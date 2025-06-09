iQOO Shakes Up India: 5th Anniversary Deals You Can’t Miss – What’s the Catch?

iQOO, the smartphone brand known for its performance-driven devices, is celebrating its fifth anniversary in India with a series of compelling discounts and offers across its entire smartphone range. The much-anticipated sale, live from June 9, 2025, to June 13, 2025, is available on Amazon.in and the iQOO e-store. This move is designed to strengthen iQOO’s foothold in the competitive Indian smartphone market, offering value to tech enthusiasts looking for powerful yet affordable devices.

Key Takeaways:

iQOO’s 5th Anniversary Sale runs from June 9 to June 13, 2025.

Discounts and offers are available on Amazon.in and iQOO’s official e-store.

The flagship iQOO 13 is priced at ₹52,999, with an extra ₹2,000 bank discount and free iQOO TWS 1e earbuds.

The iQOO Z10 mid-range model is available at ₹19,999, plus a ₹2,000 bank discount.

Other models on offer include iQOO Neo 10, Neo 10R, Z10x, 12, Z9x, Z9s, and Z9 Lite.

While the anniversary sale offers notable deals, it’s the iQOO 13 that truly steals the spotlight. Launched just last year, this flagship model is now available for ₹52,999. As an added incentive, buyers can avail of a ₹2,000 bank discount and receive the iQOO TWS 1e earbuds for free. This makes it a tempting option for anyone eyeing a premium smartphone experience.

For those on the hunt for a powerful mid-range smartphone, the iQOO Z10 is priced at ₹19,999, with an additional ₹2,000 off via the bank offer. It’s clear that iQOO is striving to cater to a range of budgets while keeping the tech experience intact.

Deep Dive into the Anniversary Offers

The anniversary sale is more than just discounted prices; it’s an opportunity to explore iQOO’s full range of smartphones. Here’s a closer look at some of the standout models.

iQOO Neo 10: A Performance Powerhouse

The iQOO Neo 10 is the first smartphone in India to feature the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, making it a performance beast. Pair that with the Q1 Supercomputing Chip, and you have a smartphone that delivers next-level power. It also comes in two attractive finishes: “Inferno Red” with a dual-tone effect and “Titanium Chrome,” offering both style and substance.

iQOO Neo 10R: Gaming and Longevity

If gaming is your priority, the iQOO Neo 10R may be the one for you. With a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support, the visuals are crisp and fluid. But what really sets this device apart is its 6400mAh battery—the largest in its segment. With 80W FlashCharge technology, you can juice up to 50% in just 26 minutes, or a full charge in 55 minutes. The Neo 10R is also India’s slimmest smartphone with a large battery, offering convenience without the bulk.

iQOO Z10: Battery Life and Display Clarity

The iQOO Z10 is a solid mid-range option, featuring India’s largest 7300mAh battery, all packed into a slim 0.789 cm profile. Its 90W FlashCharge technology ensures you can get 50% charge in just 33 minutes. Additionally, the Quad-Curve Display boasts a peak brightness of 5000 nits, ensuring that the visuals remain clear and bright under various lighting conditions. It’s powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 Mobile Platform, offering smooth performance for daily tasks and more demanding applications.

iQOO Z10x: Balanced Performance

For those seeking a balance between performance and battery life, the iQOO Z10x checks all the boxes. Running on the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 5G chipset, it offers a solid combination of power and efficiency. The device includes a 6500mAh battery and 44W FlashCharge, capable of charging to 50% in 40 minutes—keeping you connected for longer periods.

iQOO 13: Redefining Display and Camera

The flagship iQOO 13 features an exceptional Q10 2K 144Hz Ultra Eyecare display, designed to reduce eye strain without compromising on visual performance. It’s powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and the Supercomputing Chip Q2, boasting an AnTuTu score of over 3 million. In the camera department, the iQOO 13 offers a 50MP Sony IMX 921 VCS true-color camera, a 50MP Sony IMX 816 telephoto camera, and a 50MP ultrawide lens, ensuring versatile photography options.

iQOO 12: A Gaming Powerhouse

The iQOO 12 was the first smartphone in India to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and the Supercomputing Chip Q1. Its 144Hz AMOLED display and 50MP + 50MP + 64MP triple rear camera setup elevate the mobile gaming experience. With a peak brightness of 3000 nits, it’s designed for those who need a device that excels in both performance and display quality.

iQOO Z9x: Long-Lasting Power

The iQOO Z9x is designed for users who need a long-lasting battery. Featuring a 6000mAh battery that lasts up to two days on a single charge, this device supports 44W FlashCharge, achieving a 50% charge in just 40 minutes. The 6.72” Ultra Bright 120Hz adaptive display ensures vibrant visuals, while dual stereo speakers enhance the audio-visual experience.

iQOO Z9s: Sleek Design and Camera Focus

The iQOO Z9s features the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset and delivers an AnTuTu score of 7L+. Both the Z9s and Z9 Lite sport a 50MP Sony IMX882 sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), ensuring sharp and stable photos. The Z9s also stands out for its slim design, measuring just 7.49mm in thickness.

iQOO Z9 Lite: Budget-Friendly Performance

For those on a tighter budget, the iQOO Z9 Lite offers a great mix of performance and affordability. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300, it achieves an AnTuTu score over 414K+. The device features a 90Hz Ultra Bright display with a high brightness mode of 840 nits, while its 50MP Sony AI camera ensures impressive photo quality for the price.All these iQOO smartphones are proudly manufactured at vivo’s Greater Noida facility, supporting the ‘Make in India’ initiative. Plus, iQOO customers can take advantage of over 650 company-owned service centers nationwide for after-sales support.

With the anniversary sale in full swing, it’s a great time for consumers to grab an iQOO device at a reduced price. Whether you’re looking for a budget-friendly option or a high-performance flagship, iQOO’s lineup has something to offer. So, what’s the catch? Well, it’s all about timing—don’t wait too long, or you might miss out on these limited-time deals!