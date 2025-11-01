iQOO Neo 11 Launches With 7,500mAh Battery and Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip

iQOO has officially unveiled its latest performance-driven smartphone, the iQOO Neo 11, in China. This new release blends raw power with endurance, featuring a top-tier chipset and one of the largest batteries ever seen on a mainstream smartphone. The highlights are pretty clear: a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, a massive 7,500mAh silicon-carbon battery, and 100W fast charging. The iQOO Neo 11 is priced from CNY 2,599, which roughly converts to Rs. 32,500.

Key Takeaways

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. Battery: Huge 7,500mAh capacity, significantly larger than its predecessors.

Huge 7,500mAh capacity, significantly larger than its predecessors. Charging: 100W wired FlashCharge for quick top-ups.

100W wired FlashCharge for quick top-ups. Display: 6.82-inch 2K LTPO AMOLED with a 144Hz adaptive refresh rate.

6.82-inch 2K LTPO AMOLED with a 144Hz adaptive refresh rate. Price: Starts at CNY 2,599 (approx. Rs 32,500) for the 12GB + 256GB variant.

The iQOO Neo 11 is clearly built with performance in mind. It runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, paired with LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and UFS 4.1 storage, which together make it ideal for gaming and multitasking. To take it even further, iQOO has included its own Q2 gaming chip, which helps balance graphics rendering and performance during intense gaming sessions.

To keep the phone cool under stress, the company has used a massive 8,000mm² vapor chamber cooling system. It’s designed to manage heat efficiently, ensuring that the phone doesn’t throttle or overheat during heavy use – something mobile gamers will probably appreciate.

Battery life is another standout feature here. The 7,500mAh silicon-carbon single-cell battery is among the largest on any modern smartphone, pushing endurance to new levels. Despite its size, charging is still fast: with 100W FlashCharge, iQOO claims the phone can deliver up to 2 hours of video playback with just 3 minutes of charging. That’s impressive, at least on paper.

Coming to the display, the Neo 11 features a 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED panel with a 2K resolution (1440 x 3168 pixels) and a 144Hz adaptive refresh rate that automatically adjusts for better power efficiency. It also achieves a peak brightness of 4,500 nits, which should make it extremely visible outdoors. For eye comfort, it uses 2,592Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, reducing flicker and strain during prolonged use.

In terms of photography, the iQOO Neo 11 offers a dual-camera setup at the back. The main sensor is a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-700V with optical image stabilization (OIS), accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens. On the front, there’s a 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. While it’s not a camera-focused phone, the hardware seems more than capable for everyday photography.

The phone also boasts IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance, which is quite rare in this segment. It runs on OriginOS 6, based on Android 16, and comes in multiple colour options including black, white, and orange.

For now, the iQOO Neo 11 is available only in China. The company hasn’t announced an India launch date yet, though it’s expected to arrive sometime after the debut of the iQOO 15 series.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: What is the price of the iQOO Neo 11?

A: The iQOO Neo 11 starts at CNY 2,599 (approximately Rs 32,500) in China for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant.

Q2: What processor does the iQOO Neo 11 use?

A: It’s powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, paired with iQOO’s Q2 gaming chip for enhanced performance.

Q3: What is the battery capacity and charging speed of the iQOO Neo 11?

A: The phone packs a 7,500mAh silicon-carbon battery with 100W wired FlashCharge support.

Q4: Does the iQOO Neo 11 camera have OIS?

A: Yes, the main 50-megapixel Sony LYT-700V camera includes optical image stabilization (OIS).

Q5: When will the iQOO Neo 11 launch in India?

A: iQOO has not yet announced an official India launch date. It is expected to launch after the iQOO 15 series makes its debut.