with a Clean Software

Latest News

ControlZ Offers Renewed iPhones Starting at INR 7999 in Festive Sale
ControlZ Offers Renewed iPhones Starting at INR 7999 in Festive Sale
By Srishti Gulati
India Mobile Congress 2025 Begins With Focus on 6G Leadership and Digital Innovation
India Mobile Congress 2025 Begins With Focus on 6G Leadership and Digital Innovation
By Mahak Aggarwal
UltraProlink Launches Surge Plate 20 with 2500W Power and 20W PD Charging in India
UltraProlink Launches Surge Plate 20 with 2500W Power and 20W PD Charging in India
By Shweta Bansal
Realme Partners with Ricoh to Bring Street Photography Features to GT 8 Pro
Realme Partners with Ricoh to Bring Street Photography Features to GT 8 Pro
By Swayam Malhotra
Qualcomm Details New AI and 5G Developments at India Mobile Congress 2025
Qualcomm Details New AI and 5G Developments at India Mobile Congress 2025
By Gauri
Solh Wellness Launches AI Stress Monitor Streffie at IMC 2025
Solh Wellness Launches AI Stress Monitor Streffie at IMC 2025
By Mahak Aggarwal

You Might also Like